If brands always got it their way, partners would keep a tight lid on product introductions until they’re officially ready to announce — but as Amex knows all to well, when real estate’s involved, that’s an especially challenging ask.
As a result, the issuer’s latest US Centurion Lounge location leaked a bit too soon, when American Express put in a request for a 10-year lease. Now, a few weeks later, Amex is finally able to confirm: a Centurion Lounge will indeed be coming to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT).
Strategically positioned at American Airlines’ southeast hub, Amex’s first North Carolina lounge is scheduled to open in 2020, rather than next year, as originally reported. It’ll be located after security at the intersection of Concourses D and E, on the top floor of a new airport expansion.
At 13,000 square feet, it’ll be one of Amex’s largest lounges to date, just shy of the upcoming JFK location, which is planned for 15,000 square feet in total. The lounge will offer shower suites, noise-buffering workstations and a family room, in addition to complimentary, locally inspired food and high-end drinks.
The CLT Centurion Lounge will join Amex’s other US locations, in Dallas (DFW), Houston (IAH), Las Vegas (LAS), Miami (MIA), New York (LGA), Philadelphia (PHL), San Francisco (SFO) and Seattle (SEA), plus planned lounges in Denver (DEN), Los Angeles (LAX), and New York John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK).
Customers (and two guests) can access the lounge with the Centurion Card, The Platinum Card® from American Express or The Business Platinum® Card from American Express.
Featured image of Amex’s Houston Centurion Lounge by Zach Honig.
