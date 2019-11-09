Denver Airport 101: The best way to get to DEN
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Denver International Airport is the largest airport in the United States by land area and is the fifth busiest in the country, serving some 64 million passengers each year. United and Frontier both use the airport as a hub and it’s a focus city for Southwest Airlines.
Denver Airport (DEN, though often referred to as DIA) is located 25 miles northeast of Downtown Denver. That might sound far, but there are many easy and cheap options for getting to and from the airport, including public transportation, ride-share and taxi services. Here’s a closer look at how each option works.
Public transportation
It’s probably no surprise that the least expensive way to travel to and from the airport is via public transportation. The quickest public transportation option is to take the A Line commuter train, operated by the Regional Transportation District (RTD). It runs every 15 minutes during peak travel times, and every 30 minutes from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. The ride takes 37 minutes to Denver Union Station in the heart of downtown. There’s also the airport’s bus line, SkyRide, which runs from approximately 3:30 a.m. until midnight, but that ride takes about an hour.
Unlimited travel day passes for either option are $10.50. They depart from the DEN Transit Center, which can be accessed at the south end of Jeppesen Terminal by exiting through the glass doors and taking the escalator or elevator to the ground level. Shared rides and shuttle buses are other options.
Transit time: ~40 minutes to an hour
Cost: $10.50 for a day pass
Related: The best credit cards for commuting
Ride-share
A much easier way to get from the airport to the city center is via ride-share. The two ride-share apps that operate at DEN are Uber and Lyft. They pick up and drop off passengers on Level 5, which is the same level where passengers can find other ground transportation. For departures, you’ll be dropped off curbside at your specific airline. For pickups, exit the doors between 506-511, then head to Island 5. Standard private rides typically cost around $35 to $40. You can certainly drive that price down by opting for a shared vehicle, but expect time to be added to your trip.
Related: The best credit cards for Uber and Lyft
If you’re fine with shared rides, another option would be to take a shuttle. There are a number of reputable companies that offer regular shuttle service between the airport and downtown, such ABC Shuttle. Shared rides to downtown hotels start around $30 one-away and pickup and drop-off from Level 5, Island 5, outside doors 505-507 (east side) and 510-512 (west side). As with other shared vehicles, expect time to be added to your trip as your driver will likely be picking up and dropping off other passengers in different parts of town.
Transit time: ~40 minutes to an hour
Cost: $25 to $40
Related: How to make sure you’re getting your Amex Platinum Uber credits
Taxi
Taxis provide another door-to-door option in the Denver metropolitan area. There are flat rates to Downtown, Denver Tech Center, Boulder, Tower Road, and the Broomfield and Louisville area. The rates range from $29 to $89. To give you a general idea, the flat rate to go downtown costs $56, including the airport access fee. Fares to all other metro-area destinations are metered and subject to a $5 airport access fee.
Taxi pickup and drop-off from Jeppesen Terminal, Level 5, Island 1, outside doors 505, 507 and 511 (east side), and doors 506, 510 and 512 (west side).
Transit time: ~40 minutes
Cost: The flat rate to go Downtown is $56, but rates to other popular destinations range from $29 to $89.
Car service
If money is no object, the most comfortable option would be to book a black-car service like GroundLink or Blacklane. Prearranged car services are especially great for families as they allow you to book car seats for children or send a note that you’re traveling with a pet.
If you request a meet and greet service, your driver will park and wait for you with a sign at the arrivals area and help you with your luggage. Otherwise, you’ll need to check in at the limo booth located outside the Jeppesen Terminal on Level 5, Island 2, outside doors 505-507 and 511-513 (east side), and 504-506 and 510-512 (west side).
Transit time: ~40 minutes
Cost: ~$100
Bottom line
There’s no shortage of ways to get to and from Denver Airport, but you’ll want to plan ahead. Public transportation is quick, easy and cheap, but depending on how much luggage you have, it could make more sense to pick one of the other options.
Further reading:
- Denver Airport 101: A guide to the lounges at DEN
- Denver Airport 101: Where to sleep near DEN
- Layover lowdown: Denver International Airport
Featured image by Gary Conner/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.