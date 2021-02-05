Delta devalues SkyMiles again, partner award rates skyrocket
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta doesn’t publish an official award chart but has kept mostly standard pricing on partner tickets. The airline devalued many U.S.-departing partner awards last October, adding close-in booking surcharges and increasing prices on many awards.
Today, the airline has again devalued partner bookings across the board.
As first reported by One Mile At a Time, we’re now seeing higher pricing on all partner flights from the U.S. to Asia and Europe, regardless of airline partner. Business-class tickets were hit the hardest, with price hikes as high as 25,000 SkyMiles on a one-way ticket.
These were also devalued in October when the airline increased one-way business class partner flights to Europe to 95,000 SkyMiles and Asia awards increased to 102,500 SkyMiles. Now, we’re seeing these flights start at 120,000 SkyMiles one-way.
Here’s a look at the specifics.
Sign-up for the TPG daily newsletter to get points and miles coverage like this delivered to your inbox.
In This Post
U.S. to Europe tickets are significantly more expensive
U.S. to Europe awards saw the biggest devaluations this time around.
For example, this Chicago-O’Hare (ORD) to Paris (CDG) flight operated by Air France now costs 120,000 SkyMiles in business and 35,000 in economy. The flight in question departs nine months from when we searched, so the increased price is not due to close-in booking.
This flight would’ve cost 95,000 SkyMiles in business class after the last devaluation, representing a huge 25,000-SkyMile increase in price. Thankfully, economy flights have remained the same as in previous months.
We’re seeing the same pricing on other routes too. This Virgin Atlantic flight from Los Angeles (LAX) to London-Heathrow (LHR) flight is priced the same as the Chicago to Paris flight discussed earlier.
U.S. to Asia award prices raised across the board
Moving onto Asia, we’re seeing higher prices to all parts of the region after this devaluation.
For example, this Korean Airlines flight from Los Angeles (LAX) to Seoul (ICN) would have cost 102,500 SkyMiles in business class and 40,000 SkyMiles in economy under the previous devaluation. Now, it starts at 120,000 and 50,000 SkyMiles for business and economy class, respectively.
Partner flights from the U.S. to Southeast Asia now cost 165,000 SkyMiles in business and 67,500 SkyMiles in economy. Business-class previously cost 147,500 in business on these routes.
Finally, flights to India have increased to 120,000 SkyMiles in business class and 45,000 SkyMiles in economy. Previously, this award cost 102,500 SkyMiles in partner business class.
Some close-in booking surcharges increased too
Remember, these awards get even more expensive when you book at the last minute. Delta introduced close-in booking surcharges on partner awards with October’s devaluation. Some of these have stayed the same while others increased.
Last-minute flights to Asia now cost 62,500 SkyMiles in economy when booked within 20 days of departure. These cost 50,000 after the previous devaluation.
On the other hand, a Virgin Atlantic flight departing 21 to 59 days from the date of booking still cost 170,000 SkyMiles one-way in business class and 40,000 SkyMiles in economy.
Thankfully, some award tickets remain untouched — for now
A handful of awards haven’t been devalued. Most notably, you can still book partner flights from the U.S. to the Middle East for just 85,000 SkyMiles in business class and 37,500 in economy. This is the case even if you transit through Asia to get to the Middle East.
Likewise, intra-Europe flights have remained at pre-devaluation price-points. This KLM flight from Paris (CDG) to Amsterdam (AMS) costs the same 10,000 SkyMiles in economy and 25,000 in business class.
Delta’s new partner award chart
As mentioned, Delta doesn’t publish an official award chart. Nevertheless, we put together a new unofficial partner award chart to reflect today’s changes. Keep in mind that these rates may be higher when booking closer to departure.
|Destination
|Economy
|Business
|Central America
|17,000 miles
|35,000 miles
|South America
|25,000 miles
|N/A
|Europe
|35,000 miles
|120,000 miles (25k increase)
|Middle East
|37,500 miles
|85,000 miles
|Northern Africa
|35,000 miles
|120,000 miles (25k increase)
|Southern Africa
|50,000 miles
|115,000 miles
|Northern Asia
|50,000 miles (10k increase)
|120,000 miles (17.5k increase)
|Southeast Asia
|67,500 miles
|165,000 miles (17.5k increase)
|India
|45,000 miles (5k increase)
|120,000 miles (17.5k increase)
Bottom line
Delta isn’t holding back on devaluations during the coronavirus pandemic.
Last year’s changes were hard enough to stomach, and this round of award price hike puts Delta’s award pricing way ahead of the competition. This will make it harder for many travelers to justify earning Delta SkyMiles for international travel.
When asked about the devaluation, Delta released the following statement to TPG:
“Delta regularly evaluates Award Pricing which can result in the increase or decrease of the mileage amount you need to purchase an Award Ticket.”
I think this is a trend of things to come for Delta SkyMiles. The airline has distanced itself from SkyTeam over the years, instead opting for independent partnerships. Now, the airline is making it clear that it wants its members to redeem miles Delta-operated flights.
Feature photo of Virgin Atlantic A350 Upper Class by Nicky Kelvin / The Points Guy
Additional reporting by
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.