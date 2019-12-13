No, Marriott isn’t increasing award rates at existing Category 8 properties
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Earlier today, one of our eagle-eyed senior writers noticed a slight change to the Marriott Bonvoy terms & conditions that — at face value — could be taken as a concerning development. Here was the added language:
“Select properties may have redemption rates in excess of the Category 8 Redemption Rates.”
Coming on the heels of the implementation of peak and off-peak pricing – where Category 8 properties now cost 100,000 points on select nights — this could’ve been a slap in the face to Marriott members.
However, there’s a very specific reason this language was added: the forthcoming addition of North Island into the Marriott program. This luxurious resort in the Seychelles is currently bookable on Marriott’s website but not for award stays. When we reached out to Marriott about the T&C change, we were given the following statement:
“We recently welcomed the addition of North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort, Seychelles into the Marriott International portfolio and look forward to making this spectacular property available for award stays in the near future. In order to price the resort properly for redemptions, the change was made to the terms and conditions.”
We did follow-up to confirm that there are no current plans to raise prices at existing Category 8 properties, and a Marriott spokesperson reiterated that the “change was made specifically for North Island.” We also asked about a more specific timeline for North Island becoming available using Marriott points and was told that there’s no date at present time but that we should “expect it to be in the very near future.”
Featured photo courtesy of the North Island Resort.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.