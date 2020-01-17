Anthony Bourdain’s posthumous travel guide will publish this year
Though the world lost Anthony Bourdain on June 8, 2018, he left behind a lasting legacy.
The chef, writer and television personality was working on a new book with his longtime assistant and friend, Laurie Woolever, when he died, People Magazine reported this week. Woolever shepherded the book through to completion, though much of the book was written by Bourdain.
Called “World Travel: An Irreverent Guide,” the book will include essays from Bourdain’s friends and family, as well as “essential advice on how to get there, what to eat, where to stay and, in some cases, what to avoid,” according to the publisher. It will be part personal and part travel guide, where “a life of experience is collected into an entertaining, practical, fun and frank travel guide that gives readers an introduction to some of his favorite places — in his own words.”
The cover features an original Tony Millionaire sketch, depicting Bourdain sitting outside a café in Paris. The book, which will be published by Ecco, is already available for pre-order, and will officially go on sale on Oct. 13.
“This book will allow Tony’s fans and followers to continue to travel in his footsteps,” Woolever said in a statement. “It’s been my honor and pleasure to create a book that includes stories from his loved ones and colleagues. I was lucky to work closely with Tony for nearly a decade, and I’m so pleased to be able to share his reflections and insights about the world, as he saw it, in this guide.”
At one point, Bourdain estimated he went through about a dozen passports in his lifetime.
While the world is certainly still mourning his loss — and will be for some time — this guide may help to fill in that hole.
Featured image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner.
