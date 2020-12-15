The property that received the most Marriott redemptions may surprise you
From overwater villas to cozy cabins, Marriott Bonvoy offers accommodations to suit every traveler and every trip. With thousands of properties worldwide, deciding which one to spend your hard-earned points at can sometimes be challenging.
If you need some inspiration, you might be curious to know how other Bonvoy members are redeeming their points.
Marriott just shared its list of Bonvoy members’ favorite hotels around the globe for redeeming points, according to 2019 redemption data. In this post, we will run through the list and break down the most popular properties by region. We’ll also give some insight as to what kind of value you can expect to get out of your points at some of these properties and how you can boost your Marriott Bonvoy points balance.
Let’s dive right in.
In This Post
United States
Marriott’s most popular properties in the U.S. were primarily in popular leisure destinations like New York, Nevada, Florida and Hawaii. The only property that might come as a surprise is the Sheraton Grand Seattle, as it’s more business-oriented.
The most popular property in the U.S. and overall in the world is the New York Marriott Marquis. TPG’s Ben Smithson stayed at the property in late 2019 was a fan of the large rooms, spectacular views and friendly staff, but thought it was starting to show its age and was a bit too touristy for those spending more than one or two nights in the city. Over the next few months, cash rates are hovering around $150 per night, yielding a value of about 0.3 cents per point when booking at the standard 60,000-point rate. That’s well below TPG’s valuation of Marriott Bonvoy points of 0.8 cents apiece.
- New York Marriott Marquis; New York City — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- Wailea Beach Resort Marriott, Maui; Maui — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection; Las Vegas — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
- JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort; Marco Island — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel; New York City — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- Walt Disney World Swan; Orlando — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- Sheraton Grand Seattle; Seattle — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- JW Marriott Essex House New York; New York City — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa; Oahu — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach; Oahu — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
Caribbean and Latin America
Moving a bit south, Aruba was a popular destination among Bonvoy members, with three of the top four properties in the Caribbean located there. At the top of the list is the Aruba Marriott Resort and Stellaris Casino, which also landed the top spot for most popular properties outside the U.S. and number three overall in the world. The resort is open to tourists and room rates often exceed $500 per night, so you can sometimes get one cent or more in value per point.
Although a less popular pick, as TPG’s Nick Ellis shares, Bonvoy members can also get great value from their points when staying at the JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa.
- Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino; Palm Beach, Aruba — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
- Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino; Oranjestad, Aruba — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba; Palm Beach, Aruba — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
- San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino; San Juan, Puerto Rico — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa; Cancun, Mexico — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- Courtyard by Marriott Isla Verde Beach Resort; Carolina, Puerto Rico — Category 5 (30,000 to 40,000 points per night)
- Marriott Cancun Resort; Cancun, Mexico — Category 5 (30,000 to 40,000 points per night)
- La Concha Renaissance San Juan Resort; San Juan, Puerto Rico — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa; San Jose del Cabo, Mexico — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
Europe
Surprisingly, only one European property made it on the list of most popular properties globally and that was the London Marriott Hotel County Hall. It’s a top-tier Category 8 property, so rooms here don’t come cheap. With cash rates averaging around $400 per night the next few months, you’ll get a value of about 0.5 cents per point when booking at the standard 85,000-point rate. Aside from London, Paris was another popular European destination among Bonvoy members.
- London Marriott Hotel County Hall; London — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
- Renaissance Amsterdam Hotel; Amsterdam — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- London Marriott Hotel Park Lane; London — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
- Courtyard by Marriott Paris Gare de Lyon; Paris — Category 5 (30,000 to 40,000 points per night)
- The Westin Excelsior, Rome; Rome — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- Amsterdam Marriott Hotel; Amsterdam — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- Sheraton Lisboa Hotel & Spa; Lisbon — Category 5 (30,000 to 40,000 points per night)
- JW Marriott Grosvenor House London; London — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- Hotel Prince de Galles, a Luxury Collection Hotel; Paris — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
- Moxy Paris Bastille France; Paris — Category 5 (30,000 to 40,000 points per night)
Asia and the Pacific
Asia and the Pacific are home to some of Marriott’s cheapest and most expensive properties, with both Category 2 and top-tier Category 8 properties on this list. The most popular property in this region was The Westin Tokyo. Cash rates at this Category 7 property are hovering around $400 for much of 2021, so you can get a solid value from your points. Also on this list is The St. Regis Maldives — a favorite among the TPG team.
- The Westin Tokyo; Tokyo — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- Courtyard Taipei; Taipei — Category 4 (20,000 to 30,000 points per night)
- The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo; Tokyo — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
- Courtyard Hong Kong Sha Tin; Hong Kong — Category 2 (10,000 to 15,000 points per night)
- Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers; Bangkok — Category 3 (15,000 to 20,000 points per night)
- Aloft Bangkok Sukhumvit 11; Bangkok — Category 2 (10,000 to 15,000 points per night)
- The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto; Kyoto — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
- The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort; Maldives — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
- Renaissance Beijing Wangfujing Hotel; Beijing — Category 4 (20,000 to 30,000 points per night)
- Courtyard Taipei Downtown; Taipei — Category 4 (20,000 to 30,000 points per night)
The Middle East and Africa
Unsurprisingly, Dubai was a popular redemption destination in this region. At the top of the list is the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai — a.k.a. the world’s second tallest hotel. However, with room rates starting around $120 per night in most of 2021, you likely won’t get outstanding value from your points here. A much better redemption would be for the Al Maha Resort just outside of Dubai. With cash rates often topping $1,500 per night and the award rates being all-inclusive, this is easily one of the best value Marriott award redemptions in the world.
- JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai; Dubai, UAE — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- Le Méridien N’Fis; Marrakech, Morocco — Category 2 (10,000 to 15,000 points per night)
- Sheraton Grand Hotel, Dubai; Dubai, UAE — Category 5 (30,000 to 40,000 points per night)
- Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai; Dubai, UAE — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
- Accra Marriott Hotel; Accra, Ghana — Category 3 (15,000 to 20,000 points per night)
- AC Hotel Cape Town Waterfront; Cape Town, South Africa — Category 3 (15,000 to 20,000 points per night)
- Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai; Dubai, UAE — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- Marriott Mena House, Cairo; Cairo, Eygpt — Category 4 (20,000 to 30,000 points per night)
- Protea Hotel by Marriott Ikeja Select; Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria — Category 2 (10,000 to 15,000 points per night)
- The Westin Cape Town; Cape Town, South Africa — Category 5 (30,000 to 40,000 points per night)
Most popular Marriott Bonvoy properties worldwide
Now that we’ve seen the most popular hotels in each region, here’s a complete look at the 20 most popular Marriott Bonvoy properties worldwide:
- New York Marriott Marquis; New York City — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- Wailea Beach Resort Marriott, Maui; Maui — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino; Palm Beach, Aruba — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection; Las Vegas — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
- JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort; Marco Island — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel; New York City — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- Walt Disney World Swan; Orlando — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- The Westin Tokyo; Tokyo — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- Sheraton Grand Seattle; Seattle — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
- JW Marriott Essex House New York; New York City — Category 7 (50,000 to 70,000 points per night)
- Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa; Oahu — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino; Oranjestad, Aruba — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach; Oahu — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
- Orlando World Center Marriott; Orlando — Category 5 (30,000 to 40,000 points per night)
- Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Nashville — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Kissimmee — Category 5 (30,000 to 40,000 points per night)
- The Westin Denver International Airport; Denver — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- Sheraton Sand Key Resort; Clearwater — Category 6 (40,000 to 60,000 points per night)
- London Marriott Hotel County Hall; London — Category 8 (70,000 to 100,000 points per night)
How to earn Marriott points
Aside from the obvious, which is through hotel stays, the easiest way to boost your Marriott Bonvoy balance is through credit cards. Marriott currently has four credit cards available to new applicants, each with different benefits and welcome bonuses:
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: Earn up to 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy points: 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months. Plus, earn an additional 25,000 bonus points after your first anniversary of card membership. Offer ends 1/13/2021. Terms Apply.
- Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card: Earn 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after using your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases within your first three months of card membership. Earn up to $150 in statement credits within your first six months of card membership for all eligible purchases on your card on U.S. Advertising in select Media. Plus, receive complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status for one year (February 1, 2021-January 31, 2022). Offer ends 1/13/21. Terms apply.
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.
- Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card: Earn 30,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.
Each of these cards come with some form of Marriott elite status, making your stays more enjoyable. And aside from the Bold card, they also each offer annual free night certificates. For more information, check out our guide to deciding which Marriott credit card is right for you.
There are other ways to earn Marriott points without traveling as well. For example, you could earn points through Marriott’s new Eat Around Town dining rewards program. You could also transfer points from American Express Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards or United MileagePlus.
Bottom line
There are thousands of properties you could redeem your Marriott points at around the world, though some offer better value than others. Unsurprisingly, the majority of the most popular properties among Bonvoy members were in the U.S. Most of the member-favorites are Category 6 properties, which can be booked with 50,000-point certificates. If you still don’t know which property you want to redeem your points at, keep in mind that transferring Marriott points to airlines is always an option.
Featured photo of the St. Regis Maldives by Ethan Steinberg/The Points Guy
