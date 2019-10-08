How to make your home feel like a five-star hotel
Is there anything better than sleeping in an ultra-luxurious hotel room? The answer is no (except, of course, if the stay is also free).
From the ridiculously comfortable beds to those cozy, plush bathrobes, high-end hotels have a way of making you feel like royalty from the second you walk in the door until the moment you fall asleep on your feathertop bed.
The good news is you don’t necessarily have to be in a hotel to live the suite life. Here are some of our favorite tips for turning your home into a five-star stay.
Get bed-er sheets
And the best of the best are Frette. Ask anyone who has stayed at any luxury hotel (think: the Ritz-Carlton New York overlooking Central Park and The St. Regis Hong Kong) and they’ll rave about the bedcovers. That’s because those mattresses are probably fitted with sheets by Frette, an Italian company that’s been producing sheets worthy of the heavens since the 1800s.
They’re 400-thread count sheets made from long-staple cotton sateen — in other words, you’re in store for one of the best night’s sleep of your life.
That type of quality, though, comes with a hefty price tag — $370 for a twin set, to be exact. Of course, they’ll only cost more as you move up in mattress size.
But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: You can get them for a fraction of the price by buying them from Italic, who uses the same manufacturers as Frette, just without the crazy high markups. According to New York Magazine’s the Strategist, they aren’t quite as soft as Frette out of the package, but throw them in the wash and they’ll soften a bit, and they’ll continue to soften after every wash.
Italic sheets start at just $80 for a twin set. We weren’t kidding when we said a fraction of the price. Sweet dreams await.
Pillow talk
There’s something about the pillows from the Four Seasons in Chicago. Just ask Nick Ellis, TPG’s reviews editor, who orders his pillows from this luxury hotel brand.
Again, they aren’t exactly budget pillows, but can you really put a price on a good night’s sleep? (Yes, you can: $65 per pillow). Ellis says he calls the main hotel to order them directly from the Chicago property, since they’re not the same as the corporate pillows — they’re even softer.
A mattress from heaven
If you’ve spent any time at a Westin, you’ve slept on their aptly-named Heavenly Bed. It’s designed with “plush, pillow-top construction” and has somewhat of a cult following because of how comfortable it is. TPG’s Summer Hull purchased one for her household — it’s just that comfortable.
A twin mattress starts at $995, and you’ll pay more if you want a box spring (or, of course, if you want to upgrade to a California King). You can order one directly from The Westin Store.
Splish splash
Arguably one of the best parts of staying in a four- or five-star hotel is the plush bathrobe you’re bound to snuggle up in at one point. It’s no surprise they’re one of the most common items people take from their rooms.
We’re especially fond of the iconic leopard robes you’ll find at select Kimpton properties (starting at $99). You can also splurge on bathrobes by Frette, which are sold at Bed, Bath & Beyond for $149.99 — just don’t forget your 20% off coupon! This is also a great opportunity to double dip and purchase through a shopping portal to get even more miles on your purchase. You can head to a shopping portal aggregator such as Cashback Monitor to find the best shopping portal rates, and then you’ll want to make the purchase with a card that earns the most points on non-bonused spend.
On the scent
No luxury hotel experience is complete without the amenities: Whether it be the candles or toiletries, there’s something to be said about the intoxicating fragrances found in the most upscale hotels.
Park Hyatts are known for their cult-favorite Aesop products, for example: TPG Editor-at-large Zach Honig stocks up on them every time he visits one, and for good reason. They smell refreshing, but not overpowering, and make you feel like you just stepped out of a spa.
Ask any Marriott devotee about the Edition’s candles, and they’re bound to admit they’ve ordered one (or two) before. A vibrant mix of citrus, smoke, chocolate, pepper and floral notes, these $80 candles are a small price to pay for making your home feel like a five-star hotel.
Your best bet to maximize your purchase here is to, of course, use a shopping portal when you can — and no matter what, you’ll want to use a card that earns you bonus points on your everyday spending.
