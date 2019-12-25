These are 2019’s most watched in-flight movies and TV shows
Unless you are the most AvGeeky of AvGeeks, let’s be honest — flying can be a little boring. You’re smushed in a seat for hours on end, with not much to do except avoid making eye contact with your neighbor.
That’s why in-flight entertainment has become such a crucial part of any airplane journey. Many airlines want to make sure your’e occupied and satisfied over the course of your journey. No two airlines have exactly the same options or format for their IFE — some carriers offer seat back screens at every seat, while some are staunchly in the bring-your-own-device camp (and of course, some low-cost carriers save money by not offering it at all). That said, there are some commonalities, and you can still see some trends in what people wanted to watch on planes this year.
Here are the top three movies and TV shows screened in 2019 on the airlines that agreed to provide TPG with their info.
American Airlines
Note: American Airlines was only able to provide data for content viewed on seat back screens on international widebody flights.
Movies
- Aquaman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- A Star is Born
TV Shows
- AA NBC Special
- Friends
- Austin City Limits
United Airlines
Movies
- Crazy Rich Asians
- A Star is Born
- Bohemian Rhapsody
TV Shows
- The Big Bang Theory
- Friends
- Game of Thrones
Southwest Airlines
Movies
- A Star is Born
- Crazy Rich Asians
- Aquaman
TV Shows
- Chopped
- The Office
- Friends
Alaska Airlines
Movies
- Crazy Rich Asians
- A Star is Born
- Captain Marvel
TV Shows
- The Big Bang Theory
- Friends
- Young Sheldon
JetBlue
Note: JetBlue only confirmed top movie options on their flights.
Movies
- A Star is Born
- The Lion King
- Aquaman
What’s your favorite in-flight movie or TV show? Tell us in the comments below.
Featured photo by Katie Genter / The Points Guy.
