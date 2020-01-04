9 stories that will inspire you to travel the world in 2020
Whether the new year has you feeling inspired, rejuvenated or maybe even a little overwhelmed, planning a trip could be the kickstart you need to begin 2020 on the right foot.
In the spirit of the new year, we’ve reflected on our travel highlights; weighed in on some of our personal favorite stories from 2019; cast our predictions for 2020 and announced our top travel resolutions.
But sometimes, all you need is an extra dose of wanderlust (or a bit of encouragement) to begin preparing for your next adventure. We’re certain these stories will inspire you to pack the new suitcase you got for the holidays and travel the globe — and we can’t wait to see where you end up.
Everything you need to know about points, miles, airlines and credit cards
A lot of people shy away from learning about points and miles because using them can seem complicated or overwhelming. Well, not anymore. Learn the basics; start racking up points and miles; and you’ll be on your way to your dream destination by summer.
We’re calling it now: The 20 hottest travel destinations of 2020
Speaking of dream destinations, we scoured the planet, studied the data, tapped our network of travel experts, explored route maps and hunted for award availability and redemption sweet spots to find the location of your next great vacation. From South Africa to Singapore, there’s something for every type of traveler here. No matter where you end up, you’re bound to have the trip of a lifetime.
The 12 hotel breakfasts we’d order for every meal if we could
The breakfast at the Bodrum Edition is reason enough to plan a visit here — and that’s to say nothing of the stunning views, white sand beach and exemplary service. This is just one of the greatest hotel breakfasts TPG editors, writers and The Points Guy himself, Brian Kelly, experienced last year. From an expansive, Middle Eastern spread at the Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem to a lobster-and-crab omelet topped with caviar at The St. Regis New York, these are the hotel breakfasts worth flying for.
5 tips for finding cheap award flights
While there’s no one-size-fits all way to find an awesome redemption, these are our favorite strategies to help you get the most value out of your points and miles. Hint: Watch for a transfer bonuses and study your award charts!
Why traveling to Hawaii is worth it
Say it with me now: This will be the year I go to Hawaii. A lot of people think it’s not worth the flight time, jet lag or money, and while those are all valid concerns, we promise you won’t regret planning an epic trip to this incredible destination. Hawaii is a special place, and once you go, you’ll understand why.
Where you should travel next year based on your Myers-Briggs type
The Myers-Briggs psychological test can tell you more about yourself and what you value — so much so that it may be the key to narrowing down the perfect destination for your personality type. ISFJ? Tokyo is calling your name. ENFP? This might be the year you finally make it to Argentina.
How Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts can land you elite-like benefits at top hotels
You don’t need to have elite status to get benefits like a property credit, complimenetary breakfast or a coveted room upgrade at your next hotel stay. How, you ask? A little something called American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts (FHR). Before you book your next hotel stay, check to see if the property you want is available through this program.
Why I love doing touristy things when I travel
In 2020, vow to embrace your inner tourist, because there’s a reason that some of the most popular spots in the world are, well, popular. Oh, and those hop-on, hop-off bus tours you may have dismissed as obnoxious? They can be a really convenient and informative introduction to a city. So try one of those this year, too.
Why the Golden Age of travel is now
Just in case you’re somehow still not inspired, this article will do the trick. Sure, the 1950s and 1960s — according to conventional wisdom at least — were a time of unmatched glamor in the airline industry. But hear us out: We’re living in the platinum age of travel right now. And we’re willing to bet 2020 is going to be your best travel year yet.
Featured photo by POJCHEEWIN YAPRASERT PHOTOGRAPHY/Getty Images.
