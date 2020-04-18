You’re grounded: The travel memes making us laugh and giving us life during the quarantine
As another week of quarantine goes by, it’s safe to say that we could all use some humor right about now.
While the coronavirus situation is far from funny, travelers have been making light of the situation with some creative executions on various social media platforms to cope with their wanderlust.
Here’s a round-up of some of our favorite travel memes we’ve seen on social so far:
This TikToker re-created one of our favorite things: Flying. And honestly, he had us fooled for a hot second. Needless to say, we can’t wait to get back to the skies.
Quarantine is basically like flying Emirates first-class, right? Set the mood with some casual lobster mac and cheese for a snack, a glass of Veuve to top it off and your movie of choice.
Who said you have to leave your house to travel? All you need is an Instagram account and you can go 12 places with the swipe of a finger, like this guy.
Award availability is off the charts right now. That is, in your own home. The best part? So many choices, so much… time. Where are you headed next?
This is our new favorite safety video. All jokes aside, this guy’s got some pretty sweet aviation swag in his place.
There’s a good chance you’ve seen or been that traveler who’s been reminiscing on old trips and dreaming of new ones all over social. What can we say? We’re not used to being grounded for so long.
It’s no surprise that here at TPG, we’ve got staffers all over the world. But even though we may be hundreds of miles apart, we’re still staying connected. Show us how you are by using the #TPGpaperplanechallenge hashtag on TikTok.
Boarding passes look a bit different these days, but we’re sticking to our favorite lingo: airport talk.
We’re even missing the little things that we used to complain about. Waiting for checked luggage? Yes please.
And of course, we’re keeping up with our training to ensure that no flights will be missed once travel resumes:
La Rotonda de Sofa is where you can catch us this weekend:
Now boarding for Netflix with a quick layover on Twitter:
And to sum how we’re all feeling right now, we’ll let this little girl do the talking.
Bottom line
Travel may look a bit different right now — and we certainly appreciate some good humor to lighten things up — but on a serious note, here’s some things you may want to consider if you’re booking future travel. Looking ahead, we’re betting things there’s going to be some changes in the travel industry.
In the meantime, stay safe and try to make the most of it. For more wanderlust cures, check out our favorite travel movies, books, podcasts or take a virtual visit to a world-famous museum.
