United changes the way you’ll get your free snacks
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Who doesn’t love a complimentary snack?
Well, United just made an improvement to how it presents your complimentary onboard snack choices. Though the nosh fare isn’t changing, flight attendants will now be offering snacks choices in a basket presented to each customer. Previously, the crew simply asked passengers for their preferred choice without showing the options.
The airline moved to the snack basket presentation after receiving feedback from customers that they prefer seeing their choices before making a decision, a United spokeswoman told TPG.
On flights of 90 minutes or more, the basket of complimentary snacks will distributed from the gallery cart during the regular in-flight service. The snack basket will join the existing and more substantial buy-on-board Choice Menu items.
This improvement doesn’t impact what’s actually in the snack basket. The carrier will still offer a rotating selection of munchies, including pretzels, stroopwafels and recently-introduced Lotus Biscoff cookies.
I recently flew from LaGuardia Airport to Denver to catch a first look at United’s first retrofitted 787 Dreamliner.
My Premier 1K complimentary upgrade didn’t clear, so I was sitting in coach when I first saw the new snack basket. I personally much prefer seeing my choices before making a decision, so I was quite happy. I asked a few of my fellow passengers, and they agreed that the new presentation is a positive improvement to the carrier’s service flow.
United isn’t the only airline to serve snacks in a basket. Of the domestic carriers, JetBlue is perhaps the most famous for its complimentary snack selection and presentation. The airline offers an unlimited choice of five brand-name snacks, including Terra Sweet & Blue chips and Cheez-it Crackers.
Though UA isn’t upping its nosh fare, presenting them in a basket is a customer-friendly move. It’s time for other airlines to take note and do the same.
Featured image courtesy of United
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.