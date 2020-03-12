Use your points and book a staycation at one of these 7 kid-friendly resorts
Spring break is just about upon us, and if you have yet to make any vacation plans or if you canceled your travels due to the coronavirus, you can still get that same vacation feel with a staycation. Just hop in the car and use your hotel points to stay at a great property — one that will make you feel like you’re on vacation even though you never got on an airplane.
Here are some properties throughout the U.S. where you can use your hotel points and still experience that vacation vibe while the kids are out of school.
The Equinox, a Luxury Collection Golf Resort & Spa, Vermont
For those in the Northeast, The Equinox is a historic property right in Southern Vermont. Although you might equate spring break with a lazy river and a margarita in hand, this property will instead give you that cozy Vermont lodge feel. During the winter months, go skiing at Stratton Mountain just 45 minutes away, or during the warmer months, there is tennis and golf right on-site. At night you can sit by the fire and make s’mores, play board games and kids can even entertain themselves in the arcade room (though you might want to use a disinfecting wipe on the machines first). You’ll still have access to a pool, although inside, and a very small hot. tub outside. You are also right in the cute town of Manchester, with many shops and restaurants nearby.
This is a Marriott Category 6 property where rooms can cost anywhere between 40,000 and 60,000 points per night. Better yet, you’ll find that during the months of March and April, all nights are either off-peak or standard, so you will not come across the expensive peak pricing at all. This means you can also use your 50k reward night certificate from the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card.
If you prefer to use your IHG Reward points instead, the Kimpton Taconic Hotel is right town the street. The big difference is that its pool is outdoors — great for summer months, not good for winter months — and you are slightly closer to the town.
Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina
For those in the Mid-Atlantic, the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina is a great opportunity to get away at a low cost. Right now, this property serves as one of Hyatt’s “sweet spot” resorts, as it is only a Category 4 property in the award chart . That means it only costs 15,000 points a night or you can use your Category 1-4 award night certificate from The World of Hyatt Credit Card. You’ll want to make your reservation soon, though, as this is one of the properties moving up a category on March 22, 2020.
There are two outdoor pools with a waterslide and a hot tub. Although you are just in a bay in the Mid-Atlantic, you’ll still find many resort activities such as “dive-in” movies, cooking classes and even a kids camp. In the evening, there is a large fire pit for some s’mores making fun.
Holiday Inn ResorT: Orlando Suites – Waterpark
Even if Disney World is off your wish list, Orlando has no shortage of resort properties where you can spend a few days without stepping foot in an amusement park. While there are some amazing resorts throughout all of the chain properties, the Holiday Inn Resort: Orlando Suite — Waterpark is a great option for those loyal to the IHG program.
For just 35,000 IHG points, you can book a king family suite with a bunk bed that can sleep six comfortably. Or, you can always use a 40k award night certificate that comes with the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card. (If you are a cardmember, one perk is that if you use points you’ll receive a complimentary night on your fourth night).
From a lagoon-style pool to a massive hotel waterpark, your kids will absolutely love their time away from home.
If you prefer to use points from another hotel program, other resort-style hotels include Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, Lake Buena Vista Resort Village, World Center Marriott and JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes.
Hyatt Regency Coconut Point
Located on the west coast of Florida near Fort Myers, the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point is a great option to get away for a long weekend. With its 3-acre waterpark with five waterslides, a lazy river, four pools, a rock-climbing wall, hourly pool-side activities and late-night s’mores, this resort is truly a blast for kids of all ages.
Although this property is not beachfront, it offers hourly boat rides to a semiprivate island. Despite not having many amenities or activities on the island, there are chairs and umbrellas set up for guests that are 100% complimentary.
To get more of the luxury feel, you can rent private cabanas; adults can enjoy an adults-only section of the pool with a hot tub.
This is a Category 5 property, which will cost you 20,000 World of Hyatt points per night. This can be a pricey hotel, especially during spring break, so using your points can typically be a great value. It also treats those with Globalists status especially well, with suite upgrades and club lounge access.
Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa
For those in Texas, there is no better value than the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa in San Antonio. With a 950-foot lazy river, a 22-foot waterslide, many pools and a beach area, you might find that you do not need to go far to find that true resort you are looking for. You’ll also find yourself spending fewer points, as this is only a Category 4 property within the World of Hyatt award chart. That means you are looking at just 15,000 points a night, or you can use your Category 1-4 award night certificate.
If you want to stay within Texas but live closer to Austin, you can also check out the Hyatt Lost Pines Resort. This is another fabulous resort property with pool slides and a lazy river, but you’ll be shelling out more points, as this is a Category 5 property.
The Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel
Although a beachfront hotel in Southern California is a vacation destination for many around the world, there is no reason why this can’t be the perfect staycation retreat for those in the surrounding area. The Waterfront Beach Resort is a Hilton property in Huntington Beach, about 45 minutes from Los Angeles and an hour and a half from San Diego.
This hotel features an outdoor pool with waterslides and a beach area, cabana rentals, a rooftop bar and fire pits. You are also right across the street from 10 miles of pristine beach. Right outside the hotel there are many activities such as biking, surfing or just having fun building sandcastles. The hotel is also positioned within walking distance to many restaurants and shops.
A standard room will typically cost 65,000 to 80,000 points a night, although upgraded rooms can cost a pretty penny in points. The hotel charges a $33 per night resort fee, but the fee is waived when using Hilton Honors points, regardless of status. Those with Silver, Gold or Diamond status will also receive their fifth night free when using points.
The Phoenician, Luxury Collection Resort
If you are looking for luxury, then look no further than The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona. As a category 7 property, this property won’t come cheap at 50,000 to 70,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night. (If you are lucky enough to find an off-peak night you’ll still be able to use your 50k award night certificate from the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card).
Onsite you’ll find a three-level pool complex, a world-class spa, tennis courts, golf course and high-end restaurants. For the ultra-luxury feel, you can reserve cabanas with access to an adults-only hot tub. Those looking to get away with young kids will be fully entertained in the Kid Zone, with a splash pad and 197-foot twisting waterslide.
There are also many activities off-site and hiking nearby, as well as Old Town Scottsdale with entertainment, shopping and restaurants.
Bottom Line
With many amazing hotels and resorts around the U.S., planning a staycation, even at the last minute, is incredibly easy to do — especially with points and miles. Regardless of where you are located, you are bound to find a destination within a few hours’ drive that will give your family a great vacation feel. There truly is a destination spot for everyone, even if it involves not leaving the hotel and just enjoying the pools and resort amenities. You might be pleasantly surprised to see that a staycation can be just as enjoyable as your vacation a plane ride away.
Featured image courtesy of Hyatt Lost Pines Resort.
