Denver Airport 101: The ultimate guide to DEN
Denver International Airport is the largest airport in the U.S. by total area — a whopping 53 square miles — and the fifth-busiest airport in the country, serving some 64 million passengers each year. United and Frontier both use the airport as a hub and it’s a focus city for Southwest Airlines.
While navigating to, from and through this major airport (code DEN, though often referred to as DIA) can be a lot to handle, it doesn’t have to be. Its design makes it feel more compact and easier to navigate than its size would have you assume.
The airport consists of the Jeppesen Terminal — where check-in, baggage claim, car rentals, several shopping and dining options, and security points are located — as well as three concourses (A, B, and C) which are connected post-security via an automated people mover. Concourse A is also connected to the Jeppesen Terminal by a pedestrian bridge that offers views of taxiing planes below and the Rockies to the west.
Here’s our comprehensive guide to everything this airport has to offer, from dining options to lounges, hotels, transportation options and more.
GETTING THERE
The airport is located 25 miles northeast of downtown Denver. That might sound far, but there are many easy, cheap options for getting to and from the airport, including public transportation, ride-share and taxi services. Public transportation is quick, easy and cheap, but if you have a lot of luggage, it could make more sense to pick one of the other options.
Public transportation
The quickest public transportation is the A Line commuter train, operated by the Regional Transportation District (RTD). It runs every 15 minutes during peak travel times, and every 30 minutes from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. The ride takes 37 minutes from Denver Union Station in the heart of downtown. There’s also the airport’s bus line, SkyRide, which runs from approximately 3:30 a.m. until midnight, but that ride takes about an hour.
Unlimited-travel day passes for either option are $10.50. They depart from the airport at the DEN Transit Center, reachable at the south end of Jeppesen Terminal by exiting through the glass doors and taking the escalator or elevator to the ground level. Shared rides and shuttle buses are other options.
Transit time: ~40 minutes to an hour
Cost: $10.50 for a day pass
Ride-share
The two ride-share apps that operate at DEN are Uber and Lyft. They pick up and drop off passengers on Level 5, the same level where passengers can find other ground transportation. For departures, you’ll be dropped off curbside at your specific airline. For pickups, exit the doors between 506-511, then head to Island 5. Standard private rides typically cost around $35 to $40. You can certainly drive that price down by opting for a shared vehicle but expect the trip to take longer.
If you’re fine with shared rides, another option would be to take a shuttle. There are a number of reputable companies that offer regular shuttle service between the airport and downtown, such ABC Shuttle. Shared rides to downtown hotels start around $30 one-way. Pickup and drop-off are from Level 5, Island 5, outside doors 505-507 (east side) and 510-512 (west side). As with other shared vehicles, the trip takes more time as your driver will likely be picking up and dropping off other passengers in different parts of town.
Transit time: ~40 minutes to an hour
Cost: $25 to $40
Taxi
Taxis offer flat rates to Downtown, Denver Tech Center, Boulder, Tower Road, and the Broomfield and Louisville area. The rates range from $29 to $89. The flat rate to go downtown, for example, is $56, including the airport access fee. Fares to all other metro-area destinations are metered and subject to a $5 airport access fee.
Taxi pickup and drop-off from Jeppesen Terminal is at Level 5, Island 1, outside doors 505, 507 and 511 (east side) and doors 506, 510 and 512 (west side).
Transit time: ~40 minutes
Cost: The flat rate to go downtown is $56, but rates to other popular destinations range from $29 to $89.
Car service
If money is no object, the most comfortable option would be a black-car service like GroundLink or Blacklane. Prearranged car services are especially great for families as they allow you to book car seats for children or send a note that you’re traveling with a pet.
If you request a meet-and-greet service, your driver will park and wait for you with a sign at the arrivals area and help you with your luggage. Otherwise, you’ll need to check in at the limo booth located outside the Jeppesen Terminal on Level 5, Island 2, outside doors 505-507 and 511-513 (east side), and 504-506 and 510-512 (west side).
Transit time: ~40 minutes
Cost: ~$100
AMENITIES
The Denver Airport is best known for its uniquely designed roof — the white peaks evoke the snow-capped Rocky Mountains and the Native American tepees that once dotted the surrounding plains — and its environmental initiatives. The white canopy roof lets in tons of natural light and reduces electric usage. Natural gas heats and powers much of the airport and there’s an extensive recycling program, as well as water-filling stations in each terminal and electric-vehicle charging outlets in the garage. The airport is also pet-friendly: An on-airport pet resort, Paradise 4 Paws, offers private suites, massages and obedience training.
Other perks include free Wi-Fi throughout the airport, many charging stations for personal devices, nursing rooms in each concourse and an Interfaith Chapel and Prayer Hall in the Jeppesen Terminal, open 24 hours. Luggage storage is available in the Jeppesen Terminal on Level 5.
There are also several permanent and rotating art installations. If the sight of the Rockies is enough to keep you enthralled, head to Concourse C: The best mountain view is by gates C23 and C24. If you need to stretch your legs or work off the airplane food, take a stroll around Concourse B, which is a whopping 3,300 feet long. In the summer, the outdoor plaza hosts a pop-up park with mini-golf and lawn games, and in the winter there’s an ice rink.
DEN has the basics covered when it comes to shopping. For instance, all concourses and the Jeppesen Terminal have Hudson News and See’s Candies stores. There are also plenty of local souvenir stores, such as Greetings from Colorado and Colorado Limited, and duty-free stores throughout the airport. More shopping and dining options will be added after the renovation of the Jeppesen Terminal is completed, which is expected to be by 2025.
LOUNGES
The airport isn’t a major international gateway so you won’t find any American Airlines Flagship or United Polaris lounges, but there still are some solid options. A Priority Pass membership isn’t much help at this airport, but if you have the right credit cards, you’ll still be able to enter all but one of the lounges.
Concourse A
American Airlines Admirals Club
Location: On the north end of the A-gate bridge from Jeppesen Terminal
Hours: 4:45 a.m.-12:30 a.m.
Access: AAdvantage Platinum elites and up traveling internationally, Oneworld Sapphire and Emerald members, premium-cabin passengers who are connecting to or from qualifying international or premium transcontinental American- or Oneworld-operated flights, Admirals Club and day passholders. You can get a complimentary Admirals Club membership through the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard®.
Amenities: Complimentary snacks and drinks, Wi-Fi, power outlets, children’s play area and conference rooms
Delta Sky Club
Location: Fourth floor on the south end of the central core
Hours: 5 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Access: Delta Gold Medallions and up traveling internationally, SkyTeam Elite Plus members, premium-cabin passengers who are connecting to or from same-day SkyTeam international long-haul or premium transcontinental flights, Delta Sky Club members and cardholders of the Platinum Card® from American Express, the Business Platinum® Card from American Express, the Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express or the Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card when traveling on any same-day Delta flight. Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express and Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express can purchase day passes for $39 (effective 1/30/20).
Amenities: Complimentary snacks, craft beer, Starbucks coffee, Wi-Fi and power outlets
USO Lounge
Location: Fourth floor, on the north end of the concourse
Hours: 5 a.m.-10 p.m.
Access: Active-duty military, Guard, Reserve or those with dependent ID card. Military retiree ID cards are also accepted if space is available. VA-issued ID cards or driver’s licenses with “Veteran” on the card do not fall into the above categories.
Amenities: Complimentary snacks and drinks, Wi-Fi, sleeping area, children’s play area and video game console
Concourse B
United Club (Gate B32)
Location: On the west side of the concourse, near gate B32
Hours: 5 a.m.-9 p.m.
Access: United Premier Gold elites and up traveling internationally, Star Alliance Gold members, premium-cabin passengers who are connecting to or from qualifying international or premium transcontinental United- or Star Alliance-operated flights, United Club members and day passholders. You can get a complimentary Admirals Club membership through the United Club Card from Chase. You can also get two annual United Club passes through the United Explorer Card or the United Explorer Business Card.
Amenities: Complimentary snacks and drinks, Wi-Fi, printer and power outlets
United Club (Gate B44)
Location: On the east side of the concourse, near gate B44
Hours: 5:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
Access: United Premier Gold elites and up traveling internationally, Star Alliance Gold members, premium-cabin passengers who are connecting to or from qualifying international or premium transcontinental United- or Star Alliance-operated flights, United Club members and day passholders. You can get a complimentary United Club membership through the United Club Card from Chase. You can also get two annual United Club passes through the United Explorer Card or the United Explorer Business Card.
Amenities: Complimentary snacks and drinks, Wi-Fi, printer and power outlets
Concourse C
There are no lounges in Concourse C. However, that will change soon as American Express is set to open a Centurion Lounge in 2020. It will be the second-largest in the network (behind JFK) at 14,650 square feet. Access will be available to those with a Centurion Card, The Platinum Card from American Express or The Business Platinum Card from American Express.
DINING
Whether you want to grab a quick bite to go or sit down and relax, you won’t go hungry. Presecurity restaurant options are temporarily limited because of renovation of Jeppesen Terminal — the main landside part of the airport — but there are plenty of choices airside.
For a city with a reputation for being health-conscious, the Denver Airport has a surprising amount of fast food. Every concourse has a Caribou Coffee and a McDonald’s. You’ll also find your usual KFC, Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, Panda Express and Wetzel’s Pretzels. However, the airport offers a lot more. Local restaurants like Denver Central Market and Snarf’s Sandwiches in Concourse A and Root Down in Concourse C have healthy and vegetarian-friendly options. For something a little more upscale, there’s the Denver Chophouse in Concourse A and Elway’s in Concourse B. In true Colorado style, the airport also boasts a whopping six breweries so you definitely won’t go thirsty here.
Concourse A
Breckenridge Brewery
Location: Near gate A71
Hours: 7 a.m.–10 p.m.
Cuisine: American, wine and beer
Price: $$
Pro tip: If you’re feeling adventurous, try the Beer-mosa, which is the White Ale topped with orange juice, or the Vanilla Porter with a kick of raspberry syrup.
Brother’s BBQ
Location: Near gate A71
Hours: 9 a.m.–4 p.m.; closed Saturday and Sunday
Cuisine: American, quick-serve
Price: $$
Chef Jimmy’s Bistro & Spirits
Location: Center core
Hours: 6 a.m.–12 a.m.
Cuisine: American, Italian, full bar
Price: $$
Denver Central Market
Location: Near gate A48
Hours: 6 a.m.–10 p.m.
Cuisine: American, healthy-choice, Italian, sushi, vegetarian, quick-serve
Price: $$
Pro tip: If you’ve been to Denver Central Market in the city’s RiNo neighborhood, this outpost should feel familiar. There are simplified versions of Sushi-Rama, Vero Pizza and Pasta, SK Provisions and Culture Meat, and you can’t go wrong with any of them.
Denver Chophouse
Location: Center core
Hours: 5:30 a.m.–10 p.m.
Cuisine: American, steaks, full bar
Price: $$$
Mesa Verde Bar & Grill
Location: Mezzanine
Hours: 6 a.m.–9 p.m.
Cuisine: Mexican, Tex-Mex, vegetarian, full bar
Price: $$
Pro tip: Sample Mesa Verde’s massive tequila selection by ordering a tequila flight.
Snarf’s Sandwiches
Location: Near gate A73
Hours: 6 a.m.–10 p.m.
Cuisine: American, vegetarian, gluten-free, quick-serve
Price: $
Pro tip: Order one of Snarf’s specialty sandwiches and pair it with a lager from the Breckenridge Brewery next door.
Vino Volo
Location: Near gate A49
Hours: 10 a.m.–9 p.m.
Cuisine: American, full bar
Price: $$
Additional restaurants in Concourse A include: Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, Caribou Coffee, Dunkin’ Donuts, Freshëns Fresh Food Studio, KFC Express/Pizza Hut Express, Lavazza, McDonald’s, Panda Express and Quiznos.
Concourse B
Crú Food and Wine Bar
Location: Near gate B51
Hours: 7 a.m.–10 p.m.
Cuisine: American, wine and beer
Price: $$
Elway’s
Location: Center core
Hours: 7 a.m.–11 p.m.
Cuisine: American, steaks, full bar
Price: $$$
Pro tip: Signature dishes include hand-cut, aged USDA prime steaks, but Elway’s staple Smash Burger is great too.
Lounge 5280 Wine Bar
Location: Mezzanine
Hours: 8 a.m.–10 p.m.
Cuisine: American, full bar
Price: $$
Modern Market
Location: Center core
Hours: 5:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m.
Cuisine: American, healthy-choice, vegetarian, quick-serve
Price: $
New Belgium Brewing
Location: Near gate B30
Hours: 6 a.m.–10 p.m.
Cuisine: American, family-friendly, full bar
Price: $$
New Belgium Hub
Location: Near gate B80
Hours: 6 a.m.–10 p.m.
Cuisine: American, family-friendly, full bar
Price: $$
Additional restaurants in Concourse B include: Aviator’s Sports Bar & Bar-B-Que, Cantina Grill, Caribou Coffee, Chick-fil-A, City Wok, Etai’s, Heidi’s Brooklyn Deli, Jamba Juice, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut Express/Haagen Daz, Pour La France!, Qdoba Mexican Eats, Que Bueno! Mexican Grille, Rocky Mountain Café, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Sara Lee Sandwich Shoppe/Colombo Frozen Yogurt, Smashburger & Bar, Starbucks Coffee, Steve’s Snappin’ Dogs, Wetzel’s Pretzels, Wolfgang Puck and Woody Creek Bakery & Café
Concourse C
Great Divide Brewing
Location: Near gate C32
Hours: 6 a.m.–10 p.m.
Cuisine: American, full bar
Price: $$
Pro tip: Great Divide is known best for its brews, but there are some tasty dishes on the menu as well, such as the Yeti Braised Short Rib Tacos and the Farmhouse Ale Chicken, both of which incorporate Great Divide’s craft beer into the ingredients.
Little Man Ice Cream
Location: Near gate C27
Hours: 6 a.m.–9 p.m.
Cuisine: Snacks and sweet treats
Price: $
Pro tip: Little Man Ice Cream is a Denver icon. It’s known best for its ice cream “Sammie’s” (aka ice cream sandwiches) and boozy shakes, such as the Whiskey Apple Pie, Oreo Java Spiced Rum and Illuminati Shake.
Modern Market
Location: Near gate C28
Hours: 5 a.m.–9 p.m.
Cuisine: American, healthy-choice, vegetarian, quick-serve
Price: $
Root Down
Location: Center core
Hours: 7 a.m.–9 p.m.
Cuisine: American, gluten-free, healthy-choice, vegetarian, full bar
Price: $$
Pro tip: Root Down offers the biggest selection for vegetarians and vegans traveling through DEN.
Tapas Sky Bar
Location: Near gate C24
Hours: 7 a.m.–11 p.m.
Cuisine: American, full bar
Price: $$
Timberline Steaks & Grille
Location: Center core
Hours: 6 a.m.–10:30 p.m.
Cuisine: American, full bar
Price: $$
Pro tip: As of Oct. 15, 2019, Timberline is no longer a part of the Priority Pass program.
Vino Volo
Location: Near gate A49
Hours: 10 a.m.–9 p.m.
Cuisine: American, full bar
Price: $$
Additional restaurants in Concourse C include: Auntie Anne’s, Big Bowl, Caribou Coffee, Coors Silver Bullet Bar, Dazbog Coffee, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Jamba Juice, McDonald’s, Smashburger & Bar, Starbucks Coffee, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, The Magic Pan, Villa Pizza and Woody Creek Bakery & Café.
Jeppesen Terminal
Boulder Beer Tap House
Location: Level 5 west
Hours: 7 a.m.–11 p.m.
Cuisine: American, wine and beer
Price: $$
Red Rocks Bar & BBQ
Location: Level 5 east
Hours: 8 a.m.–10 p.m.
Cuisine: American, full bar
Price: $$
Additional restaurants in the Jeppesen Terminal include: Cantina Grill, Rocky Mountain Café and Subway. More presecurity restaurant options will return once the Great Hall renovation is complete.
AIRPORT HOTELS
Colorado’s unpredictable weather can cause unforeseen flight cancellations at Denver International Airport, so you may need to find lodgings near the airport on your next trip to the Rockies. Although foot traffic at the airport quiets down at night, the airport’s ongoing construction does not, so sleeping on the seats in the terminal is less than ideal.
Keep in mind if your travel plans are thwarted by the weather at DEN (or any other airport), you may be entitled to certain benefits from your airline or credit card. If the delay is within the airline’s control (like maintenance problems), the airline will typically provide you with food vouchers and overnight accommodations. If it isn’t within the airline’s control (the weather), or the vouchers aren’t enough to cover all your expenses, credit cards with trip delay coverage will reimburse you for reasonable additional expenses, such as meals, lodgings and toiletries.
The Westin Denver International Airport
This 519-room hotel is connected to the airport by a short, covered walkway, located on the upper level of the Jeppesen Terminal near security. The hotel has a fresh look with an indoor pool with a view, a well-equipped fitness center, multiple dining options and 24-hour room service. It is also connected to Denver’s commuter rail, which takes you to downtown Denver in less than 40 minutes.
Nightly rates at this Category 5 hotel start at $179, but often exceed $300. Alternatively, you could redeem 30,000 to 40,000 Marriott Bonvoy points or use your annual certificate worth up to 35,000 points from the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card or Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card. If you’re simply looking for a quiet place to shower and regroup before your next flight, book a day-rate room, which provides access from noon to midnight for 50% off the overnight rate. You can’t book day rates online, so you’ll need to call the front desk or ask when you arrive.
Aloft Denver Airport at Gateway Park
This Aloft is a less-expensive Marriott option that doesn’t compromise on style. The hotel is a 15-minute complimentary shuttle ride from the airport and features amenities like the Aloft signature W XYZ bar and Re:fuel by Aloft, a 24-hour pantry. It also has a fitness center and indoor pool. The hotel is incredibly pet-friendly. There is no charge for your pet and complimentary in-room beds, bowls and treat bags are provided.
Rooms start at $95 per night or 20,000 to 30,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night.
Embassy Suites by Hilton Denver International Airport
A free hotel breakfast is included for all guests at this Embassy Suites and the spread includes several hot food selections, including made-to-order omelets, waffles and French toast. The hotel also sets out granola bars, fresh fruit, coffee and juice in the lobby for guests with early departures. For other meals, there’s a restaurant and bar on site and room service. If you have time to work off the calories, there’s a fitness center, indoor pool and outdoor whirlpool. As with most Embassy Suites, there’s a nightly reception with free snacks and drinks. Two-room suites are the standard room offering, making it a great choice for families. The hotel is about 15 minutes from the airport and there’s a complimentary shuttle from 4 a.m. to midnight.
Nightly rates start at about $100 per night and range from 28,000 to 50,000 Hilton Honors points per night. To earn Hilton Honors points to use at Embassy Suites Denver International Airport or elsewhere, check out the best Hilton Honors credit cards for family travelers, such as the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card or Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card.
Hampton Inn & Suites Denver/Airport-Gateway Park
This Hampton Inn & Suites is a solid choice for Hilton loyalists. It’s a 15-minute complimentary shuttle ride away and offers complimentary breakfast for all guests. Other amenities include a 24-hour business center, indoor pool and coin-operated laundry, but there’s no on-site restaurant for lunch or dinner.
You can book a room here from $108 per night or 30,000 to 40,000 Hilton Honors points per night.
Hyatt House Denver Airport
If you want to cook during your overnight stay at DEN, then the Hyatt House Denver Airport has the full kitchen you need. Every room also features a dedicated work space and a sofa bed in the living area. Unlike Hyatt Place properties, all guests get free breakfast, regardless of whether or not they book direct. The complimentary shuttle ride from the airport takes 15 minutes and operates 24 hours a day. There’s a 24-hour H Mart on site for groceries and other essentials and an H Bar for drinks and light bites in the evening.
Rooms range from $110 to $180 per night or 8,000 World of Hyatt points per night. TPG’s valuation pegs the value of these points at $136 per night, making this a solid points redemption. Although you could use an annual Category 1 to 4 award from the World of Hyatt Credit Card to stay here, you’ll probably want to save it for a more expensive property because this hotel is only Category 2.
Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center
IHG’s 255-room Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center has an indoor pool, a well-equipped gym and an on-site restaurant and bar. All rooms offer free Wi-Fi, 24-hour room service and a spacious work station. To maximize your shut-eye, request a room in the dedicated quiet zone. The hotel is about a 20-minute shuttle ride from the airport. The shuttle departs every 30 minutes.
You can usually score a room here for $97 to $150 per night or 25,000 IHG Rewards Club points per night, worth $125 based on TPG’s valuation.
Featured image by arinahabich/Getty Images.
