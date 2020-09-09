Book any hotel in one upscale brand for 20,000 points or less this fall
Hotel brands are offering all kinds of hotel promotions to attract guests. One of these promotions was Choice Hotels’ stay twice, get a free night promotion. Although this promotion has ended, it’s still possible to reap one benefit of its fine print. Specifically, this fall, you can stay on points at every Cambria Hotel for 20,000 Choice Privileges points or less per night.
If you’re not familiar with the Cambria Hotels brand, it’s one of the 12 Choice Hotels brands. But, it’s easily the most luxurious Choice Hotels brand. From spa-inspired bathrooms to a contactless concierge, you might even forget you’re staying with Choice.
Usually, the reward night rates for Cambria Hotels are higher than I’m willing to pay. But, this fall, you can stay at any Cambria Hotel using points worth $120 or less based on TPG’s valuations. So, if you’re traveling this fall, you may want to use your Choice points to try out Cambria.
Why is Choice offering reduced reward night rates for Cambria?
This summer, Choice offered a stay twice, get a free night promotion. During this promotion, you could earn at least 8,000 Choice points for every two stays at most Choice brands. And, you could earn at least 20,000 Choice points for every two stays at Cambia Hotels.
So, Choice dropped the cost of its Cambria Hotels to 20,000 points or less to honor the free night part of this promotion. But, you can book Cambria nights for 20,000 points or less even if you didn’t earn Choice Privileges points through the promotion. However, you must stay by Nov. 30, 2020 to ensure this pricing. After all, the reward night cost will increase for some Cambria locations on Dec. 1, 2020.
It’s worth noting that this increase on Dec. 1, 2020 isn’t a devaluation. After all, reward night prices for Choice Hotels change seasonally. And, weekday nights often have a different reward night cost than weekend nights. So, it’s not concerning to see reward night costs changing for many Cambria locations on Dec. 1, 2020.
What’s so great about Cambria Hotels?
After TPG’s Richard Kerr stayed at his first Cambria hotel in late 2019, he said he was impressed and would stay at one again. He also noted that the hotel didn’t match his expected image of a typical Choice Hotel.
Indeed, Cambria Hotels focus on providing little indulgences. These small touches provide a higher-quality stay than you’ll find at most Choice Hotels brands. Specifically, when staying at Cambria Hotels you’ll find:
- Tech-friendly rooms
- Free hotel Wi-Fi
- Local craft beers at onsite bars
- Dining menus that capture the local flavor (many locations offer a full-service restaurant)
- Cambria Contactless Concierge, which you can text requests to during your stay
- Stylish meeting and event rooms
- Spa-inspired bathrooms with luxe bath products and premium linens
- State of the art fitness centers
And, Choice Privileges elites also get extra perks when staying at Cambria Hotels. Specifically, you’ll get a $10 food and beverage credit on each stay. And, you’ll earn double Your Extras when you stay during the week. Plus, you can use Cambria’s Diamond Elite Status Jump to status match to Choice Privileges Diamond. So, if you’re looking for a higher-end way to use your Choice points, the Cambria Hotels brand is a good option.
Top Cambria Hotels to consider
There are over 50 Cambria Hotels locations currently open across the U.S. You can book all of these locations for 20,000 points or less per night for stays through Nov. 30, 2020.
You can see all of the locations on Choice’s website. But, here are some of the top Cambria Hotels locations to consider this fall.
|Hotel
|Location
|Reward night cost through Nov. 30, 2020
|Cambria Hotel St Petersburg-Madeira Beach Marina
|Madeira Beach, FL
|16,000-20,000 points
|Cambria Hotel Anaheim Resort Area
|Anaheim, CA
|20,000 points
|Cambria Hotel Nashville Downtown
|Nashville, TN
|20,000 points
|Cambria Hotel New York – Times Square
|New York, NY
|20,000 points
|Cambria Hotel New York – Chelsea
|New York, NY
|20,000 points
|Cambria Hotel Ocean City – Bayfront
|Ocean City, MD
|16,000-20,000 points
|Cambria Hotel Miami Airport – Blue Lagoon
|Miami, FL
|16,000-20,000 points
|Cambria Hotel LAX
|El Segundo, CA
|20,000 points
|Cambria Hotel Downtown Asheville
|Asheville, NC
|20,000 points
|Cambria Hotel Boston, Downtown-South Boston
|Boston, MA
|20,000 points
|Cambria Hotel Houston Downtown Convention Center
|Houston, TX
|20,000 points
|Cambria Hotel New Orleans Downtown Warehouse District
|New Orleans, LA
|20,000 points
|Cambria Hotel Ft Lauderdale, Airport South & Cruise Port
|Dania Beach, FL
|16,000-20,000 points
|Cambria Hotel Downtown Phoenix Convention Center
|Phoenix, AZ
|16,000-20,000 points
|Cambria Hotel Philadelphia Downtown Center City
|Philadelphia, PA
|20,000 points
|Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop – Theatre District
|Chicago, IL
|20,000 points
|Cambria Hotel Pittsburgh – Downtown
|Pittsburgh, PA
|16,000-20,000 points
|Cambria Hotel Washington, D.C. Convention Center
|Washington, D.C.
|20,000 points
Of course, the table above only shows some of the Cambria Hotels properties. So, you may want to check whether any of the other Cambria Hotel locations fit your travel needs this fall.
Bottom line
If you’ve wanted to try out Cambria Hotels, this fall is a good time. In particular, booking Cambria Hotels in large cities and beach destinations using 20,000 points or less per night can provide great value. But, before you book with points, check the cash price. After all, some Cambria Hotels are currently bookable for relatively low cash prices.
Also note that the coronavirus pandemic is still an issue in the U.S. So, some hotels have temporarily closed or modified their bars, restaurants, fitness centers and other amenities. I suggest calling the hotel shortly before your stay to inquire about any amenities that are important to you.
Featured image of Cambria Hotel Ft Lauderdale by Richard Kerr/The Points Guy.
