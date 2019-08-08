This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

With access to more than 1,200 lounges worldwide, Priority Pass has quite the network. Recently, the program has branched out and started to add offers and restaurants to its roster, letting members enjoy a sit-down dining experience as part of their membership.

While Priority Pass is adding restaurant lounges around the world, most TPG readers aren’t going to be able to take advantage of the free food and drink in Sydney’s airport (SYD) very often. But, the good news is there are currently 29 Priority Pass restaurant lounges in 20 US airports. Each of these offer members $28-30 per guest in food and drink.

Here’s a list of all of the airport restaurants currently part of the Priority Pass program:

In addition to restaurants, you can get $28 per guest in booze at House Spirits Distillery in Portland (PDX).

And here’s a list of Priority Pass restaurants at international airports:

To get free food or drinks at these Priority Pass lounges, you’re going to need a Priority Pass membership. The best way to do so is by having a membership through a credit card, such as Chase Sapphire Reserve, U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card or Citi Prestige® Card.

There’s a number of American Express cards that also have a Priority Pass benefit. Unfortunately, Amex discontinued “complimentary access to non-lounge airport experiences” as of Aug. 1. That change affects the following Amex cards:

And here’s a reminder that shouldn’t need to be said: Tip your restaurant waitstaff. Despite the food being free through the Priority Pass benefit, they worked just as hard as they would have if you were paying for the meal. I’ve been appalled to witness Priority Pass members stiff the waitstaff on multiple occasions at US Priority Pass restaurants. It’s actions like this that threaten the sustainability of this program. So, if you want to continue to get free food at these Priority Pass restaurants, make sure to bring cash along to tip your waiter/waitress. Or, many restaurants will ring up a $0.01 charge so that you can pay — and tip — via a credit card:

