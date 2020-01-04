New TWA hotel gym promo: Work out for free for 2 months
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There’s a whole lot to do at the iconic TWA Hotel: you can ice skate on the old tarmac, watch planes take off while lounging by the rooftop pool, or grab a drink in the old Connie plane-turned-bar. Now you can even get a Peloton ride in at the hotel gym.
If you’ve got a busy two months of travel ahead of you out of JFK, you may be excited to hear that TWA is now offering new members two free months with no initiation fee. After that, the rate goes back to the usual $40 a month — probably the cheapest Peloton ride(s) you’ll ever take and a pretty good deal if convenient.
If you’d just like to stop by for the day during a long layover, you can buy a day pass for $25 a person. The gym is open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you’re a TWA Hotel guest then the gym is included in your stay.
This isn’t just any old hotel gym, though: The TWA Hotel bills its fitness center as the “world’s biggest hotel gym.” While we can’t confirm that with absolute certainty, we can admit that it is indeed very big at 10,000 square feet. The space is well-equipped with a dozen treadmills, 14 Peloton bikes, a yoga studio, and a full assortment of free weights and weight machines.
The gym is the latest in the growing availability of fitness facilities at airports. Airports from Baltimore/Washington (BWI) to Doha Hamad (DOH) to Singapore Changi (SIN) offer travelers gyms either inside security or passenger transit areas, while Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and Detroit (DTW) offer gyms in hotels attached to their terminals.
San Francisco (SFO) also offers another favorite airport fitness option, according to TPG’s Ned Russell: You can take BART from the International Terminal to Millbrae, then run south along the Bay Trail — a route that offers some great views of the runways at SFO.
Additional reporting by Edward Russell.
Featured photo courtesy of the TWA Hotel.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.