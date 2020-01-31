17 of the best hotel gyms in the world
We’ve all been to those sad, slapdash hotel gyms. You know, the closet-sized fitness center tucked away in a hard-to-find corner (probably a former storage closet) with a 20-year-old stationary bike and a set of mismatched free weights piled by the door.
But for many hotels, the gym is no longer an afterthought.
Today, the quality of a hotel gym is becoming an increasingly important factor for travelers, and the hospitality industry has responded by building better health facilities for guests. Some of them aren’t even hotel gyms — they’re cult-favorite fitness centers that just happen to be located in hotels.
Hotels are also leveraging partnerships with boutique fitness studios, introducing group classes and generally making wellness a more significant part of the travel experience. Think: ensuite equipment and apparel.
To select the top hotel gyms for travelers, we looked for spacious, attractive fitness centers with a range of equipment that can accommodate various fitness regimens. We also looked for standout amenities such as rock climbing walls, swimming pools and group fitness classes.
Here are 17 of our favorite hotel gyms around the world.
Park Hyatt Tokyo in Japan
The Club on the Park gymnasium and aerobics studio flank either side of a pool on the 47th floor of the legendary Park Hyatt Tokyo. The studio features body sonic flooring, while the gym is equipped with a complete range of Life Fitness weight training and exercise equipment. Uninterrupted panoramas from the club’s floor-to-ceiling windows make this Tokyo hotel gym one with arguably the best view. Rates start at $440, or 30,000 World of Hyatt points per night.
1 Hotel South Beach in Miami
1 Hotel South Beach has teamed up with Anatomy, a South Beach athletic facility brand, to redesign their gym. The 14,000 square-foot second floor gym, formerly a first-of-its-kind Spartan Gym, features all the standard cardio and weight training equipment you’d expect, plus a complete lineup of signature Anatomy group fitness classes. Try Soul Sweat (barefoot bootcamp); HIIT-style Throwdown; and a conditioning challenging using a steel mace. There’s also outdoor training areas, including a yoga deck and private beach, and the brand’s Body Architects (read: personal trainers) are available for private sessions.
Make a prepaid reservation through the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts (FHR) program if you have The Platinum Card® from American Express or The Business Platinum® Card from American Express. You’ll earn 5x points and receive elite-like perks, including $100 property credit you could use for a post-workout massage at the adjacent Bamford Haybarn Spa. Rates generally start around $450.
Kimpton Alexis Hotel in Seattle
Head to the hotel’s third and fourth floors to see why professional athletes are so excited about this hotel gym. The functional fitness room has monkey bars and a rock climbing wall so you can have some real fun while getting in your physical activity. The hotel also has a partnership with nearby Riot Athletics, for travelers who want to add a spin, CrossFit or circuit class to their travel itinerary. Rates start at $220 or 60,000 IHG points per night.
St Martins Lane in London
St Martins Lane partnered with London‘s hotter-than-thou fitness brand, Gymbox, to offer a boutique workout experience adjacent to the luxury hotel. Here, in the underground space, hotel guests can work out with high-end cardio and resistance equipment, Olympic-sized boxing rings and a huge “hammer strength” free weights section. There are also a number of unusual classes available, as well as personal training sessions. With laser-lit dance studios and resident DJs, it’s a nightclub-like fitness experience you won’t soon forget. In addition to complimentary access to the Gymbox, hotel guests also receive free daily gym kit laundering.
Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders now get extra perks when booking stays at select sbe properties, including St Martins Lane. Pay for the full stay using the Chase Sapphire Reserve and show the card upon check-in for benefits like a $30 food and beverage credit, daily continental breakfast for two, a complimentary one-level upgrade when available and the fourth night free.
Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in South Korea
The Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul is considered one of the best hotels in South Korea, and the spacious fitness center reflects the high quality of the guest experience. The 8,772-square-foot facility includes a strength training area, cardio and stretching zones, a juice bar and Pilates studio. The weight training and cardiovascular room is full of modern equipment, including weight machines, stationary bikes and 16 treadmills, among others. Rooms can be found for under $300.
Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Dubai
The J Club at the Jumeriah Beach Hotel is not only one of the best hotel gyms in Dubai but one of the best in the world. Reopened in August 2019, the new J Club features a gym with cardio machines, weight machines, a functional fitness area and a free weights area with dumbbells, kettlebells, barbells, benches and squat racks. Guests will also find three dedicated group exercise studios, a performance track, a lap pool and tennis and squash courts. Room rates can drop as low as $175.
Hotel Jen Beijing in China
The Shangri-La Health Club at Hotel Jen Beijing features 11 different workout zones, a mixed martial arts ring, a swimming pool with a skylight, a sauna, juice bar and several fitness studios. But the club’s distinct street art-inspired look, with graffiti-covered walls, is what gives it a contemporary feel and makes it a standout hotel gym. Massive windows also create a light-filled training environment. Find rooms here from $135.
Grand Hyatt Berlin in Germany
Spanning nearly 9,000 square feet, the top floor Club Olympus Spa and Fitness center at the Grand Hyatt offers beautiful views of Berlin below. The fitness center is open 24 hours a day and has a wide range of free weights, including dumbbells and barbells. Guests will also find a selection of TechnoGym Kinesis Personal Vision fitness equipment.
For travelers who really want to focus on fitness during their trip to Berlin, hour-long personal training sessions are available from 95 euros ($105). Rates for the Category 4 hotel start at 15,000 World of Hyatt points per night, or 167 euros ($184).
Hotel X Toronto in Canada
10XTO is a 90,000-square-foot athletic centre at Hotel X Toronto, located on the Lake Ontario Waterfront, and features a Fitness Centre gym that’s complimentary for hotel guests. The 6,500-square-foot Fitness Centre is open 24 hours a day and has treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, a stairmaster, dumbbells, plate-loaded strength machines, medicine balls, kettlebells, jump ropes, battle ropes, pull-up bars and gymnastic rings — not to mention TRX and a rooftop swimming pool. This Library Collection property doesn’t belong to any major hotel loyalty program, so you’ll want to pay for your stay with a credit card that earns bonus points on travel. Rates start around $200.
The Hotel at Midtown in Chicago
Gyms usually occupy only a small part of a hotel, but the reverse is true at the Midtown Athletic Club in the Hotel at Midtown in Chicago. This is more of a hotel within a gym, and it’s incredible. Six levels and 575,000 square feet await guests, who have access to CrossFit and athletic performance programs on the 40-foot turf field, a fitness floor with cardio and strength equipment, three squash courts, a boxing studio, two golf simulators, a cycling studio, a basketball court, yoga and Pilates studios, four pools and a tennis lounge with 16 courts. Guests can join yoga, Pilates and meditation classes, or book private sessions instead. Rates start around $150.
The Charlee Hotel in Colombia
If you’re into CrossFit and planning a trip to Medellín, you might want to book a room at The Charlee. The Ultra Wellness Center gym occupies the top three floors of the hotel, and each floor features different types of fitness equipment. On the top floor, you’ll find barbells, kettlebells, a turf area, gymnastic rings, boxes, a rower, battle ropes and even a whiteboard. One floor down is where you’ll find dumbbells up to 100 pounds, benches, weight machines and a juice bar for serious body builders. The bottom floor of the gym has a spin bike studio and a boxing studio. Room rates usually start at $185.
JW Marriott Austin in Texas
The fitness center at the JW Marriott Austin is open 24 hours a day and includes a ton of space and equipment to workout with, along with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a cheerful, light-filled environment and views of downtown Austin. Equipment in the JW Marriott Austin fitness center includes treadmills, spin bikes, ellipticals, dumbbells (up to 50 pounds), kettlebells, barbells, benches, weight machines and a power rack. Afterward, cool off in the outdoor pool. This JW Marriott is a Category 6 property, so nightly rates start at 40,000 points, or just under $300.
The TWA Hotel in New York
The TWA fitness center at the new TWA Hotel at New York-JFK was designed by The Wright Fit, led by CEO Jay Wright, a strength and conditioning specialist and celebrity trainer. There are kettlebells, battle ropes, monkey bars, medicine balls, sandbags, jump ropes, resistance bands, boxes, TRX straps, dumbbells up to 100 pounds, multiple benches, squat racks, barbells and weight machines. In a word, pretty much everything you need to break a sweat. There are also a dozen treadmills, 10 ellipticals, stairmasters, stationary bikes, Concept2 rowers and a separate studio with 14 Peloton bikes. Rooms rates start at $250, and you can also get your exercise at the rooftop pool, which is truly a planespotter’s paradise.
Grand Hyatt Melbourne in Australia
City Club Health Fitness Centre at Grand Hyatt Melbourne is said to be the largest hotel gym in Australia. Open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. (8 p.m. on weekends), the gym features cardio machines, weight machines, free weights,and studios for aerobics, yoga and Pilates. There are also more than 40 classes held each week and taught by qualified instructors, including cycling, CrossFit, boxing and power yoga. Rates start at $360 AUD ($240) or 15,000 World of Hyatt points per night.
W Barcelona in Spain
The state-of-the-art gym at the W Barcelona is over 3,000 square-feet and is open 24 hours a day. Along with spectacular views of Barcelona’s coastline, the gym boasts treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, dumbbells, barbells, kettlebells, sandbags, medicine balls, TRX trainers and weight machines. Of course, we see nothing wrong with getting in a few laps at the signature WET Deck infinity-edge pool. This is Barcelona, after all. Off-peak dates at this Category 7 Marriott property are available from 50,000 points per night, or $230.
Hilton Warsaw Hotel in Poland
Holmes Place is a luxurious health and wellness club located in the Hilton Warsaw Hotel and Convention Center. Guests of the hotel have free access to the club, which spans more than 37,000 square feet and features treadmills, bicycles, CrossFit trainers, rowing machines, resistance machines, jump ropes, training ropes, tiers, sand bags, dumbbells, balls, Bosu balls, barbells, kettlebells and trampolines. You can also prebook group training classes in Zumba or Krav Maga in a separate studio. Rooms start at 17,000 Hilton Honors points per night, though with cash rates starting at 221 Poland złoty ($56) you’re probably better off paying cash.
Equinox Hotel in New York
Would you expect anything less than a completely spectacular gym in the first hotel from the wellness empire behind Equinox fitness clubs, SoulCycle and Pure Yoga? No, you would not. Located in the flashy new Hudson Yards development on the city’s far West Side, the hotel has a 60,000-square-foot Equinox fitness center and an E by Equinox: the brand’s even-more-exclusive private training club. It’s typically for private celebrity types but also available to hotel guests during the hours the main fitness center is closed. Guests can also access 25-yard saltwater pool, hot and cold plunge pools, a SoulCycle studio and a spate of fitness classes, including an outdoor run on the iconic Vessel that includes sprinting up and down the public sculpture’s 2,500 steps, with speed drills and plyometrics.
Rooms start around $500, and the property has joined Chase’s Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection (LHRC). Book with a qualifying Chase card for elite-like perks similar to the Amex FHR program. Think: Daily breakfast for two, an upgrade on arrival when available and a $100 resort credit, plus early check-in and late check-out when available.
Featured image courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Seoul.
