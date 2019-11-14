The 16 best hotel views we saw this year
The TPG staff stays in (and reviews) a lot of hotels. And some, understandably, have much better views than others. Even though we’re hard at work assessing these properties — taking photos and notes on everything from the shower heads to the number of outlets by the bedside — enjoying the view is also part of the job.
Whether it’s the sparkling Shanghai skyline, the snowcapped mountains of Aspen or the crystal blue waters of Bora Bora, here are the 16 best hotel views TPG editors and writers gazed upon this year.
For more information on each hotel, click through to read the full review. And if it’s swimming pools you’re after, check out the best pools we dove into this year.
The St. Regis Venice in Italy
Venice is going through a rough patch, facing the worst flooding in 50 years. But the very waters that are the bane of the city also help make it possibly the most beautiful in the world, and the views of those canals are amazing from the brand-new St. Regis Venice, looking out over the Grand Canal and the Santa Maria della Salute Basilica. The best place to admire the views is from your private balcony, which is available in some of the suites (this is the spot to dig out those suite upgrades you get with your Marriott status). If you can’t swing the suite, make sure to get to breakfast early enough to grab a table on the outdoor patio, which also offers prime canal views.
The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong
Hilton Tel Aviv in Israel
The Cape, a Thompson Hotel in Mexico
The Cape, a Thompson Hotel and relatively new to the World of Hyatt family, has seriously stunning sea views in addition to a pretty amazing pool and one of the best hotel bathtubs we’ve ever seen. You can admire the crashing waves from your room (including the copper-clad soaking tub, if you draw back the curtains), the balconies and many of the restaurants within the hotel. The swim-up pool bar and the fitness center also overlook the water.
Sheraton Tribeca in New York
When the headline of the review is “Skyscraper views at basement prices,” you know the panoramas are going to be epic. While many of the rooms in this Downtown Manhattan hotel have excellent views, some of the best are from the executive lounge, on the 21st floor. Here, the outdoor patio is the perfect place to enjoy the drinks and appetizers the lounge offers to eligible guests from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Four Seasons Chiang Mai in Thailand
The Brando in French Polynesia
InterContinental Bora Bora Resort and Thalasso Spa
All of the overwater villas at the InterContinental Bora Bora look directly out over some of the clearest water in the world. Views can be enjoyed from inside the rooms, on the deck and even in the bathtub. The resort grounds and main pool also overlook the water, and you might catch a glimpse of a single rocky spire or two rising in the background. During your stay, watch out for tropical fish and stingrays swimming around your villa.
TWA Hotel in New York City
New York’s TWA Hotel is a playground for AvGeeks. From the lobby, you can enjoy views of the sunken lounge, JFK’s Terminal 5 and the 1958 TWA Lockheed Constellation. But beyond soaking in the aviation history, you can plane spot modern aircraft from the rooftop pool and grill that offers a panoramic view of JFK’s Runway 4 Left/22 Right. Plenty of plane views can also be admired from the large windows in the guest rooms, too.
The St. Regis Bahia Beach in Puerto Rico
