For as much as Delta has done to improve its on-time performance, up-level its business class product with Delta One Suites and expand its Sky Club lounge network, the SkyMiles program has taken its fair share of knocks over the years. TPG values each SkyMile at 1.2 cents, ranking behind the 1.4 cents apiece he assigns to American AAdvantage miles and the 1.3 cents apiece he assigns to United MileagePlus miles. Making matters worse, Delta itself has been on a steady march to peg the value of a SkyMile at just 1 cent, as evidenced by its newly-implemented SkyMiles seat upgrade option.
That said, the SkyMiles program holds decent — even occasionally outsized — value, particularly when you consider that the currency is just one piece of the overall Delta product. It even took home the inaugural TPG Award for Best Domestic Airline Loyalty Program. Below, we’ll provide an insider’s view on how to maximize the SkyMiles loyalty program.
Award Change/Cancellation Policy
One critical element of booking SkyMiles award tickets is understanding the cancellation and change policies. For travelers with no status as well as Silver and Gold SkyMiles members, the award ticket redeposit fee is $150. However, this fee is waived for Diamond and Platinum Medallion members so long as you cancel at least 72 hours prior to the originating flight departure time.
Said another way, SkyMiles award tickets are essentially refundable tickets for Platinum and Diamond members, which vastly increases their value. In the paid ticket world, a refundable ticket can easily cost quadruple what an equivalent nonrefundable ticket would cost. That’s because the airline feels justified in tacking on a massive price premium to give the purchaser the luxury of being able to walk away from the ticket and leave that seat vacant.
Since this is granted to 75,000-mile Platinum Medallions, it’s a step above similar policies offered to AAdvantage elites and United Premier members:
- American only allows fee-free changes and cancellations of award tickets for 100,000-mile Executive Platinum travelers.
- United waives award ticket chance/cancellation fees for 100,000-mile Premier 1K’s; Premier Platinums can do this for free more than 60 days before departure but are subject to a $50 fee after that.
For top-tier Delta elite members, having that level of flexibility allows them to book award flights on a whim and then figure out at a later time whether or not they can actually go. Because of this, I often recommend Platinum and Diamond Medallion members purchase SkyMiles award tickets if their plans are iffy (and they have enough miles, of course).
This flexibility applies to any added passengers as well, even if they aren’t on your reservation. For example, you could book a SkyMiles award ticket for a parent or spouse using your SkyMiles balance, and if they need to cancel, you can ring the Platinum or Diamond customer service line and enjoy a fee-free cancellation of their ticket.
Be warned, however, that there’s a brand new exclusion to all of this: Basic Economy fares (E fare class). Delta began selling SkyMiles award tickets in Basic Economy in Dec. 2018 and expanded these awards in March 2019. Per verbiage on the airline’s website and as indicated during the booking process, Platinum and Diamond Medallions will not be excepted from this policy. To get the fee-free cancellation perk, you’ll need to pony up for pricier Main Cabin (or above) seats.
SkyMiles Award Repricing
Unfortunately, this flexibility isn’t all good news. Just because Platinum and Diamond Medallion members won’t be dinged with a change fee for altering SkyMiles award tickets, that doesn’t mean that the change will be completely free. The wrinkle here is that while the change itself is free, the passenger is still subject to repricing. So, if you make a reservation on a given day, then call Delta a few months later to change your day of departure or route, the agent will quote you how many more SkyMiles will be required.
The reason is that they will price the ticket at the current rates, not the rate you locked in during your initial purchase. The real bummer here is that this even applies to one way of a round-trip or multi-city itinerary. I had a round-trip SkyMiles award ticket to Orlando (MCO), which I purchased for 20,000 SkyMiles total. When ringing up the Diamond line to cancel the front end of that trip while keeping the return, I fully expected the agent to cancel the first leg, refund 10,000 SkyMiles and wish me a good day.
That’s not at all what happened. Even if you try to outright axe one leg of a round-trip SkyMiles award ticket, the agent will reprice the remaining leg you’re looking to keep at today’s one-way prices. In my case, the return leg had increased by 5,000 SkyMiles, so I was told I’d be refunded all 20,000 SkyMiles and then I’d have 15,000 deducted to cover the newly-priced return.
The lesson here? If it doesn’t impact pricing, consider booking two one-way SkyMiles award tickets for added flexibility. That way, if you need to cancel one leg or the other it won’t negatively impact the rest of your trip. Of course, there can be massive savings in booking round-trip flights (particularly when there’s an international destination involved), so two one-ways isn’t always the most cost-effective.
Leveraging Schedule Changes
Even if you aren’t a Platinum or Diamond Medallion, you may be able to make fee-free changes and cancellations if you book your SkyMiles award ticket far enough out. Delta is notorious for schedule changes, which are generally implemented each Saturday. In fact, Delta loyalists have a habit of checking their upcoming flights each Sunday morning to see if anything was thrown out of whack the day prior.
While schedule changes can negatively impact your travel, they also create an opportunity. Delta’s US contract of carriage states the following:
“If there is a flight cancellation, diversion, delay of greater than 90 minutes, or that will cause a passenger to miss connections, Delta will (at passenger’s request) cancel the remaining ticket and refund the unused portion of the ticket and unused ancillary fees in the original form of payment.“
In other words, if Delta alters your schedule in any way, on any leg, by 1.5+ hours, you can ring them up and request a full refund. However, there may be times where a less significant change can lead to a refund as well. Below is a more granular list of changes that can unlock the ability to make fee-free changes and cancellations to SkyMiles award tickets regardless of elite status. Of course, I recommend being exceptionally kind when calling in and making these requests, as agents do have some autonomy to make things happen if it’s a judgement call on whether or not a given change is enough to justify a fee waiver.
- A schedule change of 90+ minutes across all connections. For example, if your initial leg is moved up by 55 minutes and your connection is moved back by 45 minutes, you’re within your right to make the change/cancellation request.
- An operator change. For instance, if you’re on a Delta Connection flight between Raleigh–Durham (RDU) and New York-LaGuardia (LGA) operated by Republic Airline (YX), and Delta shifts that carrier to Endeavor Air (9E), you may get an agent willing to waive the change/cancellation fee. The magic phrase to use is “the operating carrier has changed.” In essence, the airline you paid to operate your original ticket is no longer operating that flight, which opens the door for you to request a change.
- A routing change. If you booked a nonstop flight, for example, and Delta ends up removing it from its flight schedule, you’ll be automatically rebooked to your destination via a connection. Because Delta is adding a connection in your itinerary, you’re now clear to call Delta and request a different routing of your choice at no charge or a full refund. Similarly, if Delta shifts your flight from one connection to two, or changes your connection airport (say, from Detroit to Atlanta), you’re clear to request a fee-free change/cancellation.
You can maximize this further if you don’t mind living on the edge. Oftentimes, SkyMiles award tickets with very unfriendly routings will price out lower than alluring, sensible routings. If you’re booking a trip that’s 6+ months away, it may be worth buying the ticket with three connections, a red-eye and a 10-hour layover to save miles. Then, you cross your fingers that a schedule or routing change occurs over the next 6 months.
Assuming that change does indeed happen, you should check new routings at Delta.com and call with your preferred route ready to go. Do not call Delta up, kvetch about the schedule change and then ask the agent to find you a superior routing. Do that work in advance to ensure that you’re placed on the route you actually want. Even if the new itinerary shows a higher price than the one you originally paid, the agent should be able to move you without requiring any additional miles (again, kindness goes a long way in making this happen).
Married Segment Logic
Much to the chagrin of mile maximizers the world over, Delta has started enforcing married segment logic on SkyMiles award seats. In the halcyon days of yore, you could search award availability at Delta.com for individual legs, and if those legs both priced out at a given level, you could phone Delta up and create an itinerary where the total price was the same as one of those legs.
For example, if you found low-level award space between Richmond (RIC) and Atlanta (ATL) as well as Atlanta (ATL) to Los Angeles (LAX), you could call Delta and piece those two legs together into a single one-way trip. That no longer works.
As of now, you should search Delta.com for your origin and destination and take what you see as gospel. The results that populate adhere to married segment logic, which means they are pre-paired by Delta and sold as a single ticket. This definitely limits how creative you can get when it comes to assembling low-priced SkyMiles award tickets.
That being said, Delta.com doesn’t always do a great job at pairing together Delta-operated award flights with segments operated by partners. This is the one time where searching segment-by-segment (or using a site like ExpertFlyer) can help. If you find a Delta flight to an international gateway and then (separately) find a partner flight from there to your ultimate destination that won’t appear online, you should be able to call and have them ticketed together.
SkyMiles Deals and Flash Sales
While standard SkyMiles pricing for award tickets has continued to inch up over the years, Delta has extended an olive branch of sorts with recurring deals and flash sales. The airline now has a web portal devoted to deals and segmented by region. Once there, you can click into the region you’re interested in visiting, and click further to segment SkyMiles deals from cash deals.
Now, these “deals” aren’t always scorching. The tend to rotate on a weekly or monthly basis, and you need to be a savvy Delta flyer to see an offer and know right away whether it’s worth taking advantage of. The good news for casual flyers is that our staff at TPG does that for you, and we post the SkyMiles deals that are actually worth your while over at our TPG Deals portal.
Earning SkyMiles
Of course, in order to utilize these tips, you need to actually have SkyMiles in your account. There are many ways to boost your Delta account balance, but one of the quickest is by leveraging the carrier’s cobranded credit cards with American Express. These come in a variety of flavors, some of which are currently offering enhanced bonuses for a limited time:
- Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express ($450 annual fee; See Rates & Fees): Earn 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) and 40,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($195 annual fee; See Rates & Fees): Earn 50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $500 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.)
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($95 annual fee; See Rates & Fees): Earn 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.)
Note that you could also open an American Express card that earns Membership Rewards points, as these can be transferred directly to Delta at a 1:1 ratio. Top picks include:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; See Rates & Fees): 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee; See Rates & Fees): 50,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of card membership)
- American Express® Gold Card ($250 annual fee, See Rates & Fees): 35,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new card in your first three months of card membership, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 50,000-point welcome bonus
Bottom Line
Delta has a few strange restrictions when it comes to its SkyMiles award program, but knowledge is power! Especially for top-tier Platinum and Diamond Medallion elites, SkyMiles award tickets are amongst the most valuable and flexible in the industry. Plus, understanding what gives you leverage when requesting fee-free changes and cancellations can save you grief, money and the stress of flying an overly complicated route.
If you have any other tips to share on maximizing SkyMiles award tickets, be sure to share in comments below!
