With access to more than 1,200 lounges worldwide, Priority Pass has quite the network. Recently, the program has branched out and started to add offers and restaurants to its roster, letting members enjoy a sit-down dining experience as part of their membership.
While Priority Pass is adding restaurant lounges around the world, most TPG readers aren’t going to be able to take advantage of the free food and drink in Sydney’s airport (SYD) very often. But, the good news is there are currently 29 Priority Pass restaurant lounges in 20 US airports. Each of these offer members $28-30 per guest in food and drink.
Here’s a list of all of the airport restaurants currently part of the Priority Pass program:
- Boston (BOS): Jerry Remy’s Sports Bar and Grill
- Boston (BOS): Stephanie’s
- Cleveland (CLE): Bar Symon
- Denver (DEN): Timberline Steaks & Grill
- Fort Lauderdale (FLL): Kafe Kalik
- Greenville–Spartanburg (GSP): RJ Rockers Flight Room
- Houston Intercontinental (IAH): Cadillac Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
- Houston Intercontinental (IAH): Landry’s Seafood
- Indianapolis (IND): The Fan Zone
- Lexington (LEX): Kentucky Ale Taproom
- Los Angeles (LAX): P.F. Chang’s ($30 per guest)
- Los Angeles (LAX): Point The Way Cafe
- Los Angeles (LAX): Rock & Brews
- Miami (MIA): Air Margaritaville
- Miami (MIA): Corona Beach ($30 per guest)
- Miami (MIA): Viena
- Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP): PGA MSP Lounge ($15 per guest)
- New York Kennedy (JFK): Bobby Van’s Steakhouse
- Portland (PDX): Capers Cafe Le Bar
- St. Louis (STL): The Pasta House (Terminal 1)
- St. Louis (STL): The Pasta House & Schlafly Beer (Terminal 2)
- San Francisco (SFO): San Francisco Giants Clubhouse
- San Francisco (SFO): Yankee Pier
- Syracuse (SYR): Johnny Rockets
- Tampa (TPA): The Café by Mise en Place
- Tucson (TUS): Noble Hops
- Washington-Dulles (IAD): Chef Geoff’s
- Washington-National (DCA): American Tap Room
- Washington-National (DCA): Bracket Room
In addition to restaurants, you can get $28 per guest in booze at House Spirits Distillery in Portland (PDX).
And here’s a list of Priority Pass restaurants at international airports:
- Brisbane (BNE): Bar Roma
- Brisbane (BNE): Corretto Cafe & Bar
- Brisbane (BNE): Graze Grill & Bar
- Helsinki (HEL): Fly Inn Restaurant
- Lima (LIM): Bleriot Bar & Lounge
- Lima (LIM): La Bonbonniere
- London-Gatwick (LGW): Grain Store Cafe & Bar
- Melbourne (MEL): Cafe Vue
- Melbourne (MEL): Bar Pulpo by MoVida
- Melbourne (MEL): Urban Provodore
- São Paulo (GRU): Bleriot Bar & Lounge
- Singapore (SIN): The Green Market
- Sydney (SYD): Bar Roma
- Sydney (SYD): Better Burger
- Sydney (SYD): Bistro 2020 & Bar
- Sydney (SYD): Chicken Confidential
- Sydney (SYD): MoVida
- Sydney (SYD): Peroni Bar
- Sydney (SYD): Wok on Air
- Tel Aviv (TLV): Schmoozy Bar
To get free food or drinks at these Priority Pass lounges, you’re going to need a Priority Pass membership. The best way to do so is by having a membership through a credit card, such as Chase Sapphire Reserve, U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card or Citi Prestige® Card.
There’s a number of American Express cards that also have a Priority Pass benefit. Unfortunately, Amex discontinued “complimentary access to non-lounge airport experiences” as of Aug. 1. That change affects the following Amex cards:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
- Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card
- Hilton Honors American Express Business Card
And here’s a reminder that shouldn’t need to be said: Tip your restaurant waitstaff. Despite the food being free through the Priority Pass benefit, they worked just as hard as they would have if you were paying for the meal. I’ve been appalled to witness Priority Pass members stiff the waitstaff on multiple occasions at US Priority Pass restaurants. It’s actions like this that threaten the sustainability of this program. So, if you want to continue to get free food at these Priority Pass restaurants, make sure to bring cash along to tip your waiter/waitress. Or, many restaurants will ring up a $0.01 charge so that you can pay — and tip — via a credit card:
Additional reporting by Benji Stawski and Mark Spivak.
Featured photo of the author’s recent meal at Timberline Steaks & Grill in Denver
