Stay at these 8 private-island resorts using your points
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with the current hotel information. It was originally published on July 9, 2019.
“Expensive” and “far-fetched” are typically the first phrases that come to mind when people think about staying on a private island. However, if you’re an avid TPG reader, you know that the world’s most luxurious travel experiences can often be booked for little out-of-pocket cash by redeeming points and miles you earn with the best travel credit cards. And fortunately, the same is true with booking stays at private island resorts.
Rather than list out every single points hotel located on a private island, we’ve curated a list of some of the best properties in different regions of the world. So, while the Maldives has a slew of amazing private island points hotels, we’ve only included one in this list .
In This Post
Calala Island
World of Hyatt Category 8 — 40,000 points per night (35,000-45,000 points per night starting March 22, 2020, when peak and off-peak pricing begin)
Once Hyatt partnered with Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) it unlocked the ability to earn and use Hyatt points at hundreds of new hotels, and many of these properties are absolutely stunning. For example, the Calala Island resort is located in the Caribbean off the coast of Nicaragua and is part of a group of islands know as the Pearl Cays. It’s so exclusive that it only has four beach-front suites and can only accommodate eight guests at a time. With room rates regularly topping $2,000 per night, this is an absolute steal with points.
This is an all-inclusive resort and even brands itself as “ultra-inclusive” because everything from food, drinks and activities to airport transfers to the island are included in the price. When you compare that to resorts in the Maldives, where you can spend $600+ per person on resort transfers (even on points stays), this easily earns the top spot for private island resorts.
St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
Marriott Bonvoy Category 8 — from 70,000-100,000 Marriott points per night
TPG himself, along with TPG Editor-at-Large Zach Honig, both consider the St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort to be one of their favorite hotels in the world, and for good reason. The property is less than two years old, has breathtaking views and offers an endless amount of activities that’ll keep you entertained for as long as you’re there. While 85,000 points for a standard award night may sound steep, considering room rates are $1,500+ per night for most of the year and that the lowest-level awards book into overwater villas, redemptions here can get you serious value from your points.
The Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa came in a close second for properties in the Maldives, and offers slightly better award redemption possibilities (Category 7 with a Park Villa starting at 30,000 World of Hyatt points). But the St. Regis took the crown in our hotel face-off.
JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa
Marriott Bonvoy Category 6 — 40,000-60,000 points per night (increasing to Category 7 on March 4, 2020)
The JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa is another relatively new property and is set on a private island called Isola delle Rosse (Rose Island) off the coast of — you guessed it — Venice, Italy. The 40-acre island resort boasts 250 rooms, four restaurants, the city’s largest spa and an early 20th-century church. The highlight of the property is not the century-old park or the on-site Sapori Cooking Academy, but the rooftop lounge and pool area that give you panoramic vistas as far as the eye can see. Guests have easy access to the heart of Venice thanks to a complimentary boat service to St. Mark’s Square.
As a Category 6 property, you could use an annual award night (up to 50,000 points) from the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card to cover the cost of a night. But unfortunately, this location is included in Marriott award category changes for 2020 and as of March 4, it will be bumped up to a Category 7 hotel.
Sheraton Resort & Spa, Tokoriki Island, Fiji
Marriott Category 5 — from 30,000-40,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night
Tokoriki island is one of the 20 Mamanuca Islands — the closest group of islands to Nadi International Airport (NAN) and arguably the most picture perfect. Guests visiting the Sheraton Resort & Spa on Tokoriki can expect white sand beaches and clear waters, perfect for diving and snorkeling. The island’s central location makes it easy to go “island hopping” and explore everything that the Fijian islands have to offer. Since this is just a Marriott Category 5 property, you can use the annual 35k award night from these cards on all standard and off-peak dates:
Scrub Island Resort, Spa and Marina, Autograph Collection
Marriott Bonvoy Category 8 — 70,000-100,000 points per night
If you’d rather stay closer to home and still use your Marriott points to stay on a private island, consider redeeming them for a stay at the Scrub Island Resort in the British Virgin Islands. The private island is located just one mile offshore from Tortola Airport (EIS) and provides complimentary boat transportation from the mainland. The resort offers three private beaches, three pools, a full-service spa with ayurvedic treatments and a marina.
You can read TPG’s full review of Scrub Island here.
Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino
Marriott Bonovy Category 5 — 30,000-40,000 points per night (increasing to Category 6 on March 4, 2020)
While guests of the Renaissance Aruba don’t actually get to sleep on a private island, the property still gets a spot on this list because guests have exclusive access to the resort’s own 40-acre private island. Renaissance island is divided between an adult side and a family side and features Aruba’s only private beach, along with chaise lounges, huts, hammocks and even flamingos. There are many nonstop options to get you to and from Aruba (AUA) from major cities across the U.S. — including JetBlue Mint service from Boston (BOS) and New York (JFK).
If you want to use an annual 35k free night certificate at this property you’ve only got until March 4, 2020 to book. After that date it will be moved up to a Category 6 hotel and cost 40,000-60,000 points per night.
Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa
World of Hyatt Category 5 — 20,000 points per night (17,000-23,000 points per night starting March 22, 2020, when peak and off-peak pricing begins)
Located in Bonita Springs, Florida, the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa is the closest resort on this list to home — and probably the cheapest. Resort guests have access to a private island and beach with hourly boat transportation. But this resort isn’t just for beach bumming — the property also features three acres of water attractions that include a lazy river, five waterslides and an adult pool. Check out our full review of the property for complete details.
To book this hotel, you can use points from your World of Hyatt Credit Card or transfer points into Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio from cards such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or the Chase Sapphire Reserve®.
North Island Resort, Seychelles
Marriott Category 8 with “exception” pricing — 358,000 points per night
The final property on this list joined the Marriott Bonvoy program as a Luxury Collection resort in November 2019, and just this week, award stays went live. However, don’t get too excited, as each night will set you back over 350k points — and that’s not including the 814 Euros you’d need to pay for a helicopter transfer each way. That being said, in exchange for those points, you’ll enjoy a two-bedroom villa covering nearly 5,000 square feet, and your stay will include complimentary breakfast, use of an island buggy, morning yoga and kids activities. With room rates that regularly cross $7,000 per night, this could be considered a great value — as long as you’re sitting on a massive stash of Marriott points.
There are many ways to earn Marriott points towards this stay, though the astronomical award rates likely put it out of reach for the majority of travelers.
Honorable Mentions
The InterContinental Hayman Island Resort is part of the Whitsundays and sits in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef. You can book a night there for 70,000 IHG Rewards Club points. Another private island resort that didn’t make it onto this list but definitely deserves a mention is Necker Island. But, you’ll need tons of points (or cash) to book it.
Featured image of the St. Regis Maldives courtesy of the hotel
Additional reporting by Summer Hull and Jason Stauffer.
