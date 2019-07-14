This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Choice Hotels is better known for brands like Comfort Inn and EconoLodge rather than luxury brands. But, the hotel group is working on improving its image both at lower- and higher-end brands. For example, Choice recently booted hundreds of Comfort Inn properties for not meeting new standards.
Meanwhile, Choice has been focusing more on its upscale hotel brands of Cambria Hotels and the Ascend Collection. This is part of an intentional strategy by management. As Choice’s CFO Dominic Dragisich recently put it, “We believe our strategic focus on upscale will continue to evolve our portfolio and drive top line growth because of the revenue-intense nature of the brands.”
One of the small ways that Choice is improving the traveler’s experience at Cambria Hotels is by “redefining the nightcap.” With this new welcome amenity program at select Cambria Hotel locations, guests will have both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, as well as non-drink related options.
The hotel brand recently surveyed 2,000 business travelers between 30 and 49 years old to figure out what they wanted more of when traveling for work. And the answer most gave wasn’t “more alcohol.”
60% surveyed would rather end their day with a hot shower or bath rather than an alcohol beverage. Half said that they drink less alcohol when traveling than they used to. Many travelers agree that the nightcap can be defined as “anything that serves as a relaxing way to end the day.”
Of course, there are still plenty that would like a traditionally-defined nightcap. At check-in, Choice Privileges members will get to choose one of the following:
- Face mask
- Shower burst spa product
- Cambria custom blend chamomile lavender tea
- $5 beverage voucher for the hotel bar or grab-and-go market
- 250 Choice Privileges points
For now, you’ll only find these welcome amenities at five locations: New Orleans, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Dallas and New York-Chelsea. Hopefully the program will be rolled out to more locations soon.
This choice of welcome amenities is a rather creative way to give travelers a different kind of treat when they check in. That said, these options aren’t especially generous or costly for the hotel.
As part of this roll out, I got a chance to try the face mask and shower burst. Both are a nice touch and something that isn’t available as a welcome amenity elsewhere. However, each probably only costs the hotel a dollar or two. TPG values the Choice points option at just $1.50. That leaves the $5 food and beverage voucher as the highest face-value option.
As a Choice elite, I’d much rather get a more meaningful welcome amenity like free breakfast or a higher-value food and beverage credit that could be used toward dinner, drinks or breakfast.
All that said, it’s nice to see a hotel brand listening to its customers and creating a unique welcome amenity, and I applaud Choice for providing a variety of options.
Before your next stay at a Choice hotel, make sure that you’re also enrolled in Your Extras, an opt-in program for travelers staying at Choice properties Sunday-Thursday nights. When you enroll, you can choose between earning Choice Privileges points, airline miles with participating carriers, Fuel Rewards savings, Amazon.com credits, a Starbucks coffee card or Uber trip discounts.
For the latest travel news, deals and points and miles tips please subscribe to The Points Guy daily email newsletter.
Featured image by Sofie Delauw via Getty Images
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.