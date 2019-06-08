This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta Air Lines is considered by many to be the best domestic airline in the United States, and its SkyMiles program was voted Best US Airline Loyalty Program of 2018 at the inaugural TPG Awards. The airline has a huge route network with significant hubs in many large cities, and there are a ton of different ways to earn Delta SkyMiles that you can use to fly for free on its own flights and those operated by its numerous SkyTeam and non-alliance partners. The carrier even runs frequent award sales to snag flights for a minimal number of miles.
If you’re wondering how to beef up your Delta SkyMiles balance, you’re in the right place. In this article, I’ll take you through the plethora of ways that you can add to your Delta account, including flying on Delta and its partners, spending on its credit cards, transferring miles from other programs and more.
Earn by Flying
Earning SkyMiles miles by flying may seem self-explanatory, but Delta overhauled how you earn SkyMiles on its flights in 2015. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth overview on how to earn miles with Delta when you take to the skies.
Flying on Delta Air Lines
When flying on Delta-operated flights, you earn SkyMiles based on the base price of your ticket (which doesn’t include government-imposed taxes). Additionally, those with Delta Medallion elite status will earn at a higher rate than those without it — the higher the status, the more miles you’ll earn.
Here’s how many miles you’d earn by Medallion status for every dollar spent:
- No status – 5 miles
- Silver – 7 miles
- Gold – 8 miles
- Platinum – 9 miles
- Diamond – 11 miles
To put this into perspective, a one-way Delta ticket from Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) to Tokyo-Haneda (HND) that costs $1,100 before taxes would earn 5,500 SkyMiles assuming the flyer has no Delta elite status. On the other hand, a Diamond Medallion member would earn 12,100 SkyMiles on the exact same ticket.
While this revenue-based scheme is used for earning purposes, keep in mind that Delta Medallion status is still earned based on distance flown, not just dollars spent. In addition, any flight eligible for Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) will earn a minimum of 500 MQMs, even if the distance is shorter. For example, if you’re flying from Newark (EWR) to Detroit (DTW) in economy class, you’ll earn 500 MQMs, even though the flight only covers a distance of 488 miles.
Flying with partners
Things get a bit messy when you start earning miles by flying on one of Delta’s many partner airlines. These flights sometimes earn miles differently from flights operated by Delta, and it all depends on how the ticket is actually booked.
The simplest example applies to flights booked on Delta ticket stock, which generally happens when you book on Delta.com. Even though the flight is operated by another airline, it’s marketed by Delta, and you’ll thus earn miles the same as a standard Delta flight.
But what happens if you book a partner flight on its website and add your Delta SkyMiles number after the fact? In this case, you’ll earn miles based on the distance flown. However, the exact number of SkyMiles you’ll earn varies based on the partner, booking class and elite status.
For example, here’s how many SkyMiles you’d earn on a flight that’s operated and ticketed by Aeromexico:
Looking at the chart above, you’ll see that tickets booked in higher fare classes earn more miles. You should be able to identify your fare class by either calling the ticketing airline or checking the e-ticket sent to your email after purchase. Once you’ve found your booking class, head over to Delta’s list of partner airlines, find your partner and locate your fare class. Multiply the number in the Total Miles Earned column by the distance of your flight(s); the easiest way to figure out this final number is to use the Great Circle Mapper.
Let’s take a look at an example. A one-way flight from New York-JFK to Mexico City (MEX) clocks in at 2,090 miles flown. A regular economy ticket earns 100% of that mileage, so you’d earn 2,090 SkyMiles for this ticket. If you hold Delta Medallion status, you’d earn bonus SkyMiles based on your status tier:
- Silver Medallion: 40%
- Gold Medallion: 60%
- Platinum Medallion: 80%
- Diamond Medallion: 120%
Note that these bonus percentages are based on the base miles earned in the above table; booking a business class ticket would earn you another 100% bonus, but the Medallion bonuses are calculated solely based on the base miles column.
Earn Through Credit Cards
Aside from flying, the easiest way to earn a large number of Delta SkyMiles is through cobranded credit cards, both through welcome bonuses and everyday spending. Currently, American Express issues seven different Delta credit cards: four personal cards and three business cards. Each of these cards has a different suite of perks and benefits. Some are more geared toward the frequent Delta flyer, and the others are geared towards everyday consumers who want the occasional free Delta flight.
Now is a great time to consider opening one of these cards, as some are offering increased welcome bonuses through August 15. Here’s a look at the full suite of Delta SkyMiles credit cards from American Express:
Personal cards:
- Blue Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: Earn 10,000 bonus miles after spending $500 in purchases on your new card in your first three months of card membership. Earn 2x miles at US restaurants and on Delta purchases and 1 mile elsewhere. Get 20% off in-flight purchases (in the form of a statement credit) with no annual fee (See Rates & Fees).
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: Earn 30,000 bonus miles after you make $1,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn up to $300 in statement credits on Delta purchases made directly with Delta on your new card within your first 3 months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.) Earn 2x SkyMiles miles on Delta purchases and 1 mile elsewhere. Enjoy perks like a checked bag fee waiver, priority boarding and 20% off in-flight purchases (in the form of a statement credit), and the $95 annual fee is waived for the first year (See Rates & Fees).
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: Earn 50,000 bonus miles after you make $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn up to $500 in statement credits on Delta purchases made directly with Delta on your new card within your first 3 months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.) Earn 2x SkyMiles miles on Delta purchases and 1 mile elsewhere. Enjoy an annual companion ticket plus bonus MQMs for reaching certain spending thresholds along with the same in-flight benefits as the Gold Delta Amex, all for a $195 annual fee (See Rates & Fees)
- Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express: Earn 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) and 40,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Earn 2x SkyMiles miles on Delta purchases and 1 mile elsewhere. The card comes with SkyClub access, an annual companion ticket in first class and bonus MQMs through spending and additional in-flight perks, though the annual fee is $450 (See Rates & Fees).
Business cards:
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express: Earn 30,000 bonus miles after you make $1,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn up to $300 in statement credits on Delta purchases made directly with Delta on your new card within your first 3 months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.) Earn 2x SkyMiles miles on Delta purchases and 1 mile elsewhere. Enjoy perks like a checked bag fee waiver, priority boarding and 20% off in-flight purchases, and the $95 annual fee is waived for the first year (See Rates & Fees).
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express: Earn 50,000 bonus miles after you make $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn up to $500 in statement credits on Delta purchases made directly with Delta on your new card within your first 3 months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.) Earn 2x SkyMiles miles on Delta purchases and 1 mile elsewhere. Enjoy an annual companion ticket plus bonus MQMs for reaching certain spending thresholds along with the same in-flight benefits as the Gold Delta Amex, all for a $195 annual fee (See Rates & Fees).
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card: Earn 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) and 40,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Earn 2x SkyMiles miles on Delta purchases and 1 mile elsewhere. The card comes with SkyClub access, an annual companion ticket in first class, bonus MQMs through spending and additional in-flight perks, though the annual fee is $450 (See Rates & Fees).
Earn Through Partners
You can also earn Delta SkyMiles through a number of Delta’s other partners. These methods make it easier than ever to earn miles based on things you already do, like eating out, staying at hotels and shopping online. Let’s check them out.
Transfer points from American Express
Currently, Delta SkyMiles has one credit card transfer partner: American Express Membership Rewards. Membership Rewards points transfer to Delta SkyMiles at a 1:1 ratio. However, you will pay a fee of $0.0006 per mile (up to a maximum of $99) to offset the federal excise tax, so the transfer can carry an additional cost if you’re transferring enough for a large, international award.
Oftentimes, putting purchases on a card that earns Amex Membership Rewards points will yield more SkyMiles per dollar spent than one of Delta’s cobranded American Express cards. For example, The Platinum Card® from American Express earns 5x Membership Rewards points on flights booked directly with any airline, whereas the Delta cards above will only earn 2x miles. Since you can transfer Amex points directly to Delta, you’re effectively earning 5x SkyMiles on these purchases.
Transfer points from Marriott
You can also transfer hotel points from a variety of programs to your Delta SkyMiles account. In my experience though, the only worthwhile transfer is from Marriott Bonvoy. These points transfer at a ratio of 3:1, but for every 60,000 Marriott points you transfer to an airline partner, you’ll get a 5,000-mile bonus, dropping the ratio to 2.4:1 when you transfer in increments of 60,000 points.
SkyMiles Shopping
Like most airlines, Delta has its own online shopping portal: SkyMiles Shopping. This site lets you earn extra SkyMiles on your everyday online purchases in addition to any miles earned with your credit card. To use the portal, just sign up for a SkyMiles shopping account, find your merchant on the site and click through its link. Each merchant offers a different amount of miles per dollar spent, and these rates fluctuate frequently — especially around the holidays.
Check the portal frequently for spend and merchant bonuses. As of the time of writing this piece, Delta is running a promotion with Adidas that awards 5 miles per dollar spent at the merchant (the normal rate is just 0.5 miles/$). If you’re looking to purchase some back-to-school items, this can mean some serious bonus miles if you start at Delta’s portal instead of going directly to the merchant’s site.
SkyMiles Dining
Delta’s SkyMiles Dining program is a great way to earn extra miles when dining out. Just sign up for an account, link a credit card and dine at a participating restaurant, cafe or bar. When your registered card is swiped at these establishments, you’ll earn extra SkyMiles in addition to the miles you already earn with your credit card (make sure to use a card that earns bonus points or miles at restaurants).
The number of points you earn on purchases depends on your status in the dining program (which is completely separate from your Medallion status). There are three tiers: member, online member and VIP. You’ll become an online member by signing up for email alerts, and you can get VIP status after making 11 transactions within 12 months. If you don’t give the program a valid email address and sign up for email alerts, you’re a standard member and will only earn 1 mile for every $2 spent. Online members will earn 3 miles per dollar spent, while VIP members will take home 5 miles per dollar spent.
As of the time of writing this article, SkyMiles Dining even offers a welcome bonus; you’ll earn 3,000 miles after making three $30 dining purchases within 30 days of account opening (and writing reviews for each).
Link your SkyMiles number to your Lyft account
Here’s an easy way to earn miles: just link your Delta and Lyft accounts. When you take a ride with Lyft, you’ll earn 1 mile per dollar spent on everyday rides and 2 miles per dollar spent on airport rides. Business travelers can rack up huge amounts of points with this promotion. And best of all, once you’re linked, you don’t need to click through a link to earn SkyMiles on Lyft rides. They’ll be automatically credited to your account and can even be stacked with the Lyft’s new partnership with Hilton Honors.
Earn on Airbnb stays
Like Lyft, you can earn Delta SkyMiles whenever you stay at an Airbnb property. Just head over to Airbnb’s Delta website, enter your SkyMiles number and click through the link before you make a booking. You’ll earn 1 mile per dollar spent on Airbnb purchases with no limit, so longer trips can rack up a nice haul of SkyMiles.
Bottom line
As you can see, there are plenty of ways to earn Delta SkyMiles, whether it’s through flights, credit cards, transferring points or using one of Delta’s many other partners. Even better? SkyMiles is one of the only loyalty program currencies that never expires. While Delta did win the 2018 TPG Award for Best Airline Loyalty Program, it does have some important things to keep in mind when you go to book flights. However, with the myriad of earning opportunities above, you’ll hopefully have no shortage of SkyMiles the next time you’re planning a trip.
For details on the redemption process, check out our guide on How to Redeem Miles With the Delta Air Lines SkyMiles Program.
Featured image courtesy of Delta Air Lines
For rates and fees of the Blue Delta SkyMiles Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Gold Delta SkyMiles Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta Reserve Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Gold Delta SkyMiles Business Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Platinum Delta SkyMiles Business Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta Reserve for Business Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Platinum Delta SkyMiles Card from American Express, please click here.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.