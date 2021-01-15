Register for Choice Hotels Your Extras to earn gift cards and other perks on weekday stays
There is a ton of value to be found in the Choice Privileges program. In fact, due to lucrative points-earning promotions and great value redemptions, I often choose Choice hotels despite limited elite perks.
But, until a few years ago, I’d overlooked one of the program’s perks: Your Extras. So, today I’ll go through how you can maximize this perk for your next stay.
In This Post
What is Your Extras?
Your Extras gives you something extra when you check in on a point-eligible stay that includes a Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday night. To start earning Extras on eligible stays, you must opt into this program (directions are below) and select which Extra you want to receive before check-in.
You can only earn one Extra per qualifying point-eligible stay, regardless of the number of rooms, nights, check-ins and check-outs. In particular, checking out of a hotel only to check back into the hotel later that day won’t allow you to earn an additional Extra.
What Extras can I choose?
Your Extra options depend on your country of residence. If you’re a U.S. resident, you can choose one of the following:
- 400 Choice Privileges points
- 100 airline miles with participating carriers
- $0.20 per gallon in Fuel Rewards savings
- $2.50 Amazon credit
- $5 Starbucks coffee card
- $2.50 Uber trip discount
If you’re a Canadian resident, you can choose one of the following:
- 400 Choice Privileges points
- 100 airline miles with participating carriers
- 2.50 Canadian Dollars Amazon.ca gift certificate
- 5 Canadian Dollars Tim Hortons gift card
- 5 Canadian Dollars coffee card
And, if you aren’t a U.S. or Canadian resident, you can choose one of the following:
- 400 Choice Privileges points
- 100 airline miles with participating carriers
You can change your earning preference at any point. However, you’ll earn an Extra for any particular stay based on your selection at the time of check-in.
Choice Privileges will send Fuel Rewards savings, Amazon credit, Uber trip discount and coffee gift cards to your inbox immediately after check-in. Meanwhile, Choice Privileges points will post to your account within 72 hours of check-out. And airline miles will post to your account within four to six weeks of checkout.
Which Extra is the most valuable?
TPG has valuations for most types of points and miles. Here’s a look at the Extras available to U.S. residents and their value, based on TPG’s valuations.
|Extra
|Amount
|Valuation
|Starbucks coffee card*
|$5
|$5
|Fuel Rewards savings*
|$0.20 per gallon, max 20 gallons
|$4 or less
|Amazon credit*
|$2.50
|$2.50
|Amtrak Guest Rewards
|100 points
|$2.50
|Uber trip discount*
|$2.50
|$2.50
|Choice Privileges
|400 points
|$2.40
|Alaska Airlines MileagePlan
|100 miles
|$1.80
|Air Canada Aeroplan
|100 miles
|$1.50
|Southwest Rapid Rewards
|100 points
|$1.50
|United Airlines MileagePlus
|100 miles
|$1.30
|Free Spirit
|100 miles
|$0.40
*These Extras aren’t available at some Choice properties. If you’ve selected one of these Extras for a stay and the hotel doesn’t offer it, you can contact Choice Guest Services at 888-770-6800 to instead earn Choice points or airline miles for that stay.
TPG’s valuations don’t include Aeromexico, Czech Airlines, Qantas or Virgin Australia. So, although you can earn Extras for these programs, they aren’t included in the above table.
How do I register for Your Extras?
Even if you don’t have any weeknight Choice stays planned, you should go ahead and register for Your Extras. Here’s how to do so:
- Log in to your Choice account, click your name in the upper right-hand corner and click on “Your Extras.”
- Click on the large “Join for free” button in the middle of the page.
- In the “Your Extras Preferences” section and click “Edit.”
- Select the Extra you want to earn and click the “Save Changes” button.
You only need to register once for Your Extras. But, you must have your earning preference set to Choice Privileges points in your online account to earn Extras (even if you want to earn airline miles as your Extra reward). So if you’ve set your earning preference to earn airline miles or Amtrak Guest Rewards, you won’t receive a Your Extras reward.
Here’s how to set your earning preference to Choice Privileges points:
- Log in to your account, click your name in the upper right-hand corner and click on “My Account.”
- On the right-hand side of the page, click on “Update Profile.”
- Scroll down to the “Manage Loyalty Programs” section. If “Loyalty program” doesn’t say “Choice Privileges,” click “Edit” and click the circle next to “Choice Privileges” before clicking the “Save Changes” button.
Finally, note that some properties don’t participate in the Your Extras program. Specifically, WoodSpring Suites locations and all-inclusive properties don’t participate in the Your Extras program.
Bottom line
If you have a Choice Privileges account, you should register for Your Extras. Although earning Starbucks coffee cards or Fuel Rewards will provide the best monetary value for most guests, not all properties offer them an Extra. As a result, you’ll need to remember to contact guest services when a property doesn’t provide your first choice.
Since I live on the road, I set my Extra preference to Choice Privileges points. This way, I know I’m guaranteed to earn an Extra on every weeknight stay without any additional effort or thought. The Extra you choose probably won’t significantly change your travel habits, but it’s certainly worth spending a minute or two to opt-in.
Featured photo by Getty Images
