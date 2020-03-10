Booking direct: How much value does World of Hyatt status provide?
To increase profits, many hotel brands have limited elite earning and benefits to stays booked directly with the brand or through select eligible channels. So, if you’re comparing prices and deciding whether to book directly or through an online travel agent or credit card portal, remember to consider the elite benefits and earning you may get when you book direct.
In a four-part mini-series, I’m looking at the benefits and elevated earnings that you can obtain through different status levels at popular brands. I kicked off the series with Marriott Bonvoy before considering Hilton Honors. This week, let’s turn our attention to the World of Hyatt loyalty program.
In This Post
Hyatt status levels
|Requirements for status per calendar year
|Earning rate on stays based on status (return BASED ON TPG VALUATIONS)
|Standout benefits that start at this status level
|Member
|None
|5x (8.5% return based on TPG’s valuations)
|Resort fees waived on free night awards
Status match to M life Sapphire
|Discoverist
|10 nights or 25,000 base points or 3 meetings hosted
|5.5x (9.35% return)
|Upgrade to preferred room within room type booked based on availability at check-in
Premium internet, elite check-in and bottled water
Late check-out until 2 p.m, as available
Status match to M life Pearl
|Explorist
|30 nights or 50,000 base points or 10 meetings hosted
|6x (10.2% return)
|Upgraded room, excluding suites and rooms with club lounge access, based on availability at check-in
Status match to M life Gold
|Globalist
|60 nights or 100,000 base points or 20 meetings hosted
|6.5x (11.05% return)
|Upgraded room including standard suites based on availability at check-in
Club access or breakfast
Resort fees waived on eligible rates
Late check-out until 4 p.m, as available
Priority access to rooms when checking in early
Guest of Honor benefits when gifting an eligible award
How to get World of Hyatt status
As shown in the table above, you can earn status organically through meeting the required number of nights, base points or meetings hosted each calendar year. But The World of Hyatt Credit Card also provides automatic Hyatt Discoverist elite status for as long as your card is open.
Even if you’re going for a higher level of Hyatt elite status, The World of Hyatt Credit Card can still help. This is because the card offers the ability to spend to reach higher status levels, including top-tier Globalist. In particular, you’ll get five qualifying night credits toward your next tier status every year and you can earn two additional qualifying night credits toward your next tier status every time you spend $5,000 on your card. So you can combine nights you stay with spending on the card to reach your desired status level.
What value does World of Hyatt status provide?
Like most hotel chains, World of Hyatt may not provide elite benefits or earning on bookings that aren’t made directly with Hyatt or through other approved channels. Although bookings through Amex’s Fine Hotels & Resorts program usually receive access to elite benefits and earning, you may not get elite benefits or earnings based on your elite status tier when you book through most online travel agents or credit card portals. So, it may be worth booking directly to ensure access to your elite benefits and earnings.
As with most hotel elite status tiers, Hyatt status provides benefits in two primary areas: earnings and on-site perks. It’s difficult to estimate how much value you’ll get from on-site perks, but TPG Senior Editor Nick Ewen estimated the following values based on earning status organically while spending an average of $150 per night on eligible charges:
- Discoverist: $14 per night
- Explorist: $28 per night
- Globalist: $72 per night
At first glance, you may not agree with these valuations. But let’s consider the valuation of Globalist elite status at about $72 per night: space-available upgrades up to standard suites, complimentary breakfast or club lounge access, waived resort fees, late check-out until 4 p.m., Guest of Honor benefits when gifting award nights and more can certainly provide $72 per night in value to some guests. I can’t speak to World of Hyatt elite status myself, but multiple other TPG staffers believe the benefits they receive as Hyatt Globalists are worth more than $72 per night.
You may value your particular status level differently, and even value the perks of your status differently for different trips. For example, complimentary breakfast may be extremely useful in an expensive location like the Maldives. But this benefit won’t provide any value if you plan to eat breakfast away from the hotel each morning. Likewise, there’s no point in considering the value of club lounge access if the property you’re going to stay at doesn’t have a lounge.
You can check out Nick Ewen’s helpful guide to What is World of Hyatt elite status worth to see his methodology. You can then use his methodology to calculate your own value per night for a particular stay based on your level of elite status. Note that the value of elite status to you may be even greater than Nick’s valuations show, since his valuations only consider the point bonus provided on top of what is provided for base-level members.
So, let’s consider the points each level of elite status would earn on bookings with Hyatt, as well as the value of these points based on TPG’s valuation of Hyatt points at 1.7 cents each.
|Status level
|Points earning rate (return based on TPG’S VALUATIONS)
|Points on $100 of qualifying charges
|Points on $150 of qualifying charges
|Points on $200 of qualifying charges
|Points on $500 of qualifying charges
|Points on $1,000 of qualifying charges
|Member
|5x (8.5%)
|500 ($8)
|750 ($13)
|1,000 ($17)
|2,500 ($43)
|5,000 ($85)
|Discoverist
|5.5x (9.35%)
|550 ($9)
|825 ($14)
|1,100 ($19)
|2,750 ($47)
|5,500 ($94)
|Explorist
|6x (10.2%)
|600 ($10)
|900 ($15)
|1,200 ($20)
|3,000 ($51)
|6,000 ($102)
|Globalist
|6.5x (11.05%)
|650 ($11)
|975 ($17)
|1,300 ($22)
|3,250 ($55)
|6,500 ($111)
Ignoring the value of other benefits, such as upgrades, breakfast, club lounge access and more, the above table shows the tangible value of the points you’ll receive for a range of qualifying charges when booking through eligible methods at each elite level. This allows you to estimate — based on your qualifying charges and elite level — how much value you’d be giving up in points alone (based on TPG’s valuation of Hyatt points) when booking through a non-qualifying method.
