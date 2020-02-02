9 unique hotel amenities that will make your next business trip so much better
Let’s face it: Life on the road isn’t as glamorous as it seems. Your friends may be jealous of you jetting off to big meetings and conferences all the time, but business travel can quickly take its toll on your physical and mental health.
Thankfully, hotels are stepping up to the plate, offering amenities that make it easier to maintain a healthful routine while traveling — and get down to business, too. Airlines are following suit: Take United’s partnership with the Timeshifter app in late 2019, meant to help business travelers beat jet lag, for example.
Ready to travel even better? Check out these nine hotels and hotel brands with business travel amenities that make life on the road a little less painful.
Standing desks at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown (Phoenix, Arizona)
This isn’t your grandma’s Sheraton. Marriott has majorly overhauled the tired brand and the result is smart and sophisticated, with amenities galore for business travelers.
Among our favorites is the downtown Phoenix property, the first of many Sheratons to be rebranded. Its in-room hydraulic tables (packed with outlets and USB ports) convert to standing desks, but work equally as well for room service. The hotel also offers long lobby tables with locking drawers to stash laptops and other gear (handy if you have to run out but don’t want to move all your stuff while working). Also look for creative studios off the lobby that can be rented by the hour through the Bonvoy app for calls and meetings.
Bluetooth-enabled bathroom mirrors at Cambria Hotels
Cambria hotels are known for integrating local design touches from every city in which they’re located, so they don’t feel as corporate as a typical business hotel. One of the most clever standard amenities, though, is Bluetooth speakers embedded in the bathroom mirrors of all guest rooms, allowing you to personalize your routine on the road. Prepping for a big meeting or heading to a client dinner? You can brush up on the latest news, listen to a podcast or get pumped up with your favorite tunes while getting ready, with higher-quality sound than your phone speakers.
A private presentation theater at The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina (Charleston, South Carolina)
For a beach hotel, this 92-room property is pretty dang serious about business. We love the spacious guest rooms and wide desks that provide ample space for working. But the unique feature here is a 33-seat private theater (complete with recliners and surround sound) on the main level that can be used for small-business presentations. It’s popular with groups and meetings, but individuals can also take advantage of the space to practice presentations when it’s not in use.
Same-day clothing delivery at the Gild Hall, A Thompson Hotel (New York City)
Need a wardrobe refresh on the road, or forgot a crucial part of your outfit at home? Thanks to Gild Hall’s partnership with clothing company UNTUCKit, you can get free same-day delivery from the store’s Brookfield Place location (and 20 percent off your purchase) when you’re staying at the hotel. You’ve probably seen this brand’s ads for menswear all over in-flight magazines, but UNTUCKit also has women’s clothing, from classic no-iron button-downs to silk tops and flattering shirtdresses.
In-room Peloton bikes at the Austin Proper Hotel (Austin, Texas)
Business travelers staying at the recently opened, 244-room Austin Proper Hotel can request a Peloton to be delivered directly to their guest room — meaning you can squeeze in a quick spin between meetings or conference calls without leaving your room. If you need a change of scenery (and have the time to sneak away), the hotel’s wellness center is impressive, too, with fancy Woodway treadmills, stair climbers, water rowers, Pilates reformers and more Pelotons.
Guest rooms with full fitness capabilities at Hilton Hotels
It might seem weird to sweat in the same space as you sleep, but Hilton’s Five Feet to Fitness rooms help you get over it. These are a new type of larger guest room that includes everything you need to get in a full-body workout without straying far from your laptop: Think TRX ropes, sliding disks, yoga mats, weighted balls and more, plus an electronic kiosk with 200 exercise tutorials and 25 classes. Really, you have no excuse to not work out if you’re staying in these rooms — a smart way to keep up your fitness routine on the road.
In-room Glam Squad services at the InterContinental New York Barclay (New York City)
Bloomingdale’s is literally on speed dial on the guest room phones at this Lower Manhattan hotel — and it will deliver any purchase of $300 or more to your room for free if you’re staying at the hotel (plus, guests get 15 percent off purchases). You can also ring NOMI Beauty to call up an on-demand, in-room Glam Squad, who can handle everything from blowouts and updos to makeup application so you look perfect for that big conference gala.
A full board room suite at the InterContinental London Park Lane (London)
A far cry from this Tweet about a “Boardroom Suite” that went viral earlier this month, the new 3,600-square-foot Capital Suite at this London property is all about intelligent design. Ideal for travelers visiting the city on bleisure, the suite has two private en suite bedrooms complemented by interconnected living spaces, as well as its own boardroom, a fully equipped office and an additional meeting room. It’s accessible via a private elevator and entrance, creating a blend of working and living space that feels like both your home and office away from home.
Personal butler service at The Spectator Hotel (Charleston, South Carolina)
As the only hotel in the city with personalized butler service, The Spectator is a dream for business travelers. Chat with your butler, who’s individually assigned to you, to arrange anything your heart desires while away on business, from pressing suit jackets or dresses to shining shoes, coordinating transportation or even fetching a drink to ease your nerves about that presentation.
