Why I’m not mattress running for World of Hyatt Globalist status
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Until a few months ago, I’d never seriously considered earning World of Hyatt status but now I’m going for top-tier World of Hyatt Globalist status. Frankly, the shortcuts to obtain Globalist status in 2021 are simply too appealing to resist.
The current World of Hyatt promotions are so compelling that some travelers are even doing mattress runs to earn status and perks. For example, TPG’s Summer Hull recently wrote about her 11-night mattress run at a local Hyatt Place.
But I’m not doing any World of Hyatt mattress runs. Here’s my reasoning for not mattress running and my approach to earning World of Hyatt Globalist status in 2021.
Get the latest points, miles and travel news by signing up for TPG’s free daily newsletter.
In This Post
What is a mattress run?
A mattress run is when you book and pay for a hotel room that you otherwise wouldn’t book just to earn elite status or other rewards. A mattress run is somewhat like a mileage run. But, instead of taking flights, you’re booking hotel nights.
Generally, travelers book a mattress run for a lower cost than the value of the points, perks and elite status they’ll earn. That being said, it’s critical to consider the loyalty program’s terms and conditions before booking a mattress run. For example, Hyatt’s terms and conditions state, “The Member must actually check-in and complete the stay for his or her reservation at a Point Property to earn points.” As such, if you don’t check-in and complete your stay, your points and nights may not post.
Related: How to book Manhattan’s secret — and cheapest — Marriott ‘mattress run’
How travelers are stacking World of Hyatt promotions
Some travelers are booking mattress runs at World of Hyatt hotels to maximize several current World of Hyatt promotions. First off, World of Hyatt halved the number of nights and base points required to earn status in 2021. As such, you can earn World of Hyatt status in 2021 as follows:
- Discoverist: 5 tier-qualifying nights or 12,500 base points
- Explorist: 15 tier-qualifying nights or 25,000 base points
- Globalist: 30 tier-qualifying nights or 50,000 base points
This reduction in elite-qualifying requirements is undoubtedly compelling, especially since you’ll earn status through Feb. 28, 2023. However, some travelers can reach World of Hyatt status with even fewer nights.
For example, some travelers signed up for the World of Hyatt Credit Card in late 2020. New cardholders got 10 tier-qualifying nights in 2020 and 10 more in 2021 (instead of the typical five tier-qualifying nights each year). Plus, all World of Hyatt cardholders can earn two tier-qualifying night credits for every $5,000 spent on their card. This makes it much easier to spend your way to elite status with Hyatt
Other promotions also come into play. For example, as part of the Bonus Journeys promotion all Hyatt stays between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020 counted toward status in both 2020 and 2021. The extended Bonus Journeys promotion allows travelers who registered by Jan. 15, 2021, to earn double elite night credits when checking out by Feb. 28, 2021.
Finally, some travelers registered by Jan. 15, 2021, to get a points rebate when redeeming World of Hyatt points through the end of Feb. 2021. In particular, World of Hyatt cardholders get 25% of redeemed points back and other World of Hyatt members get 15% back.
In short, it’s possible to quickly earn a lot of tier-qualifying nights through current World of Hyatt promotions. As such, some travelers are mattress running during these promotions to earn hotel elite status and accrue milestone rewards.
Related: How TPG’s Chris Dong maximized World of Hyatt promotions during the pandemic
The argument for World of Hyatt mattress running
If you registered for the above promotions, you’d need to stay with World of Hyatt no more than 15 nights in January and February to snag top-tier World of Hyatt Globalist status for over two years. Depending on how you stack World of Hyatt promotions and spend on your World of Hyatt card, you may need significantly fewer nights.
But, why rush to earn status so early in 2021? And why spend money on hotel rooms you don’t otherwise need? Well, most World of Hyatt mattress runners are working toward one or more of the following goals:
- Earning World of Hyatt Globalist status now so they’ll have Globalist perks for their next actual stay
- Stocking up on milestone rewards
For example, TPG’s Summer Hull spent $772 on 11 nights to accrue 22 tier-qualifying nights and about 10,000 World of Hyatt points. Based on TPG’s valuations, she earned about $170 worth of points on her mattress run. But, more importantly, she’s now within one night of snagging World of Hyatt Globalist status.
Likewise, I know several travelers who are mattress running well past 30 tier-qualifying nights to earn milestone awards, including free nights awards, suite upgrade awards and access to My Hyatt Concierge. Even assuming these travelers stay at inexpensive hotels for $30 – $40 per night, they’re still spending quite a bit to snag these rewards.
Related: Booking direct: How much value does The World of Hyatt status provide?
Why I’m not mattress running
Before the pandemic halted travel last March, my husband and I lived out of hotels as full-time digital nomads. If we were still living out of hotels now, we’d have enough nights Hyatt for me to snag Globalist status before the end of February. But, the pandemic pushed us to buy an RV and travel full-time domestically until we can safely and responsibly resume our globetrotting. As such, we don’t have much need for hotels nights now.
Even during standard times, I wouldn’t do a traditional mattress run to earn hotel elite status. First off, I don’t want to get on the wrong side of a hotel loyalty program. And second, although I’ll do some crazy things for elite status (such as taking 18 flights in 16 days), I don’t want to pay for hotel nights I don’t need.
Finally, I’m not mattress running because I expect to earn Globalist status on trips later this year. As such, I don’t want to spend points or money on hotel nights that I don’t need now just to earn Globalist status quicker.
Related: Hyatt’s best-kept secrets: 16 incredible hotels you’d never know belonged to World of Hyatt
How I’ll earn World of Hyatt Globalist status in 2021
I signed up for the World of Hyatt card in late 2020 and have spent over $5,000 on it this year. I also stayed one night at a Hyatt Place this January when I needed fast, unlimited internet for work. Once all of my activity posts, I’ll have 19 tier-qualifying nights. So, I’ll only need 11 more tier-qualifying nights to earn Globalist status in 2021.
With 19 tier-qualifying nights, I’ll only need one more night to earn my first milestone award (two Club Lounge access awards). Earning these two Club Lounge access awards means I can still get Club Lounge access on up to two stays of up to seven nights each before reaching Globalist status. As such, I don’t feel compelled to book stays I don’t need now just to earn Globalist status quicker.
After all, I have a lot of trips booked for mid to late 2021. Although some of these trips may need to be canceled or postponed, I expect I’ll travel enough in the second half of 2021 to get the remaining tier-qualifying nights I need to earn Globalist status. But, even if we don’t restart international travel at all in 2021, I’ll still get my remaining tier-qualifying nights. After all, there are ample 5,000-point per night Hyatt hotels domestically. And I can always spend on my World of Hyatt card to earn two tier-qualifying nights per $5,000 spent.
Related: How to leverage Hyatt partnerships beyond hotel stays
Bottom line
TPG’s Benji Stawski recently wrote about six strategies you can leverage to snag Hyatt Globalist status in 2021. If you’re looking to mattress run your way to World of Hyatt elite status or milestone rewards, consider using some of these strategies.
After all, taking a staycation or occasionally booking a hotel room for distraction-free work may provide more value than the cost of your stay. Plus, staycations and hotel office time can offer a welcome change of scenery as the pandemic drags on.
Finally, consider how many World of Hyatt tier-qualifying nights you need this early in 2021. You may find that getting to 20 tier-qualifying nights to earn two Club Lounge access awards as a milestone award is enough for now. You can then pick up the remaining nights throughout the rest of 2021 with a combination of stays and spending on your World of Hyatt card.
Featured image of Andaz Capital Gate hotel in Abu Dhabi by Katie Genter/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
- Earn 30,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Plus, 2 Bonus Points per $1 spent on purchases that earn 1 Bonus Point up to $15,000 in the first 6 months of account opening
- Get 1 free night each year after your Cardmember anniversary at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel or resort
- Enjoy complimentary World of Hyatt Discoverist status for as long as your account is open
- Receive 5 tier qualifying night credits towards status after account opening, and each year after that for as long as your account is open
- Earn an extra free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel if you spend $15,000 in a calendar year
- Earn 2 qualifying night credits towards tier status every time you spend $5,000 on your card
- Earn 9 points total for Hyatt stays - 4 Bonus Points per $1 spent at Hyatt hotels & 5 Base Points per $1 you can earn as a World of Hyatt member
- Earn 2 Bonus Points per $1 spent at restaurants, on airlines tickets purchased directly from the airlines, on local transit and commuting and on fitness club and gym memberships
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.