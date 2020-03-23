9 travel podcasts guaranteed to spark your wanderlust
Even if your next trip isn’t on the immediate horizon, it doesn’t mean you can’t keep the wanderlust alive.
Travel podcasts are a great way to develop your travel expertise and satisfy your cravings for adventure no matter where in the world you are. Hopefully, you’re home, as health officials say the fastest way to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus and return to normalcy is to stop coming in contact with others.
To hold you over until we can all travel again, we rounded up some of our favorite travel podcasts, so you can plug in any time and get your fix of travel advice and inspiration from industry experts and adventurers.
You can also catch up on TPG’s own travel podcasts, including Talking Points and Miles Away, hosted by Brian Kelly and Zach Honig, respectively.
Women Who Travel
The women of Condé Nast Traveler host this weekly podcast and discuss topics around the female travel experience. Expect plenty of tips, interviews and lively debates — ranging from the safest places for women to travel, to how women are changing the travel industry. They’ll even answer some of your most frequently asked travel questions.
Season Pass
For travelers itching for an adrenaline rush, you’re in luck: The Season Pass podcast will teach you everything there is to know about theme park travel. Join theme park enthusiasts from around the world, as well as industry experts Dough Barnes, Brent Young and Robert Coker, as they review different rides, parks and offer plenty of insights to help you have your best vacation ever.
Indie Travel Podcast
Ever think about quitting your job and just hitting the road? Well, that’s what Craig and Linda did all the way back in 2006. Tune in to their podcast to hear about their adventures, as well as their tips and tricks for living (and working) around the globe. Who knows? You may pick up on a tip or two that inspires you to do the same.
The Trip
Anthony Bourdain’s legacy lives on in “The Trip” podcast, where his partners explore destinations around the world through drinking. Here, you’ll be whisked away to faraway lands, from Oaxaca to the Himalayas, as host Nathan Thornburgh connects the dots between people, food, drinks and travel. New episodes are out every Monday.
The Dirtbag Diaries
The Dirtbag Diaries surfaces “sometimes serious, often humorous” stories from wild places around the globe. Fitz Cahall, a full-time outdoor enthusiast, started it over 10 years ago — in fact, episodes date all the way back to 2007! Tune in to hear stories about living the adventure lifestyle and exploring the great outdoors.
Overheard at National Geographic
This podcast from National Geographic will take you on an adventure to the corners of the earth. Discover the world’s magic by taking a trip back in time — from the Pyramids in Egypt to the graffiti at Pompeii. Our advice? Grab a blanket and cozy up on the couch. This is one podcast you’re not going to be able to turn off.
Airplane Mode
Though it only ran for one season, we loved Airplane Mode. The podcast was started by the founders of suitcase brand Away, and explored what motivates people to travel. From navigating the road to becoming an expat — and even how to find love while traveling — you’ll discover an abundance of inspiring stores that will motivate you to hit the road.
Travel with Rick Steves
This hour-long weekly podcast won’t fully satisfy your wanderlust, but it’s might just be the next best thing. Rick Steves is a host and writer of over 100 public television travel shows and author of 30 best-selling guidebooks, and he’ll take you on a journey around the world — through your headphones or speakers, that is. Each week, he brings in experts to discuss travel, and the cultures, people and things that give it meaning.
Travel Genius
This is the podcast all of your savviest travel friends listen to. After each episode, you’ll leave with a tip or trick to help enhance your travel experience. Think: How to get a better seat or discover the best local restaurants. It’s a must-listen if you’re looking to upgrade your travel game.
Featured image via Shutterstock.
Additional reporting by Samantha Rosen.
