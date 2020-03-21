How to take your kids on virtual rides at Disney parks around the world
By now, you probably know that all Disney parks around the globe have temporarily shuttered to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. As of now, they’re closed at least through March 31, but that doesn’t mean all the magic is gone.
While we’re all looking forward to the day we can get back on the road, it’s important to stay home to stop the spread of the deadly virus. Health officials agree that the fastest way to return to normalcy is to stop coming in contact with others, including ceasing all unnecessary travel. It’s a small world after all — and your actions can greatly affect others around you.
Until things return to normal, you and your family might have fun enjoying some “virtual rides” from Disney parks around the world. If there are some Disney parks you’ve never visited, then you’ll really be in for a special treat, as every park interprets each ride differently. For example, Pirates of the Caribbean at Shanghai Disneyland is different from what you’ve seen in the U.S. (Spoiler alert: Many would go so far as to say it’s actually better.)
Disney World, Florida
- Space Mountain
- It’s a Small World
- Frozen Ever After
- Peter Pan’s Flight
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway (This one is brand-new and only opened about a week before the shutdown.)
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
Disneyland, California
Disneyland, Tokyo
Shanghai Disneyland
Hong Kong Disneyland
Disneyland Paris
- Ratatouille: The Adventure Ride
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril Roller Coaster
- Crush’s Coaster
- Pinocchio Ride
If you really want to kick things up a notch, stay on the lookout for hidden Mickeys during the rides. What’s a hidden Mickey you ask? It’s a small (or big) arrangement of three circles in the shape of Mickey Mouse’s head and ears.
The truly hidden Mickeys might be hard to spot when you’re not physically on the ride, but you can always try. TPG has our own video on hidden Mickeys with the man who literally wrote a book on the subject to get you started on that fun hunt.
While you’re at it (and likely have some extra time on your hands), now’s a good time to brush up on your Disney strategy. Check out these resources so you’ll be ready to start planning your trip the second the gates to the lands of magic open up.
- The best times to visit Disneyland
- The best restaurants at Disneyland
- Best credit cards for a trip to Disney
- Where to stay at Disneyland
- Ultimate guide to Walt Disney World Resort
- How to save money at Disney World
- The most important thing to bring to Disney World
- 11 new Disney World attractions coming in 2020
Featured photo by Taylor Rogers/Unsplash.
