Registration is now open for Choice Hotels’ lucrative One Stay, Two Stays, Free Stay fall promotion. During this promotion, travelers will earn at least 8,000 points for every two stays with arrival between September 4 and November 8. If you’re a frequent Choice Hotels’ guest, this could rack you up some serious bonus points.
Register for the Promotion
To get in on this promotion, you need to register at this link. You must register before check-out of your first stay. But, even if you don’t have plans to stay at a Choice hotel this fall, you might as well register now. Registration is open to Choice Privileges members with a US or Canadian address.
After registering, a confirmation screen will load.
Book and Stay
The terms and conditions state that stays must be booked via the Choice website, mobile app or phone booking center at qualifying rates — so avoid booking through an online travel agency like Hotels.com. Corporate travelers may also book through their online booking tool or with a travel agent. You must ensure that your Choice Privileges number is associated with your booking at check-in.
Most rates that normally earn Choice Privileges points are qualifying rates. However, there are many rates that do not and are thus not eligible for this promotion:
“Rooms booked at rates below $40 per night, certain hotel initiated promotions, reward night stays, complimentary rooms, rooms paid for as part of a convention or meeting, rooms booked through a travel agent or third party online retailer including online travel agencies, wholesale packages, group tours, and stays booked using the employee discount or the friends and family discount.”
In addition, the following restrictions apply to this promotion in particular:
“Stays at vacation rental property locations and Choice Hotels® properties in the following countries are excluded from this promotion: Japan, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Guyana, and Ecuador.”
Check-in for a qualifying stay must occur between September 4 and November 8. A stay is defined as one or more consecutive nights — and this promotion specifies that a stay is “any number of consecutive nights at one hotel regardless of check-ins or check-outs.”
To participate in this promotion, you’ll need to ensure your earning preference is Choice Privileges points. So, if your earning preference is currently set to an airline program, you’re going to need to change this preference before stays for this promotion. There’s no cap on the number of points that can be earned during this promotion though.
After each pair of qualifying stays, you’ll be awarded a minimum of 5,000 and maximum of 8,000 bonus points. The exact number of bonus points depends “on the number of base points earned from the two separate qualifying stays,” but you are guaranteed that the total of base points plus bonus points awarded across the two stays will be at least 8,000 points. You can expect the points to post within 72 hours of check-out, although boutique properties and international properties may take up to 20 days.
Bottom Line
Through this promotion you’ll earn at least 8,000 Choice Privileges points for every two eligible stays with check-in between September 4 and November 8. TPG values Choice points at 0.6 cents each, so you’ll earn points worth at least $48 on every two stays — which can be particularly lucrative if you have some one-night stays at relatively inexpensive properties.
Based on the frequently asked questions page for the promotion, there’s no cap on the bonus points you can earn from stays during this promotion. So, this promotion will provide ample opportunity to earn valuable Choice points that you can then use to get excellent value in cities as well as at the vacation club component of Choice.
Featured image of Bluegreen Vacations Fountains, which is part of Choice Hotels’ Ascend Resort Collection, by Katie Genter / The Points Guy.
