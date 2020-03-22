11 life-changing destination novels to read before your next trip
Most travelers are quite familiar with the idea of packing a specific destination guide book, but what if some of the best travel literature actually helps set the overall scene for a destination, rather than giving literal suggestions on how to see a city?
Reading a novel set in the city you’re visiting as you explore the streets and sounds outlined in its pages will give you a deeper sense of appreciation and insight into the beating heart of each given city, while giving you something to turn back to, to help conjure up memories, long after your trip has come to an end.
From Truman Capote’s curious look into the Upper East Side’s elite to Graham Greene’s examination of French colonialism and the American presence in Vietnam, these are the books and short stories you should be packing in your carry-on based on your destination.
Vietnam: The Quiet American
Visiting Vietnam for the first time can be an exhilarating experience from a culinary and cultural perspective — but it can also be eye opening to those who may not be attuned to the whole story surrounding American presence in the Vietnam War, which lasted over twenty years.
Before heading to the War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City, prime yourself with Graham Greene’s The Quiet American, which walks readers through a fictionalized account of the growing American involvement in Vietnam at the time. What’s more, the anti-war novel was widely known as one of Anthony Bourdain’s favorite books, “Drama, romance, tragic history in SE Asia? I’m there! I reread it frequently. Particularly when visiting Vietnam,” Bourdain once said.
Japan: Norwegian Wood
Perhaps the most well known novel by Japanese author Haruku Murakami, Norwegian Wood is an alluring coming of age story set in late 1960s Tokyo. It follows protagonist Toru Watanabe as he looks back at his college days in the city after an orchestral cover of the Beatles’ song “Norwegian Wood” sparked youthful memories while traveling abroad.
The nostalgic account of angst, loss, and sexuality that dances through the streets of Japan is just as pertinent today as it was sixty years ago, giving readers a glimpse into what it’s like to be on the cusp of adulthood in Tokyo and everything that comes along with it — from dating etiquette and the pressure to perform, to coping with aging parents.
Montreal: Lullabies for Little Criminals
Montreal and neighboring Quebec City are largely seen as a North American alternative to Paris — a quick flight north of the border and you’re basically strolling the Champs-Élysées, right? While all the joie de vivre and je ne sais quoi that Francophiles flip for does exist in the many exquisite restaurants and shopping streets, there’s a side of the city that’s often overlooked. More than half of Quebec’s homeless population lives in Montreal, and the number of homeless citizens continues to rise every year.
Set in the underbelly of Quebec’s largest metropolis, Lullabies for Little Criminals follows twelve-year-old Baby and her heroin-addicted father, Jules, as they attempt to make a life while moving to various places around Montreal before eventually ending up living in the streets. After hobnobbing with junkies, pimps, and other children who live in the street, the reader is privy to Baby transforming from an innocent child to a hardened young adult seemingly overnight.
Heather O’Neill’s multi award-winning novel sheds light on the reality of homelessness and serves as a gentle reminder that every city has an underside that tourists may not always notice right away.
India: Life of Pi
Life of Pi follows Piscine Molitor “Pi” Patel, an Indian Tamil boy from Punducherry who explores concepts of spirituality and metaphysics while lost at sea for a total of 227 days, after a shipwreck left him stranded on the Pacific Ocean.
While the novel takes place entirely in the sea, as told in retrospect by middle-aged Pi, now married and living in Canada, the themes of religious allegory and existentialism that often croup up during spiritual journeys through India are explored in depth. Barack Obama once described the novel as “an elegant proof of God, and the power of storytelling” in a personal letter to author Yann Martel.
New York: Breakfast at Tiffany’s
While it has become synonymous with glamour and beauty thanks to Audrey Hepburn’s portrayal on the silver screen, think of Breakfast at Tiffany’s as a cultural analysis of New York City’s elite.
Published in 1958, it’s rumored that author Truman Capote based the character of Holly Golightly on several different friends and acquaintances of his, including socialite Gloria Vanderbilt and Oona O’Neill Chaplin.
While Capote’s New York City circa the late fifties might not seem as if it would translate into modern day New York, its themes and motives ring more true than ever: a blazing desire for both personal and financial freedom and stability while navigating friendship and love.
Savannah, GA: Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil
Established in 1733 on the Savannah River, Savannah is the oldest city in the state of Georgia. While the metropolitan area of Savannah has since grown into a budding commerce hub, Georgia’s third-largest city still retains much of its original town plan, including charming cobblestone streets and centuries-old heritage buildings that draw millions of tourists each year. However, this Southern Gothic nonfiction by John Berendt paints a slightly different portrait of the Deep South.
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil follows a range of electric characters living in the city of Savannah, with particular emphasis on the murder of Danny Hansford, a local male prostitute by antiques dealer James Arthur Williams. Berendt’s bestselling true crime story offers readers a glimpse into the hauntingly beautiful Southern town and all the eccentricity that come along with it.
Spain: The Sun Also Rises
This American account of Spain, which receives mixed reviews to this day, was based off of Ernest Hemingway’s trip to the Mediterranean in 1925. The roman à clef follows the protagonist Jake Barnes and fictionalized friends of Hemingway as they travel from Paris to the Festival of San Fermín in Pamplona; navigating the intricacies of friendship, love, and promiscuity that dominated the Lost Generation and the expat community in postwar Europe.
In The Sun Also Rises, Hemingway draws stark contrasts between Paris, where he called home, and Spain. He openly considered Spain his favorite European country and it’s said that his writing was significantly influenced by his profound love of the spectacle of bullfighting in Pamplona.
Morocco: The Alchemist
Visiting North Africa for the first time can be a wildly spiritual experience — especially if you plan on making your way to the Agafay or Sahara Desert, where much of The Alchemist takes place.
Originally written in Portuguese, this allegorical novella follows Santiago, an Andalusian shepherd boy as he attempts to fulfill his ‘personal legend’ of finding treasure at the Egyptian pyramids. Santiago meets a handful of wise characters along the way as he navigates the Spanish countryside and the North African desert. From an old king named Melchizedek to a crystal merchant, every path he crosses plays a part in helping the starry-eyed boy find his true desires while getting lost in the desert.
Paris: Les Miserables
Most of us expect Paris to be all eating croissants, shopping the Champs-Élysées, and dancing in the rain, and in many cases that does sum up a great trip to France’s capital city. However, before France could become the cosmopolitan country of love, it was rampant with economic hardship, disease, and an overbearing sense of malaise as it led up to the June rebellion of 1832 against King Louis-Philippe.
Victor Hugo’s Les Miserables chronicles the mostly true storyline of life in early 19th-century France, following Jean Valjean, a local peasant who served nearly two decades in prison for having stolen a loaf of bread for his sister’s starving infant. Hugo paints a poignant, sometimes painful picture of the class struggle in France and how the country continues to fight for social justice and human rights — whether that means protesting labor laws or orchestrating a rebellion.
Dublin: Dubliners
Like a trip to Dublin proper, Dubliners by James Joyce comes as a whirlwind of different yarns and personal tales, all held together by the repetition of the specific geographic details of Dublin, from road names and pubs to historic buildings.
First published in 1914, just two years before the Easter Rising to end British rule in Ireland, each of the fifteen short stories included in Dubliners highlight Irish nationalism in all its different forms. From a middle class college student trying to fit in with his elitist friends, to a salesman trying to make sense of alcoholism and its relation to the Catholic church, these stories offer a slice of life in Ireland that still very much rings true to this day.
Italy: Call Me By Your Name
Written by American author André Aciman, Call Me by Your Name follows the budding romance of the narrator, 17-year-old Elio Perlman, and 24-year-old Oliver, an American doctoral student living with Elio’s family for six weeks.
Set in the summer of 1987 in Italy, the critically-acclaimed novel is as much of a love letter to Elio’s whirlwind affair with Oliver as it is to the Italian countryside, including all its erotic subtleties that differentiate it so much from North America, which by contrast, is to Elio where unapologetic heat and passion go to fade.
