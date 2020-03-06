How to visit Puerto Rico with points and miles
If you’re looking for an affordable getaway this year, Puerto Rico should definitely be at the top of your list. Even better: No passport is required if you’re a U.S. citizen, so you can board a flight with just your state ID. Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria in 2017 and earthquakes have battered the island this year; Puerto Ricans are working tirelessly to rebuild their beloved island and welcome tourists.
With dozens of nonstop flights to and from the island and a plethora of points hotels, your Puerto Rican vacation is within reach.
In This Post
Getting there
You have plenty, and I mean plenty, of options for getting to Puerto Rico cheaply. In addition to the multiple Puerto Rico flight deals we send out periodically, you have several points options.
You can use your British Airways Avios points on American Airlines flights if you live in the southeastern part of the U.S. to score a great deal to Puerto Rico by utilizing British Airways’ distance-based award chart. A one-way flight to Puerto Rico from Miami (MIA) will cost you 9,000 Avios plus $5.60 for economy and 16,500 Avios for business class.
You can also take advantage of the American Airlines AAdvantage award chart and snag a MileSAAver off-peak ticket for 12,500 miles each way in economy or 25,000 for a MileSAAver in business.
United no longer publishes an award chart, but it’s easy to find cheap ticket to the island. For instance, I’m seeing one-way flights from Newark (EWR) to San Juan (SJU) for just 9,000 miles one-way plus $5.60 in taxes.
Delta is even more generous from its Atlanta hub, with flights as low as 5,000 SkyMiles one-way in Main Cabin or 18,000 miles in first class.
Where to stay
There are a plethora of points hotels on the island, including Hyatt, Hilton, Marriott, IHG and even Choice. I’ll walk through some of the many hotels on the island so you can get a sense of what’s the best deal for your points. For more about earning hotel points, check out our guide to the best hotel credit cards.
World of Hyatt
There are several World of Hyatt properties on the island, mostly in the San Juan area, ranging from functional to luxurious.
While I could have stayed in the city, I wanted to decompress and get off the grid. I booked a three-night stay at the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico for 36,000 Hyatt points. I didn’t expect to be blown away by a Category 3 property, but the Grand Reserve completely exceeded my expectations. The resort is home to a private beach, a swim-up bar, a spa and is close to the El Yunque National Rainforest.
If you’re set on being near San Juan, the lower-tier Hyatt Place or Hyatt House properties in San Juan will only set you back 12,000 points a night. Both properties are close to Old San Juan and the airport. If you want to visit the Bacardi Distillery, the Hyatt Place San Juan / Bayamón is only 8,000 points a night. The Hyatt Place Manatí (12,000 points a night) is close to Mar Chiquita, Los Tubos Beach, and La Cueva de Los Golondrinos.
There’s also one Small Luxury Hotels of the World property, Category 5 Olive Boutique Hotel. 20,000 points a night will get you a stay in the luxurious La Petite Suite, which includes an indoor veranda with a dining table.
Remember, if you’re low on Hyatt points, you can transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to World of Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio when you have the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve or Ink Business Preferred Credit Card.
Hilton Honors
You have seven Hilton hotels to choose from in Puerto Rico. Hilton Ponce Golf & Casino Resort is the only Hilton hotel located outside of the San Juan area. It’s also home to one of the largest casinos in Puerto Rico. It has a 27-hole golf course, as well as a large pool and tennis courts.
While it isn’t the fanciest Hilton property in Puerto Rico, it’s a pretty good deal if you find yourself on the other side of the island. An oceanfront patio room will typically set you back 50,000 Hilton Honors points a night. You have a range of options in the San Juan area, from the Caribe Hilton, to the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel San Juan, Embassy Suites by Hilton San Juan Hotel & Casino and the Hampton Inn & Suites San Juan, all around 50,000 points a night. Remember, Amex is a Hilton 1:1 transfer partner, though sometimes Amex runs targeted transfer bonuses.
If you’re still short on points, here are some of the best Hilton cards you should consider adding to your wallet:
- Hilton Honors Card from American Express: Earn 75,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card: Earn 125,000 points after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
- The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card: Earn 125,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
- The Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card: Earn 150,000 points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
Keep in mind that if you hold Hilton Honors elite status, you’ll enjoy a fifth night free on all award stays of five consecutive nights or longer.
Marriott Bonvoy
You have over a dozen Marriott Bonvoy hotels to choose from throughout Puerto Rico. They range from lower-category hotels like Four Points by Sheraton and Aloft to The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, considered to be one of the island’s best. An off-peak night at the St. Regis will cost you 70,000 Marriott Bonvoy points, while standard is 85,000 a night and peak is a whopping 100,000 points a night.
You can transfer both American Express Membership Rewards and Chase Ultimate Rewards points to Marriott at a 1:1 ratio. If you’re still short, there are several solid card choices you may want to consider:
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: Limited-time offer: Earn 100,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening (offer ends April 8, 2020)
- Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card: Earn 75,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card: Earn 75,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
- Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card: Earn 30,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
IHG Rewards Club
If you have IHG Rewards Club points, you might want to look at the InterContinental San Juan from 50,000 points or the Holiday Inn Express San Juan Condado for 35,000 points. If you have the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, you can get a fourth night reward on award stays of four or more consecutive nights. You can also transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to IHG at a 1:1 ratio, but note that it isn’t the best way to use Chase points.
Choice Privileges
While certainly not fancy, there are two Choice Hotels on the island — Comfort Inn & Suites and Comfort Inn — for 25,000 Choice Privileges points a night. You can transfer Amex points to Choice at a 1:1 ratio.
Getting around in Puerto Rico
I stayed at a resort an hour’s drive outside San Juan, and while I had a fantastic time, getting around proved to be a hassle. Uber is plentiful in San Juan but you may have trouble getting a ride if you’re further outside the city. If you’re staying outside of the major cities (San Juan or Ponce, for instance) you’re probably going to want to rent a car. San Juan airport offers several options, including Hertz, Avis and Enterprise.
Unfortunately, there aren’t any rental car credit cards. Instead, there are two ways that you can use your credit card points and other loyalty program rewards to rent a car. The first way is to use a credit card that offers you reward points or miles that you can redeem for statement credits toward any type of travel reservations, including car rentals. Cards in this category include the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card and Discover it® Miles.
The other way is to redeem airline, hotel or credit card rewards directly for rental car reservations. Programs that offer this option include Chase Ultimate Rewards and Citi ThankYou Rewards.
For example, when you book through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal, you can pay with points and still receive the excellent primary car rental insurance offered by both the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Chase Sapphire Preferred Card. The Sapphire Preferred allows you to redeem each point at 1.25 cents each through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal, while the Chase Sapphire Reserve comes with a higher redemption at 1.5 cents each.
Reserving a rental car through the Ultimate Rewards portal is similar to both flights and hotels. From the main landing page, navigate to the ‘cars’ header and type in your itinerary. Hit search, and the results page will pop up. All you need to do is enter your pick up and drop off location, date and time. You’ll then be able to pick your preferred car and sort by how many points you need to redeem.
When you redeem airline, hotel or credit card points directly for a rental car, you’re not paying for your rental with your credit card, and you usually won’t be covered by your credit card’s auto rental insurance policy (with the exceptions mentioned above).
Bottom line
If you’re looking for a quick getaway that won’t completely wipe out your points balance, Puerto Rico should be high on your list. With a healthy mix of budget, standard and luxury hotels, coupled with how easy it is to fly to the island on points, it’s a great option for solo, group or family travel.
Because you’re saving money by using points, it means you have more cash in your wallet for experiences, such as experiencing Puerto Rico’s lush nature and amazing food.
Photo by Maremagnum/Getty Images
