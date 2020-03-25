American, Delta cut inflight service, lounge access due to coronavirus
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Airlines around the world have been overwhelmed by the effects of the novel coronavirus, with many slashing routes and parking jets. In the U.S., American Airlines announced plans to cut its domestic schedule by 30% in April, and Delta Air Lines plans to ground half of its fleet. United Airlines has cut system capacity by at least 60% in April and May and Southwest has cut 25% of its entire operation.
Get Coronavirus travel updates. Stay on top of industry impacts, flight cancellations, and more.
But those aren’t the only changes coming. If you’re an essential traveler and need to fly on American or Delta in the coming days, your ground and inflight experience might look a little different than what you’re used to. Here’s what you need to know.
What’s changing
Seating policy
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has encouraged people to practice social distancing. That means people should generally avoid mass gatherings, and maintaining a six-foot distance from others.
To encourage social distancing, American says gate agents and flight attendants will be able to reassign seats to create more space between customers.
Once on board, customers can move to another seat if it’s available, provided there aren’t any aircraft weight or balance restrictions. Note that customers will only be able to move within their ticketed cabin. That means if you’re in Main Cabin, you won’t be able to move to a first class seat.
American also said will also block 50% of all middle seats and all seats adjacent to flight attendant jump seats on every flight.
Inflight service
In an effort to practice social distancing, American says it will offer limited food and beverage options between March 27 and April 30. Those options will be dependent on your flight length and destination. Customers also won’t receive the customary pre-departure drink before takeoff.
“As a result of working with our flight attendant team and the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, we are taking these necessary steps today and will continue to update our policies in response to guidance from the CDC,” said Jill Surdek, the airline’s senior vice president of Flight Service said in a statement.
American says on all flights shorter than 2,200 miles (which is typically less than 4.5 hours, or the distance between New York-JFK to Dallas, for example):
- Alcohol will not be available in Main Cabin. Alcohol will be available on request in first class.
- Beverages available on request will be limited to water, canned beverages or juice.
- No snacks or food for purchase will be served.
- Meals will not be offered in first class.
For all flights longer than 2,200 miles (typically more than 4.5 hours), including transcontinental and flights to Hawaii:
- Alcohol will not be served in Main Cabin and Main Cabin Extra except on long-haul international flights. Alcohol will be available in first class.
- Other Main Cabin beverages will be served as usual.
- No snacks or food for purchase will be served. Main Cabin meals will be served on long-haul international flights.
- First and business class meals will be served on one tray instead of in courses.
Delta is also enacting a similar policy on its flights, as it moves to a temporary “essential only” food and beverage service on all U.S. domestic flights except between Atlanta (ATL) and Honolulu (HNL). In a memo to employees, Delta says it will offer limited snack options in Main Cabin and Comfort+, and on first class flights fewer than 900 miles. The memo to employees also said that first class snack baskets will be unavailable.
First class and Delta One meal service on U.S. domestic and short-haul international flights greater than 900 miles will now be replaced by individually pre-packaged, non-perishable Flight Fuel boxes with two snack offerings.
Beverages will be individual bottled water only across all cabins, with plastic cups and ice also removed. No alcohol will be served. Finally, preselect and special meal service will be temporarily suspended.
More lounge closures
American has already closed all of its Flagship Lounges and Flagship First Dining. These changes are in addition to the Admirals Club closures previously announced. However, American will maintain Admirals Club front desk customer service at large U.S. airports and at London Heathrow Airport(LHR). The closed Admirals Club lounges are:
- Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT), Concourse C
- Chicago (ORD), Concourse H/K
- Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Terminals A, C and D
- London Heathrow (LHR), Terminal 3
- Los Angeles (LAX), Terminal 4
- Miami (MIA), Gate D30
- New York (JFK), Gate 12 (Flagship Lounge with temporary Admirals Club service)
- New York (LGA), Concourse D
- Philadelphia (PHL), Terminal B/C
- Phoenix (PHX), Gate A7 and Gate A19
- Washington (DCA), Terminal C
Related: American Airlines announces additional lounge closures due to coronavirus
To encourage social distancing, all food and beverage offerings, restrooms and shower facilities will be temporarily suspended. These changes go into effect on March 26.
If you’re an Admirals Club member, either by paying the annual fee or holding the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard®, American says it is exploring ” how to manage annual membership benefits for impacted customers.”
Delta previously announced that most of its Sky Clubs would close until demand recovers. Instead of listing the lounges that will close, this is the list of locations that will remain open. The airline notes that this list may change based on demand.
- Atlanta (ATL – A17, B18, F, T)
- Boston (BOS – A7)
- Washington (DCA- B15)
- Fort-Lauderdale (FLL)
- Honolulu (HNL)
- New York (JFK – T4)
- La Guardia (LGA – C, D)
- Los Angeles (LAX – T2)
- Orlando (MCO)
- Miami (MIA)
- Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP – F/G)
- Phoenix (PHX)
- Seattle (SEA – A)
- Salt Lake City (SLC)
- Tampa-St. Petersburg (TPA)
Checked pet services
American said it would suspend checked pet services beginning March 25, due to schedule changes that may leave a pet stranded from its owner. Carry-on pets and service and support animals are still permitted, it said.
Bottom line
American and Delta are finding ways to be leaner. American Airlines President Robert Isom recently called the carrier’s efforts to survive the coronavirus pandemic the “fight for our lives.” As coronavirus evolves, I wouldn’t be surprised to see similar changes from other airlines in the U.S., and worldwide, in the coming days.
Featured image courtesy of Zach Griff / The Points Guy
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.