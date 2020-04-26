De-stress with at-home spa treatments, coloring books and workout classes from your favorite travel brands
In need of some rest and relaxation? Us, too.
We’re all living through an incredibly stressful time and, no matter what your current situation looks like, you could almost certainly use a mental break.
You might be searching for a way to escape this new, disturbing reality — but since now is not the time for unnecessary travel, you’re probably also looking for ways to scratch the travel itch. To that end, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite ways to break free from the craziness of the world right now, courtesy of some of your favorite travel, lifestyle and hospitality brands.
A one-way ticket to relaxation station, coming right.
Try a coloring book
If you can’t visit some of your favorite destinations in person, you might as well draw them, right?
Print out this 34-page coloring book from Leading Hotels of the World and take a trip to some of your favorite destinations, such as Paris, Jerusalem and Ibiza. It’s sure to keep you occupied for hours, and is a great way to unwind, unplug and add some color to your day.
Kayak also published new coloring pages, filled with drawings of top destinations, animals, famous attractions and monuments and more. Your inner child (as well as actual children) are sure to these travel-inspired coloring book pages.
Take a meditation class
Calm your mind with Rituals — or meditations — taught by some of Equinox’s top instructors, courtesy of the Equinox Hotel in New York City.The flows will help get your body moving and blood flowing, adding some consistency and calmness to your day. You can pick between morning and evening Rituals, each designed to optimize your mind and body depending on the time of day.
Equinox also released a suite of HeadStrong meditation podcasts and videos, meant to help you unwind, sleep, focus, minimize stress and more, Condé Nast Traveler reported.
That’s not all. If you’re a World of Hyatt member, you now have access to Headspace, one of the top meditation apps on the market. You’ll get complimentary mindfulness and sleep exercises in the World of Hyatt app, as well as a 30-day trial subscription to Headspace Plus through July 31.
The subscription provides meditations, mindfulness exercises and even expert guidance from a former monk (and Headspace cofounder!), among other programs. You’ll just need to download the Headspace app and register online using the promo code HYATT first.
Take a workout class
Blowing off some steam and breaking a sweat is always a good idea, but this may be especially true during a global pandemic.
Personal trainers from the InterContinental Downtown Los Angeles have put together a virtual workout series, aptly named “Stuck at Home.” Fire up one of their YouTube videos and get ready for some cardio, core workouts, stretches and more. Close your eyes hard enough, and you can picture yourself getting a workout in at the hotel before a long day of sightseeing.
Trainers from the fitness center are also available to would-be guests for private Skype sessions.
United Airlines also recently launched a partnership with Alo Moves, an online wellness platform. They’re giving MileagePlus members 30 days of complimentary access to yoga, fitness and meditation classes. The subscription normally retails for $20 per month, and you can sign up here. In addition, if you choose to continue your Alo Moves membership after the 30-day trial, you’ll receive 1,000 United bonus miles.
Give yourself a spa day
We know you could use a spa day right about now — and you don’t need to have a ton of fancy or hard-to-get products around the house to pamper yourself.
You can use household products such as baking soda and Greek yogurt for baths and masks, according to the Observer. Carnah Collins, spa manager at The Shore Club Turks & Caicos and The Palms Turks & Caicos, told the British paper that adding baking soda to a bath, for example, can “relieve pain and tension” and “detoxify the body.”
Pamela Maes, spa director at the Mirbeau Inn & Spa in Rhinebeck, New York, suggests turning down the lights, turning off the television and tuning in to your breath. Pour yourself a glass of cucumber-infused spa water and treat yourself to a mini spa treatment: Apply thick hand cream to clean, dry hands and wrap them in a warm, damp towel. After 10 minutes, massage off the excess lotion.
We don’t know about you, but we’re relaxed just thinking about that.
Of course, you can always take the at-home spa day more literally. Light a candle from your favorite hotel or resort (we love the Edition candle with citrus, smoke, chocolate, pepper and floral notes and the rose, ylang-ylang, white musk and jasmine candle from Gurney’s Resorts) don your favorite spa-worthy robe and break into your stash of amenity kit lotions and potions.
Featured photo by Katherine Zenteno/EyeEm/Getty Images.
