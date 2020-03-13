Stuck at home? Stream these 7 movies to cope with travel wanderlust
If we had to guess, you might be in need of a good movie and a good laugh right about now.
There’s a good chance you’re also spending quite a bit of time at home these days — or are preparing to hunker done for a lengthy staycation. Give yourself a much-needed break from all the craziness out there and curl up on the sofa with one of these feel-good and wanderlust-worthy films this weekend.
“Eat, Pray, Love”
If there’s one movie that can make you feel like you’ve traveled the world (or, at least India, Italy and Indonesia) without ever leaving the couch, it’s “Eat, Pray, Love.” Follow Julia Roberts through the sybaritic food scenes in Rome to the stunning natural scenery in Bali, you’ll feel inspired and refreshed by the time the credits role.
“The Secret Life of Walter Mitty”
Prepare yourself for some for some of the most stunning landscapes you’ve ever seen on the big screen. Think: close-ups of Iceland and Greenland, with a plot that traces the globe from the streets of New York City to the Himalayas, with Icelandic folk music by Of Monsters and Men playing in the background. It’s the visual tonic we all need right now.
“Sisterhood of the Traveling pants”
Transport yourself to Greece (and Maryland, South Carolina and Mexico) just by turning on your television. If the inseparable bond of Carmen, Tibby, Bridget and Lena — and the almost mystical quality of the so-called traveling pants that perfectly fit all four girls — can’t put a smile on your face, nothing can. Those jaw-dropping shots of Santorini don’t hurt, either.
“Mama Mia”
Don’t deny it: You just sang Abba’s classic song in your head (or out loud, we don’t judge). If musicals are more your thing but you still want to soak in all of the magic of Greece, make sure “Mama Mia” is waiting in your queue. Here we go again.
“Ugly Delicious”
OK, this isn’t exactly a movie. But David Chang’s food and travel docuseries is a must-see for any world traveler and epicurean — and luckily for you, the second season was just released last weekend. Spoiler alert: This show introduced me to the best pizza I’ve ever had. The latest season includes trips to Mumbai, India for a lesson in Indian cuisine and some of the world’s best chophouses, including those in Australia. Just be sure to have your takeout ordered or your dinner cooking before you press play.
“Parts Unknown”
If you haven’t seen Anthony Bourdain‘s “Parts Unknown” docuseries yet, consider this the perfect time to binge watch all 12 seasons. The series shows the late Bourdain traveling the world, eating some of the most delicious food on the planet and getting to know the people and cultures around him. We could all use a little bit more of that magic right now, don’t you think?
“The Imagineering Story”
If your Disney travel plans just got upended by all the theme park closures, queue up your Disney+ subscription instead. This in-depth film will take you behind the scenes to see how Disney theme parks around the world were made. Even if you’re not a die-hard Disney fan, we have a feeling everyone could use a healthy dose of childhood wonder right about now.
Featured image courtesy of vladans/Getty Images.
