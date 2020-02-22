11 bucket-list flights for aviation geeks
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
What kind of AvGeek are you, really, if you haven’t done at least a bucket-list flight? More than a few remain on my list, I’m sad to say.
Here are 11 AvGeek bucket list flights — and you’ll note that a lot of them involve flying on small planes that can get in and out of remote areas of the world.
1. Fly the world’s shortest commercial flight
I spoke with Captain Colin McAllister, who for 16 years has flown with Loganair, including years on this route. “It beats working for a living,” he said, noting that his days are filled with lots of takeoffs and landings, a stick-and-rudder pilot’s dream. The flight is actually three legs, between Kirkwall, Westray and Papa Westray, as opposed to shuttle runs back and forth between the two smaller islands, for a total of about 26 miles. McAllister says he climbs up to 250 to 500 feet above the ground, all the while pulling up the flaps, and then promptly dumping in flaps again before landing. It must all be done quickly, and often in frightful weather.
2. Tea for one: British Airways all-business Airbus A318
3. Fly Harbour Air to Whistler from Vancouver
I’m partial to Harbour Air; my very first flight as a kid was on one of its DeHavilland Beaver prop planes, which is still flying today. Harbour’s flights from scenic Vancouver, British Columbia, to Victoria, Seattle and even a lake near Whistler are the stuff of AvGeek dreams. The airline flies floatplanes exclusively, including Beavers, Twin Otters and a Cessna Caravan. Harbour Air says there’s a seasonal sale for summer flights to Whistler coming in March. The airline also offers local scenic tours. It’s a must-do in Vancouver.
4. Island-hop with United Airlines
United Airlines has one of the most unique scheduled routes in the world — the Island Hopper — linking Honolulu (HNL) to Majuro (MAJ), Kwajalein (KWA), Kosrae (KSA), Pohnpei (PNI), Chuuk (TKK), Guam (GUM) and back on a 737-800. We have flown the route and provided some tips on the 17-hour island hop. What’s the point of flying this? Pretty views aside, it’s so remote that a mechanic has to fly on every leg in case something happens — there’s no one to fix the plane at those far-flung airports. One stop, Kwajalein, is a U.S. military base, where you cannot get off the plane unless you have orders to do so. United provides a vital transportation link across this portion of the Polynesian and Micronesian islands.
5. Skip traffic: JFK by helicopter
It takes all of five minutes from the time you depart Manhattan, and the views are amazing. It’s the $195 flight between Manhattan and JFK on Blade, which skips all of the ground traffic. The views alone are worth the trip, at least once.
6. A steep descent: Winair Twin Otter into St. Barth’s
Whee! It’s a steep descent into St. Barth’s in the Caribbean. The largest of planes to land at Gustaf III Airport are Cessna Grand Caravans or DeHavilland Twin Otters, a common sight in the Caribbean. And to get here from the U.S., you’ll typically fly into a “larger” airport such as Princess Juliana International Airport on the island of St. Maarten (itself a spot for AvGeeks to watch aircraft). The runway is only 2,170 feet long. Pilots are required to drop in over a roadway, another spot where AvGeeks gather to take photos.
7. Nantucket by floats
We’re partial to floatplanes, and getting to Nantucket Island by floats seems like a great way to travel from NYC. Blade is at it again, with departures from the East River aboard a Cessna Caravan single-engine aircraft on floats, destined for Nantucket or the Hamptons. How glam. If you’re on the East Coast and have never felt the thump of floats hitting the water, this is a great way to do it.
8. Land on a beach “runway”
9. The polar route
Cathay Pacific, Emirates and a number of other airlines fly the polar route over the North Pole. From Newark to Hong Kong, for example, you will fly very close to the North Pole. If you do this in the wintertime, there’s not much to see except darkness, but it’s still a bucket-list item for many AvGeeks.
10. Fly to Antarctica from Chile
There are no regularly scheduled flights between Chile, or anywhere, and Antartica. Typically, tourists can get to Antarctica by ship, and that’s an adventure taking many days. But Aerovias DAP, a Chilean operator, offers day trips and overnight trips on Beechcraft King Air 300s and British Aerospace BAe 146s. It’s a touch pricey for a day trip, however, at $5,500 per person with a minimum of five passengers on a King Air, or 20 on a BAe 146 — the smallest four-engined jet. And flying in an out this way is not exactly great for the environment. But if given the chance, I’d have my eyes firmly planted looking out the window.
11. Fly the world’s longest flight
This list began with the world’s shortest flight, and it’s fitting that it should end with the longest, Newark to Singapore. It can go 10,000 miles and take 18 hours and 30 minutes, depending on the winds. Sitting atop the world’s longest flights at least for the next few years, even on a brand-new Airbus A350 it’s a beast of a flight. It’s so long that TPG’s own Zach Griff penned 18 thoughts on the world’s longest flight, one for each hour of flight. But it might soon be eclipsed by not one but two newcomers, Sydney to London and Sydney to New York, on Qantas. The airline flew two tests late last year as part of the so-called Project Sunrise. TPG’s Ben Mutzabaugh made the 19-hour, 16-minute flight Down Under from New York on a brand-new Qantas Boeing 787-9, carrying just a few passengers. There’s not an airplane in service today that can make the journey nonstop with a full load; Qantas will make a decision soon about whether it really wants to fly the routes, and if it does, it will likely do so with a modified version of the Airbus A350-1000.
For now, however, you can claim your bucket-list item with Singapore Airlines. One-way tickets from Newark to Singapore can go for just a bit over $1,000.
Mike Arnot is the founder of Boarding Pass NYC, a New York-based travel brand and a marketing consultant to airlines, none of which appear in this article.
Featured photo: The beach runway at Barra Airport, by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.