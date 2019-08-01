This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Choice Hotels in making a big push to attract more business travelers to its upscale brands. This is especially true at Cambria Hotels — a brand which Choice says it designed specifically with the business traveler in mind.
The small but growing hotel brand recently announced how it’s “redefining the nightcap.” Instead of a bonus points or a food and beverage credit, Choice Privileges members can opt to get a unique non-alcohol “nightcap” amenity like a hydrating face mask, shower scent or chamomile lavender tea at select locations.
This week to celebrate the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) Convention, Choice has announced another initiative to draw more business travelers to Cambria Hotels. Starting on Sept. 9, Choice Privileges members who “book a qualifying Cambria hotel stay may earn three new benefits on top of their regular rewards.”
The first of these three benefits is the most straight-forward: a $10 voucher per stay to use at Cambria marketplace or on-site restaurant.
In addition to that, guests will earn double Your Extras rewards. Your Extras is an ongoing opt-in program to provide an extra reward to travelers who book a stay that includes at least one weeknight (defined as Sunday-Thursday night) at any Choice hotel.
This program is designed to try to sway business travelers to stay at Choice for their business travels by offering a choice of bonus Choice Privileges points, airline miles, Fuel Rewards savings at Shell, Amazon credit, a Starbucks gift card or an Uber discount. Now, travelers can earn double the rewards by staying at a Cambria.
The last benefit is potentially the most lucrative but is the least clear: getting top-tier elite status with just one stay. It’s explained in the press release as:
Business travelers who stay at the Cambria brand just once — and who participate in other hotel loyalty programs — are eligible to have their status upgraded to Diamond Elite.
Thankfully a Choice spokesperson was able to provide more clarity on this promotion. In order to get Diamond status, a Choice Privileges member must send an email to Status_Match@choicehotels.com with the following information:
- your Choice Privileges number
- either a copy/photo of your membership card (showing expiration date) with other hotel loyalty program or a copy/screenshot of your current account statement with other hotel loyalty program, and
- a copy/screenshot of their Cambria folio/receipt
If the qualifying stay is before December 31, 2019, you’ll get Diamond elite status that will be good through December 31, 2020. If the qualifying stay is between January-June, the Diamond elite status is value for the current year only.
Note the additional restrictions on those who’ve recently completed a status match with Choice:
Guests who have received a Status Match (elite status upgrade) in a previous calendar year are not eligible for this promotion. Guests who have already had their status matched within the current calendar year for a level lower than Diamond are eligible, however, for the promotion, and their Diamond level upgrade will last until the end of when their current Status Match upgrade would expire.
Choice Privileges Diamond elite status is typically earned by staying 40 nights per year and grants benefits like 50% bonus points on paid stays, Avis Preferred Plus elite status and room upgrades.
While these benefits are modest in comparison to more upscale hotel loyalty programs, being able to earn this status in just one stay is certainly tempting. As a current Choice Platinum — who still needs a lot of stays to re-qualify this year — I’m checking out my options to try a Cambria myself to fast-track to Diamond.
Featured image courtesy of Cambria Hotels
