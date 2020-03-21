News

How to take your kids on virtual rides at Disney parks around the world

 Samantha Rosen
11h ago

By now, you probably know that all Disney parks around the globe have temporarily shuttered to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. As of now, they’re closed at least through March 31, but that doesn’t mean all the magic is gone.

While we’re all looking forward to the day we can get back on the road, it’s important to stay home to stop the spread of the deadly virus. Health officials agree that the fastest way to return to normalcy is to stop coming in contact with others, including ceasing all unnecessary travel. It’s a small world after all — and your actions can greatly affect others around you.

Until things return to normal, you and your family might have fun enjoying some “virtual rides” from Disney parks around the world. If there are some Disney parks you’ve never visited, then you’ll really be in for a special treat, as every park interprets each ride differently. For example, Pirates of the Caribbean at Shanghai Disneyland is different from what you’ve seen in the U.S. (Spoiler alert: Many would go so far as to say it’s actually better.)

Disney World, Florida

Rise of the Resistance attraction at Disney
Rise of the Resistance attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (Photo by Summer Hull/The Points Guy)

Disneyland, California

Disneyland in Anaheim (Photo by Summer Hull / The Points Guy)
Disneyland in Anaheim (Photo by Summer Hull / The Points Guy)

Disneyland, Tokyo

Shanghai Disneyland

The entrance to Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure in Treasure Cove at Shanghai Disneyland . (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register via Getty Images.)
The entrance to Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure in Treasure Cove at Shanghai Disneyland . (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register via Getty Images.)

Hong Kong Disneyland

Disneyland Paris

Phantom Manor - Disneyland Paris -Image Courtesy of Flickr
Phantom Manor – Disneyland Paris (Image courtesy of Flickr)

If you really want to kick things up a notch, stay on the lookout for hidden Mickeys during the rides. What’s a hidden Mickey you ask? It’s a small (or big) arrangement of three circles in the shape of Mickey Mouse’s head and ears.

(Photo by Edward Pizzarello / The Points Guy)
(Photo by Edward Pizzarello / The Points Guy)

The truly hidden Mickeys might be hard to spot when you’re not physically on the ride, but you can always try. TPG has our own video on hidden Mickeys with the man who literally wrote a book on the subject to get you started on that fun hunt.

While you’re at it (and likely have some extra time on your hands), now’s a good time to brush up on your Disney strategy. Check out these resources so you’ll be ready to start planning your trip the second the gates to the lands of magic open up.

Featured photo by Taylor Rogers/Unsplash.

Samantha Rosen creates lifestyle, travel and credit-card content at TPG. For over two years, she managed TPG's social media strategy and audience engagement efforts before joining the travel team. There's a good chance she's talking about how much she loves New Orleans or planning her next meal as you read this.
