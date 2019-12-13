From Santa Monica to Burbank: 15 Los Angeles hotels you can book on points
Los Angeles is a popular destination, whether you’re visiting as a family with kids, a romantic couple or are on a business trip. The region is actually comprised of a vast expanse of cities and neighborhoods all bundled into a collective area known as LA. Choosing a hotel here can be overwhelming and sometimes expensive, so redeeming points for hotels in Los Angeles is a great option.
My cohorts and I have spent huge amounts of time in Greater Los Angeles and stayed in dozens of hotels there. Together, we’ve collected several of our favorites based on location, proximity to various points of interest and value.
In This Post
The hotels noted below are just a smattering of the points properties you can book in the Los Angeles area. Click on the interactive map below to see more details about each property.
Downtown Los Angeles
InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown
A stunning tower that soars 73 stories above the city, the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown is located atop the tallest building in the west. Not for the faint of heart, the 70th-floor sky lobby is something to be seen, with unparalleled 360-degree views. Rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows and a sleek, contemporary design. This is true luxury, and guests here will enjoy being pampered before and after their forays to the nearby sights and attractions at Staples Center and LA Live. Downtown LA (or as locals call it, DTLA) is hopping right now, and this is the luxurious way to enjoy it.
Points redemption: From 60,000 IHG Rewards Club points (rates from $342)
How to earn points: Earn 80,000 welcome points after spending $2,000 on purchases the first three months with the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card or transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to your IHG Rewards Club account on a 1:1 basis.
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Los Angeles Downtown
Complete with complimentary warm cookies, the DoubleTree Hotel Los Angeles Downtown is located right next to Little Tokyo and features gorgeous landscaped Japanese gardens. Situated in an active part of Downtown Los Angeles, the DoubleTree offers fantastic views from its upper floors of the city skyline all the way to the ocean. The incredible architecture of the Walt Disney Concert Hall, The Broad art museum, the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art and more are all within walking distance.
Points redemption: 46,000 to 60,000 Hilton Honors points per night for a standard room reward (rates from $319)
Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles LA Live
DTLA is chock-full of cool new places to visit and things to see. Fun for the whole family or good for a romantic getaway, the Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles LA Live is close to all the action. The hotel is located within LA Live, the city’s enormously popular sports, music and entertainment center. Staples Center, the Grammy Museum, Lakers games, live music by major acts and more are all steps away. The Courtyard here stays remarkably peaceful despite being in the midst of all that action, and the pool here is fantastic.
Points redemption: Marriott Bonvoy Category 5, from 35,000 points per night on standard dates, or use a 35k Marriott free night certificate like the one you get with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card or Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card (rates from $293)
Santa Monica hotels
JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot
If the beach is your jam, the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot is great for couples, families and groups of friends. Located right across from the boardwalk with ocean and palm tree views, the hotel is just steps away from the famous Santa Monica Pier, the most photographed location in all of LA. Great restaurants and world-class shopping are within walking distance. And did I mention the beach? This is iconic LA, straight from the movies and TV.
Points redemption: Marriott Bonvoy Category 7, from 60,000 points per night on standard dates (rates from $273)
How to earn points: Earn 75,000 welcome points after you spend $3,000 in purchases in the first three months with the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card or transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to your Marriott account on a 1:1 basis
DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Santa Monica
An all-suites hotel can be a great option for families with small kids, as there is more space for everyone. The DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Santa Monica is a quick three blocks from the famous southern California beaches where guests can rent a bike or surfboard to cruise the shore. There also is a park very close by for the little kids to work off some steam, and the Santa Monica Pier and boardwalk are just a couple of blocks away.
Points redemption: Between 56,000 to 80,000 points per night for a standard room reward (rates from $327)
Stay in Beverly Hills
Kimpton Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills
We always love staying at a Kimpton Hotel Palomar because the design is always impeccable, and the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills location is no exception. As guests enter the stylish lobby, the hotel exudes a plush, relaxing mood and accompanying soundtrack. With a boutique hotel approach, the attentive Palomar staff somehow finds ways to make each guest feel special. The service here was so great we considered camping here all day instead of exploring all the cool restaurants, shops and galleries nearby. This hotel is great for couples’ romantic getaways and those seeking a chic place to see and be seen.
Points redemption: From 60,000 IHG Rewards Club points. Cardholders of the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card get the fourth night free on all award stays. (rates from $314)
The Beverly Hilton
The iconic The Beverly Hilton is one of the original settings for Hollywood celebrities. Home to the Golden Globe Awards each year, the Beverly Hilton is positioned at the gateway to Beverly Hills and steps away from Rodeo Drive. Still glamorous, this hotel has been home base for families, couples and girlfriend getaways for decades. Ask for a poolside cabana room for some added chic, or you can relax in the patio furniture overlooking the pool and restaurant scene.
Points redemption: From 60,000 Hilton Honors points for a standard room reward, or use a free Weekend Night Reward certificate like the one that comes with the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card (rates from $248)
Avalon Hotel Beverly Hills, a Member of Design Hotels
Beverly Hills is known as a posh destination within Los Angeles, and it certainly lives up to that reputation. The Avalon Hotel Beverly Hills is located in a more residential area, which is quiet and relaxed. We loved the mid-century design and historic-yet-modern vibe of this stylish hotel. Without being over the top, the Avalon exudes LA style and the guests here reflect that. A well-heeled group, the Avalon crowd is smartly groomed yet relaxed, fun and surprisingly approachable.
Points redemption: Marriott Bonvoy Category 5, from 35k points per night on standard dates (rates from $332)
Try Hollywood or Universal City
W Hollywood
If you’re traveling to LA to be part of the action, then the W Hollywood is an ideal place. Located right on Hollywood Boulevard along the Celebrity Walk of Fame, the W is hopping with sleekly dressed visitors from all over the world. The music is thumping, the Instagram opportunities are plenty and the vibe is Hollywood chic. The rooftop pool and bar is a well-known hot spot for both visitors and locals, day or night. You may even catch a celebrity sighting or two.
Points redemption: Marriott Bonvoy Category 6, from 50,000 points per night on standard dates (rates from $273)
Andaz West Hollywood
We love this hotel for all its racy beauty and legendary ’60s past. The rooftop pool is just stunning, and guests might recognize it from scenes shot for many a Hollywood production. Rooms are colorful and interesting, with eclectic art, mirrored furniture and some wild prints. The Andaz West Hollywood (WeHo) also offers one of the better-outfitted hotel gyms in the area. You can even bring Fido along for the stay – the hotel is dog-friendly and so are the guests.
Points redemption: Category 5, from 20,000 World of Hyatt points (rates from $259)
How to earn points: Earn up to 50,000 welcome points with the World of Hyatt Credit Card. Earn 25,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months plus an additional 25,000 bonus points after spending a total of $6,000 on purchases in the first six months of account opening.
Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City
If you like movies and amusement parks, the Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City is located directly next to Universal Studios Hollywood and all the excitement that comes with it. Walk or shuttle to the park to enjoy rides, shows and tours sure to please the entire family. When we stayed here recently, our kids were wowed by the hotel’s over-the-top buffets at every meal. (The chocolate fountain was a huge hit.) The hotel is also close to the famous Hollywood Sign and Griffith Park in one direction and Burbank with all its movie studios in the other.
Points redemption: Between 53,000 and 60,000 Hilton Honors points per night for a standard room reward (rates from $263)
Hampton Inn & Suites Los Angeles/Hollywood
With easy access from nearby highways, the Hampton Inn & Suites Hollywood is right on Santa Monica Boulevard and Vine Street. Being in the heart of things allows the Hampton Inn Hollywood to offer great value for proximity to Hollywood Boulevard and the Hollywood Wax Museum, TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood Walk of Fame and Paramount Studios Tour. Many great restaurants are within walking distance, making this hotel perfect for people watching and star stalking.
Points redemption: Between 44,000 and 60,000 Hilton Honors points per night for a standard room reward (rates from $253)
Holiday Inn Express Hollywood Walk of Fame
Perfect for families, the Holiday Inn Express Hollywood is literally in the thick of the action. We love the no-fuss, no-muss offerings of this hotel — especially the great complimentary breakfast options. Walking out the door and down the street, guests can visit all the famous sights including the Walk of Fame, Hollywood and Highland (home to the Academy Awards), historic Egyptian Theater and more. There is so much to do in this area, you’ll have a hard time choosing favorites. The hotel does not offer a ton of frills, but you won’t need that with so much to see just outside the doors.
Points redemption: From 40,000 IHG Rewards Club points (rates from $225)
Further out in Burbank and Glendale
SpringHill Suites Burbank
Burbank is home to several major film studios and is located just over the hills from Hollywood. Perfect for families, the SpringHill Suites Burbank enjoys a great location that is close to everything on the east side of LA. Nearby, visitors can take the Warner Bros. Studio Tour to see real movie backlots and sound stages (we scored big points by taking our kids here). Just a quick car ride away, Universal Studios offers amusement park rides and more studio tours. Also within a short driving distance are the Hollywood Sign and the Griffith Observatory.
Points redemption: Marriott Bonvoy Category 5, from 35k points per night on standard dates (rates from $224)
Hyatt Place Glendale/Los Angeles
Our family really likes the ease of staying at a Hyatt Place Hotel, and we also really like Glendale because of its suburban location just northeast of the LA action. The beauty of Hyatt Place Glendale/Los Angeles is that the hotel is near all the major attractions that make LA so great, and yet situated in a quieter area not overrun with tourists. With a car, visitors can reach the LA Zoo, Universal Studios, Griffith Observatory, the Hollywood Bowl, the Walk of Fame and even the Pasadena Rose Bowl within a few minutes. Rooms here are spacious, clean and easy to maneuver through. This hotel is definitely off the main path, and a good option for that very reason.
Points redemption: Category 3, from 12,000 World of Hyatt points per night, or use a Category 1–4 free night certificate like the one you get from the World of Hyatt Credit Card (rates from $153)
Airport lodging
Hyatt Regency Los Angeles International Airport
Sometimes it’s just easier to stay near the airport, particularly if you are just arriving or perhaps leaving very early. Since LAX is such a huge and busy airport, we sometimes like to stay in an airport-adjacent hotel the night before we leave – especially if we have an early flight. The Hyatt Regency LAX is one of the best we’ve visited, particularly for design, comfort and proximity. It is literally the closest hotel to the airport, and we can walk to our flights from the Hyatt Regency lobby. Many choose this as their home base and navigate to the sights of LA from here. It’s very nicely appointed, spacious rooms and a good restaurant make this a natural choice for this area of LA.
Points redemption: Category 3, from 12,000 World of Hyatt points, or use a Category 1–4 free night certificate like the one you get from the World of Hyatt Credit Card (rates from $187)
Bottom line
Regardless of where you choose to bank your loyalty points, there are great redemption options across the Greater Los Angeles area. If you’re junkies like us, you may have points programs with several (OK, maybe all) of the hotel programs. That will allow you to pick and choose your options based on location, cost and even mood. Whichever it may be, those points are going to save you money on your visit to Los Angeles, which you can then spend on those Lakers tickets or convertible Ferrari rental. Splurge! It’s LA!
Featured image by Reinier Snijders/EyeEm/Getty Images
