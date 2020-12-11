Hyatt’s best-kept secrets: 16 incredible hotels you’d never know belonged to World of Hyatt
Hyatt hotels and World of Hyatt occupy a soft spot in the hearts of many TPG staffers.
The chain’s loyalty program, World of Hyatt, is known for its lucrative promotions, valuable elite tiers and generous award chart.
The one Achilles heel was that Hyatt simply didn’t have as many properties in certain destinations as its peers. However, Hyatt’s been on a growth spurt lately, growing its overall portfolio by hundreds of properties through acquisitions of smaller luxury and lifestyle brands, including Thompson Hotels, Joie de Vivre, a partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World and more.
And now, thanks to these deals, plus an existing slate of brands that group independent, boutique-style hotels under one family, Hyatt has hundreds of properties around the world you might never even know are part of the chain. Best of all, you can earn and redeem points and experience valuable elite benefits at all of these properties.
Besides earning World of Hyatt points by staying at Hyatt properties or spending on the World of Hyatt Credit Card, another way to easily build up your balance is to transfer points from Chase Ultimate Rewards. Points transfer at a 1 to 1 ratio, meaning if you see a property you’d like to book and it costs 20,000 Hyatt points per night (a Category 5 property), you can simply transfer 20,000 Ultimate Rewards points into your Hyatt account, where they’ll show up instantly.
Of course, there’s also the World of Hyatt Credit Card, which is offering a sign-up bonus of up to 50,000 bonus points (earn 25,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening and another 25,000 points after spending a total of $6,000 on purchases within the first six months of account opening).
Let’s take a trip around the world, and discover some of our favorite Hyatt properties that you probably never knew were part of World of Hyatt.
Alila Hotels
Hyatt acquired the Alila portfolio of hotels as part of its 2018 acquisition of Two Roads Hospitality. The brand currently has 16 open properties in seven countries around the world, with seven more properties in the pipeline, including the Alila Marea Beach Resort in Encinitas, California, which will open in early 2021. The majority of Alila properties are in Asia, though it’s been expanding to other parts of the globe, like California in the U.S. Alila properties are built with sustainability in mind and strive to reflect a unique destination through architecture and design.
Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort in California
Alila’s first property in the U.S., Ventana Big Sur is a stunning place to spend a few days. Even better, it recently became an all-inclusive resort, meaning food, drinks, select activities and more are included in the nightly rate.
Most of the property is outdoors so you’ll be treated to stunning views of Northern California’s Pacific Coast from just about any point at the resort. One of our favorite spots is the infinity-edge hot tub that overlooks the forest.
Not only is the price of food included in your stay, but it’s delicious. And, considering the location of where you’ll be dining, you might just be in for some of the most memorable meals of your life.
Booking tip: This is a Category 7 World of Hyatt property. Each award night will cost you 30,000 points. Or, book a paid stay direct or via your favorite travel agent.
Alila Ubud in Bali, Indonesia
Set among the rice paddies and hills of Ubud on the Indonesian island of Bali, the Alila Ubud is the ideal place to connect with your surroundings. Get a taste of traditional Balinese life with visits to temples, cultural performances and local cafes and restaurants.
The resort’s rooms and villas are set on stilts above the Ayung River, providing jaw-dropping vistas of some of the island’s most unforgettable natural scenery.
One of the knockout features of this property is the infinity pool, which appears as if it’s floating directly above the valley below. The resort also offers a 24/7 fitness center as well as daily tai chi or yoga classes in its sculpture garden.
Booking tip: This is a Category 3 property. Each award night will cost you 12,000 points or you can pay cash.
Andaz Hotels
Diehard points-and-miles junkies know the Andaz brand well. But if you’re not a serious hotel enthusiast, you may not immediately associate Andaz with Hyatt.
The relatively young brand attracts affluent travelers and has 22 open properties around the world. Andaz properties are designed for anyone who appreciates contemporary luxury and uniquely local experiences. From Maui to Delhi, Andaz provides travelers with a stylish place to call home in some of the world’s most alluring destinations.
Andaz Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Mexico
About 40 minutes from Cancun International Airport (CUN), the Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya is a lush escape. Set in the private Mayakoba resort development — home to several other properties — you’ll find a stunning, sprawling property complete with a lagoon, scenic trails and a beachfront location, of course.
The public spaces are gorgeous. Everything is open and bright, welcoming the outdoors in, and you’ll notice nods to Mexican culture and traditions everywhere you look. Most rooms have lagoon or ocean views and some come with private plunge pools.
Guests can choose from a total of six venues for eating and drinking — all of which focus on serving meals with high-quality local ingredients crafted with authentic techniques.
Booking tip: This is a Category 6 property, where each award night will cost you 25,000 points. Alternatively, book a paid stay direct or via your favorite travel agent.
Thompson Hotels
Another acquisition in the 2018 Two Roads Hospitality deal, Thompson’s portfolio was a very welcome addition for World of Hyatt members. Even though it’s a small brand, it packs a big punch with some fantastic properties in equally amazing locations. Thompson currently has 10 hotels in eight cities, with nine in the pipeline including Thompson’s newest hotels in Hollywood and San Antonio, which will open in early 2021.
The Cape, a Thompson Hotel, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
We’re big fans of The Cape, a Thompson Hotel in Cabo San Lucas. It’s got a stunning setting perched above Monuments Beach, and you can even see Cabo’s iconic El Arco rock formation in the distance.
The Cape features varied and picturesque places to eat, plenty of Instagram-worthy pool and beach scenes and modern rooms that eschew “Mexican colonial kitsch,” according to TPG senior travel editor Melanie Lieberman. But, most importantly, these rooms have some of the most gorgeous soaking tubs you’ve ever seen.
You won’t want to miss the rooftop bar and lounge, which happens to be the only one of its kind in Cabo. Sip a freshly prepared margarita, snack on chips and guacamole, and admire the views of the Sea of Cortez in front of you. It’s a scene you won’t quickly forget.
Booking tip: This is a Category 6 property. Each award night will cost you 25,000 points or you can book a paid stay.
Thompson Zihuatanejo, a Beach Resort near Ixtapa, Mexico
The Thompson Zihuatanejo is all about having an authentic Mexican vacation away from the typical touristy spots.
In one of the country’s premier fishing towns, the hotel has some of the best that Mexico offers: a beautiful, unspoiled beach, an untamed jungle landscape, unbeatable cuisine (the seafood is to die for here, trust us) and even ancient ruins under 30 minutes away.
The hotel has a boutique feel with just 56 rooms and suites. And even base-level accommodations are huge at around 650 square feet. Some rooms offer private plunge pools and you can even book two-bedroom suites if you’re traveling with a larger group.
Lounge on the beach and sip a refreshing margarita, or sit poolside and have a full meal or just a snack from the property’s all-day restaurant, Hao. At night, don’t miss Ceniza, helmed by chef Bernardo Cabrera Collazo and located under a large palm-thatched palapa with stunning views of the ocean ahead of you.
Booking tip: This is a Category 6 property, meaning each award night will cost you 25,000 points. Or, book a paid stay direct or via your favorite travel agent.
The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel in New York City
In New York City’s Financial District, The Beekman is in a building that dates back to 1883. The grand structure was abandoned in 2001 and sat vacant for several years before Thompson reimagined it as The Beekman Hotel in 2016 — complete with its famous original atrium.
Inside, the hotel is an homage to its Victorian beginnings but with all the conveniences and style updates you’d expect from a modern luxury property. Have a drink at the Temple Court Bar Room and marvel at the open atrium above, and then retire to some of the most stylish rooms you’ll find in all of Manhattan.
Even better, the hotel is near top attractions, such as the Brooklyn Bridge, World Trade Center and the National Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum. It’s also near several subway lines, making it an ideal pick for leisure and business travelers alike.
Booking tip: This is a Category 6 property so each award night will cost you 25,000 points, or you can book a paid stay.
Thompson Nashville in Tennessee
Music City — otherwise known as Nashville, Tennessee — is booming. And, at the Thompson Nashville, you can experience the best this city at the crossroads of the South has to offer.
In The Gulch and on the same block as the famous bluegrass and roots music joint The Station Inn, the Thompson Nashville offers guests a luxurious stay in the heart of the city’s music and entertainment scene.
Check out the rooftop bar, L.A. Jackson, for a cold beer and panoramic views of the city, and try a meal at Marsh House for a taste of Southern cooking with an emphasis on seafood.
In your room, you’ll find Nashville touches such as retro-inspired Marshall Bluetooth speakers and sliding barn doors.
Booking tip: This is a Category 6 property. Each award night will cost you 25,000 points. Or, book a paid stay direct or via your favorite travel agent.
The Unbound Collection by Hyatt
In 2016, Hyatt brought together a group of upscale independent hotels and united them under a new Hyatt flag. Each property is unique and maintains its individuality, all while giving World of Hyatt members opportunities to earn and redeem points as well as receive elite benefits during stays. From New Orleans and Miami to Sweden and the South of France, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt has hotels in some of the world’s most amazing destinations.
Carmel Valley Ranch in California
Carmel Valley Ranch is a 500-acre resort on California‘s Monterey Peninsula in the picturesque town of Carmel-by-the-Sea.
This sprawling property has a plethora of activities on offer: Guests can choose from goat cheese and whiskey tastings, garden tours, meet-and-greets with the property’s chickens and goats, beekeeping tours, archery, falconry, ax-throwing, geocaching, hiking, golfing, tennis, visits to the spa and so much more.
Each room at this all-suite resort features fireplaces and outdoor terraces with soaking tubs. And, you can choose between four restaurants and bars — most with outdoor and picnic seating available — to enjoy award-winning food made with ingredients grown right on the property.
Booking tip: This is a Category 6 property, meaning each award night will cost you 25,000 points or you can pay cash for your stay.
The Confidante Miami Beach in Florida
In the Mid-Beach neighborhood of Miami Beach, this hotel combines the hip vibes of a South Beach hotel with the more relaxed, quieter setting of Mid-Beach. And if you want to join in on the action of South Beach, it’s only about 10 minutes away.
Guest rooms have a retro-beach flair and you’ll find plenty of outdoor space to kick back with friends or family between dips in the pool or ocean.
Bird & Bone, the hotel’s signature restaurant, offers award-winning chef Richard Hales’ southern-inspired fare in a contemporary farmhouse. It’s a hit with visitors and locals alike.
Booking tip: This is a Category 4 property. Each award night will cost you 15,000 points. Alternatively, book a paid stay direct or via your favorite travel agent.
The Driskill, Austin in Texas
A staple in Austin‘s luxury-hotel scene since the 1880s, The Driskill was a favorite of President Lyndon Baines Johnson and his wife, Lady Bird. In fact, the couple went on their first date at the hotel in 1934 and stayed here frequently during his presidency.
Today, The Driskill has been updated for the 21st century, all while maintaining its classic Texas charm. It’s got a fantastic location, too, just minutes on foot from the Texas State Capitol and Congress Avenue Bridge and near some of the city’s best restaurants, nightlife and live music.
The hotel boasts three restaurants and bars. The Driskill Grill has been serving distinguished guests — including President and Lady Bird Johnson on their first date — fine steaks and other Texas-inspired dishes since 1929, and The Driskill Bar is considered one of the best bars in the entire state.
Booking tip: This is a Category 5 property so each award night will cost you 20,000 points, or pay cash for your stay.
Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France
One of the most iconic properties on Cannes’ beachfront Croisette, the Hotel Martinez has wowed guests since its opening in the 1920s. And recently, it received a top-to-bottom interior renovation led by designer Pierre-Yves Rochon.
Inspired by the Mediterranean and the lifestyle of the Cote d’Azur, the hotel is at once glamorous and relaxed — with a grand Art Deco lobby and guest rooms decorated in calming blues, grays and whites.
This stunning property offers guests four restaurants and bars. One of them, La Palme d’Or, is helmed by chef Christian Sinicropi, who has helped the restaurant earn its two Michelin stars.
Booking tip: This is a Category 7 property. Each award night will cost you 30,000 points. Or, book a paid stay direct or via your favorite travel agent.
Destination Hotels and Residences
Destination Hotels is a collection of unique and independent properties that run the gambit of experiences, from oceanfront hotels to ski resorts in the mountains. As indicated by its name, Destination Hotels “[draw] upon the best of each location” to give guests a true representation of the place they’re visiting. Destination Residences offer guests larger accommodations that are perfect for families or groups of friends traveling together.
Resort at Squaw Creek in California
Just minutes from North Lake Tahoe, California, the Resort at Squaw Creek offers direct lift access to Squaw Valley, the site of the1960 Winter Olympics. This 405-room resort offers views of the surrounding Sierra Nevada Mountains and ski-in, ski-out access.
Guests can also enjoy heated pools (kids will love the 150-foot waterslide if you happen to visit during warmer months), hot tubs, a full gym and spa. If you’re there to ski, you’ll be happy to know there’s a complimentary ski valet on-site to help you store all your gear.
There are five restaurants and bars for guests to choose from, all of which use ingredients grown in the resort’s hydroponic garden.
Booking tip: This is a Category 6 property so each award night will cost you 25,000 points, or pay cash for your stay.
Hana-Maui Resort in Hawaii
On Maui’s world-famous Road to Hana, the Hana-Maui Resort recently joined the Destination Hotels portfolio and is a change of pace from the vast majority of resorts on the island that are concentrated in populated tourist-centric areas.
Set on a bluff above the ocean, the 75-room resort is sure to deliver a relaxing, rejuvenating Hawaiian vacation.
This property features guest rooms, suites, bungalows and family residences, as well as two restaurants, an indoor-outdoor spa and wellness center, two pools and a dedicated yoga area.
Booking tip: This is a Category 7 property, meaning each award night will cost you 30,000 points. Or, book a paid stay direct or via your favorite travel agent.
Joie de Vivre
In 2019, Hyatt announced that it would integrate Joie de Vivre hotels into its portfolio, giving World of Hyatt members even more options for earning and redeeming their points at boutique-style properties. The youthful collection of independent hotels and resorts has the majority of its properties in California but is present in other major cities including New York, Baltimore, Chicago and Beijing, China.
Hotel Revival, Baltimore in Maryland
The Hotel Revival began its life as a private mansion and then, for many years was known as the Peabody Court Hotel. When it reopened in 2018 in its current incarnation, it became a magnet for locals and visitors to Baltimore‘s historic Mount Vernon neighborhood.
The area is full of charming shops and restaurants as well as city institutions like the Walters Art Museum. The hotel itself is art-centric, with a collection for the hotel curated by the local Paradigm Gallery + Studio.
Venture up to the hotel’s rooftop bar and restaurant, Topside, for unparalleled views of the neighborhood and cuisine inspired by the Chesapeake Bay. And later in the evening, don’t miss the property’s B-Side Karaoke bar for a memorable night of eating, drinking and, of course, belting it out.
Booking tip: This is a Category 2 property, so an award night will only cost you 8,000 points. Alternatively, you can book a paid stay.
Small Luxury Hotels of the World
In 2018, Hyatt and Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) announced a partnership that eventually allowed World of Hyatt members to earn and redeem points at a number of participating SLH properties around the world. This relationship has proved to be hugely beneficial for travelers with Hyatt points, as it’s opened up an entirely new realm of possibilities for lodging on points. SLH has boutique properties in some of the world’s most exclusive destinations, where many hotel chains haven’t yet been able to break ground.
Sailrock Resort Turks and Caicos
A 20-minute flight from Providenciales, the main gateway of Turks and Caicos, Sailrock Resort on the island of South Caicos is a secluded oceanfront escape in one of the Caribbean’s most exclusive destinations.
Guests can choose between “ridgetop” suites that offer stunning views of the beach below or beachfront suites, which are nestled in the trees and just steps from the water.
Choose between three restaurants and bars that offer fresh, locally caught seafood served in authentic Caribbean-inspired dishes, and with stunning views of the sea.
Guests can also pick between a number of activities including kayaking, snorkeling, paddleboarding, fishing, a number of excursions and so much more. When you want to relax, kick back by the property’s infinity pool or book a treatment at the spa. And note that the resort will open the new Na Spa in 2021.
Booking tip: This is a Category 8 property so each award night will cost you 40,000 points, or pay cash for your stay.
Nobu Hotel Marbella in Spain
Along the Mediterranean Sea in southern Spain, you’ll find the Nobu Hotel Marbella on the city’s so-called “Golden Mile.” Guest rooms feature open plans with chic, minimalist interiors overlooking the central plaza of Marbella.
As this is a Nobu property, you can dine at chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s eponymous restaurant and savor iconic Japanese dishes such as rockfish tempura and miso black cod.
Spend the night dancing the night away at Marbella’s hottest nightclub, La Suite, and then recover poolside the next day with electrolyte-enhanced mocktails.
Booking tip: This is a Category 7 property. Each award night will cost you 30,000 points. Or, book a paid stay direct or via your favorite travel agent.
Featured image of Sailrock Resort in Turks and Caicos is courtesy of Hyatt
