18 Hotels You’ll Want to Book for the Bathtub
There are plenty of reasons to book one hotel over another. Motivations include room rates that fit your budget and a convenient location. There are points-specific incentives such as the loyalty program in which a hotel participates, the availability of award nights and whether your elite benefits are likely to be honored.
Then there’s the bathroom.
Many hotel bathrooms are simply sterile, tiled rooms with poor lighting and even poorer water pressure. But some of the world’s best hotels view their bathrooms as high-design hideaways where travelers can luxuriate as they wash the stress of travel away. Even better, some hotel bathrooms boast the best views in the house.
These 18 hotel bathtubs have views ranging from cityscapes to ocean vistas so picture-perfect, you might not even want to leave your room at all.
Sadly, many of these bathtubs are in hotels that either do not participate in points programs, or are in specialty rooms or suites that are not eligible for award redemptions. However, we still have a few tips and tricks for maximizing your spending and earning in case you do decide that a sumptuous soak in one of these tubs is worth the splurge.
Mandarin Oriental New York
Mandarin Oriental is known for its deluxe city hotels, but the one in New York City stands apart with its fabulous cocktail bar, the Aviary NYC, and one of Gotham’s most beautiful hotel pools. However, the spacious guest rooms are also a draw, thanks to panoramic views of New York’s skyline, including from windows perfectly placed by the bathtubs. You don’t even have to rent out a suite for the privilege of soaking in views as well as a bubble bath since Skyline View Rooms on floors 40 to 43 offer bathroom windows overlooking the city.
TPG Tip: Unfortunately, Mandarin Oriental does not participate in any hotel points program. However, this particular property is a member of American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts, so folks with the The Platinum Card® from American Express, the Business Platinum® Card from American Express and the Centurion Card can book through the FHR portal for benefits like upgrades, late check-out, daily breakfast for two and a $100 food and beverage credit. Don’t forget, you can also now earn 5x points per dollar on FHR bookings (and prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com).
St. Regis Maldives
This resort is a TPG favorite thanks to its gorgeous villas, an incredible overwater spa, delicious restaurants and fun activities like scuba and deep-sea fishing. For the best bathtub views, book an Overwater Villa.
TPG Tip: As a St. Regis, the hotel is a member of Marriott Bonvoy. It has also routinely released decent award availability since opening, though it comes and goes. For instance, you’d be hard pressed to find any award nights in the next few months. Looking a little further out, though, like June, you can find Overwater Villas available for around $1,150, or 100,000-165,000 points per night. If you are interested in a paid booking, you might want to consider reserving through Amex FHR since you can earn 5x Amex points per dollar on the booking, still earn Marriott Bonvoy points and elite credit and enjoy perks like free daily breakfast and a $100 spa credit.
Fairmont Pacific Rim, Vancouver
The Fairmont Pacific Rim offers stunning views of the city, Vancouver Harbour and the snow-covered peaks of the Canadian Rockies in the distance. But guests who book a Signature Ofuro Room get the chance to enjoy the vistas from the comfort of a jetted, square-shaped Japanese ofuro tub in their own marble bathroom. When they’re not enjoying the hotel’s other amenities like the Willow Stream Spa or the seasonal menus at its restaurant, Botanist.
TPG Tip: Fairmont is part of AccorHotels, so you can use Le Club AccorHotels points to offset the cost of your stay. The conversion rate is 2,000 points to 40 euros ($46). Rates for Signature Ofuro Rooms this spring start at around 330 euros ($376). So let’s say you had 6,000 points saved up. You could redeem them for 120 euros ($137) off the room rate. The hotel also participates in Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts, so if you book a paid stay through that portal, you enjoy the usual perks like free breakfast and space-available room upgrades as well as a $100 (USD) property credit. You could also book through Visa Signature Hotels if you have a card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and enjoy benefits like a room upgrade based on availability, late-check out, full breakfast daily and a $25 food or beverage credit.
Conrad Koh Samui
The Conrad Koh Samui has long been one of points collectors’ favorite Thai resorts thanks to its magnificent setting in a rainforest along the Gulf of Thailand and plentiful award availability. The main selling point in terms of bathrooms here is that most rooms have at least some view from the tub, even in starter categories like One-Bedroom Pool Villas. The views get better the nicer the room or suite, though.
TPG Tip: Room rates start at $550 in the coming months, but there are award nights available for 95,000 points each. If you have one of the Hilton credit cards from American Express, you might also be able to put your complimentary night certificates to use here. The hotel is also a member of Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts and Visa Signature Hotels if you prefer to book through those channels.
Shangri-La Hotel at the Shard, London
Originally opened in 2014, this 202-room hotel occupies levels 34-52 of Renzo Piano’s stunning London skyscraper, the Shard. Deluxe, Premier and Iconic City View Rooms feature sweeping panoramas of London and the Thames not only from their main living areas but also from their bathrooms. If in doubt, though, call the hotel directly to make sure your specific room will have the view you want. Not staying overnight? Head up to Gong Bar on the 52nd level, where you can enjoy views for the price of a cocktail.
TPG Tip: Rates at the hotel in rooms with bathtub views start at $650 this spring, or 20,000 Shangri-La Gold Circle Award Points. The hotel is also a member of Amex FHR where the special amenities include a $100 food and beverage credit.
The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho, Luxury Collection
Plenty of hotels in Japan’s capital take advantage of their perches on the higher levels of mixed-use buildings to offer guests far-reaching views of the city lights. This 250-room property is located on the top six floors (30-36) of a building in Tokyo’s green Kioichi district. Designed by the Rockwell Group, it opened in August 2016 and was the second Luxury Collection property in Japan. Its 11 suites have bathtubs with views, but if those are out of your price range, you can also opt for a Grand Deluxe Corner King.
TPG Tip: While award nights for rooms in standard categories like Superior Kings are available for 85,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night, you cannot book higher-end rooms with points. However, Deluxe Corner Kings are available for rates starting at $633 per night this spring, and at least you can earn Marriott points and elite credit for your stay.
Four Seasons Bora Bora
Everyone who comes to Bora Bora wants a perfectly framed shot of the jagged, jungle-covered slopes of Mount Otemanu. Luckily, views abound at this tropical retreat that remains a favorite among celebrity jetsetters like Jennifer Aniston and Halle Berry. Book an Overwater Bungalow for bathtub outlooks of the lagoon and Otemanu while you relax after a day of snorkeling and sun.
TPG Tip: Rates start at $909 over the next few months. Book through Amex FHR for a shot at upgrades and a $100 spa credit.
Banyan Tree Shanghai on the Bund
Better known for beach resorts and spas, Banyan Tree nonetheless has a few singular city properties, including this one on Shanghai’s premier riverside stretch, the Bund. Though all rooms feature stunning views of the Huangpu River and the skyscrapers of Pudong, if you really want to splurge, book a Bund Oasis room where the tub is front and center.
TPG Tip: You can book through Visa Signature Hotels, where rates start around $270 this spring, and include extra perks like complimentary breakfast for two and a $25 food and beverage amenity.
The Silo Hotel Cape Town
The Silo helped transform Cape Town’s waterfront when it opened in March 2017 in a defunct grain silo dating to 1924. Architect Thomas Heatherwick oversaw the transformation that included the Zeitz MOCAA museum on the bottom, and this 28-room, six-floor hotel on the top levels. The hotel has a spa and three restaurants, including a rooftop bar by its pool. The enormous bathrooms are as lavishly decorated as the rooms themselves, and many offer uninterrupted views of iconic Cape Town landmarks like Table Mountain and the V&A Waterfront through their unmistakable geodesic windows.
TPG Tip: Unfortunately, there’s no way to book a stay here inexpensively since room rates start at around $850 in the next few months. However, if you have the Citi Prestige Card, this might be the time to put one of its two annual fourth-night-free benefits to use to save up to 25% on your stay.
Oberoi Amarvilas Agra
Build anticipation for your visit to one of the world’s most famous landmarks, the Taj Mahal, with a stay at this princely Indian hotel, which is less than 2,000 feet away from the celebrated mausoleum. Though you can catch glimpses of its pearly white dome from many vantage points at the hotel, why not do so from the comfort of your very own bathtub? To do so, you’ll need to book a Luxury Suite or the opulent Kohinoor Suite.
TPG Tip: Like many of the other hotels on this list, the Oberoi Amarvilas does not participate in a points program, but is a member of Amex FHR, through which guests can enjoy the usual perks plus a complimentary dinner for two people per room excluding alcoholic beverages, taxes and gratuities once per stay. Room rates there in the next few months start at $375, though if you want one of those specialty suites, prepare to pay $3,000 and up.
The Delta, Toronto
You might think this is simply a run-of-the-mill business hotel in Canada’s largest city. And for the most part, you’d be right. Except for its Corner Skyline Soaker rooms, so named for the enormous soaking tubs situated right up against the floor-to-ceiling windows.
TPG Tip: Marriott acquired Delta Hotels back in 2015, so you can earn and redeem points on stays here. Unfortunately, award rates of 35,000 points per night are only available for standard rooms, so you’ll end up having to pay rates starting at around $435 CAD ($330) for rooms with bathtub views.
Ventana Big Sur, An Alila Resort, California
If you prefer your ocean views with a side of mountain and forest, this iconic coastal California standout is a great choice. The resort reopened in 2017 as part of Alila Hotels after a massive, multi-million dollar renovation. Its 59 rooms and suites have all been updated, and each features a private balcony or patio plus fireplaces for romantic evenings in and deep soaking tubs for enjoying the views.
TPG Tip: Last year, Hyatt announced it would acquire Two Roads Hospitality, which includes Alila. Although you can’t earn or redeem World of Hyatt points just yet, you can book through Amex FHR for free breakfast and a $100 property credit. You’re going to want a Vista Hot Tub Suite, and those are starting at — wait for it — $2,000 per night.
Intercontinental Danang, Vietnam
If that’s too rich for your blood, head to this Bill Bensley-designed beach resort. Rooms cascade down the steep hillsides of the Sun Peninsula to the tranquil waters of a private bay, offering postcard-worthy panoramas of Vietnam’s central coast.
TPG Tip: Even standard King Resort Classic Rooms offer bathtub views, and they start at $350 per night or 70,000 points in the next few months. Book through Amex FHR for free daily breakfast and a $125 food and beverage credit, among other benefits, while still enjoying your IHG Rewards earning and elite perks. It’s also a Visa Signature partner.
W Santiago, Chile
The swankiest points property in Chile’s capital can also claim bragging rights to some of the city’s best views, both of the surrounding skyscrapers and of the dramatic Andean foothills farther afield. If the views over cocktails at the rooftop Red2one bar aren’t private enough for you, you can book into a Cool Corner Room or a Wow Suite for window-side tubs where you can bathe by the glow of the city lights.
TPG Tip: W is part of Marriott Bonvoy, so you can book standard rooms for 35,000 points per night. Unfortunately, you won’t find award rates for rooms in the higher categories with bathtubs by the window, but paid rates for those start at around $330 per night in the next three months.
Hotel Punta Tragara Capri, Italy
Set along a dramatic cliff overlooking Capri’s famous Faraglioni rocks, the Hotel Punta Tragara is an understated Italian classic. Sure, you could stake out a seat at the pool, or hike the island’s many trails, dodging the tourists that flock here in summer. But why not simply avoid the crowds altogether by booking into the Art Suite, where you can enjoy one Capri’s most famous views perfectly framed by a semi-circular window while enjoying a dip in its oversize tub?
TPG Tip: This is another time your Citi Prestige fourth-night-free might save you big time, given rates start at 2,400 euros ($2,730) for the Art Suite (it is 700 square feet and has its own private outdoor terrace, too). The hotel is a member of Small Luxury Hotels, which means you should eventually be able to earn and redeem World of Hyatt points there.
Atlantis, The Palm Dubai
You might think the best views in Dubai would be of its ever-growing skyline. However, the grandiose Neptune or Poseidon Suites at this megaresort are actually underwater within its Ambassador Lagoon, so guests can literally sleep (and bathe) with the fishes. All 65,000 of them that live in the aquarium.
TPG Tip: Sleeping underwater isn’t cheap. Rates for these suites start at around $4,200 per night. Maximize your points haul with a credit card that earns multiple points per dollar on travel, like the Chase Sapphire Reserve. If you’re going to spend the money anyway and you have the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, you could also consider booking through Hotels.com to earn 10x miles per dollar back on the purchase (when booked via Hotels.com/venture through Jan. 31, 2020).
Fogo Island Inn, Newfoundland, Canada
You probably recognize the stark, stilted structure of Fogo Island Inn from the slew of architecture and design articles that came out about it and its designer, Todd Saunders, when it first opened in 2013. The hotel sits on an island off the coast of… another island in the North Atlantic. In short, it’s pretty much as far as you can get from anywhere. The 29 rooms are each unique and contain features like wood-burning stoves, locally made handicrafts, and were all built using only natural materials including wood, wool and cotton. But you might be too busy taking in the wild beauty of the surrounding scenery, right from the floor-to-ceiling windows beside your own tub.
TPG Tip: As you might have guessed, this tiny hotel is not part of many major loyalty program, so you’re going to end up paying, though you can use statement credits from a card like the Barclaycard Arrival Plus World Elite Mastercard to offset some of the expense. Rates start at around $1,975 CAD ($1,500) per night. Though that doesn’t seem like too much for the privilege of watching icebergs float by outside your room.
andBeyond Tengile River Lodge, South Africa
Luxury safari outfitter andBeyond opened its latest lodge in South Africa’s Sabi Sands Game Reserve near Kruger National Park in December. Stepping away from traditional tented camps, this lodge’s architecture is more modern and sleek, with sustainable elements like salvaged railway stones incorporated into the flooring and sand from the site itself used to insulate the roofs. The nine rooms are among the largest in the region thanks to expansive open-air decks complete with private plunge pools. The rooms “float” on stilts set just back from the Sand River banks, so guests can have a bath with a view of elephants and buffalo doing the same in the waters below.
TPG Tip: Another instance where you will want to use a credit card that earns you multiple points per dollar since rates here start at 20,500 ZAR ($1,470) per person per night. Unfortunately, safaris are excluded from the Citi Prestige fourth-night-free benefit. Protect your trip by using a credit card with comprehensive travel delay, interruption and cancellation protections.
Featured photo courtesy of Hotel Punta Tragara.
