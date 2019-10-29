What your luggage brand says about you
You know what they say: Who you are at the airport is who you are in life.
Just kidding, I don’t think they actually say that — but maybe they should. After all, how you act in an airport is how you wish you could act in real life. Just ask anyone downing a Bloody Mary at the airport bar at 9 a.m. Your carry-on is no exception to this rule, either. It says a lot more about you than you might think.
Let’s break it down. (With a bit of tongue in cheek.)
Away
This isn’t your first rodeo. You can disassemble your bag at security in 10 seconds flat, and likely breezed through with your Clear membership as well. You beeline for the lounge the second you get through, knowing you have just enough time to down a glass of wine (or two) before your flight. You know exactly how many frequent flyer miles you’re earning on your ticket. You also may or may not be plotting your own business, and you talk about Jen and Steph like they’re old friends. And don’t even get us started on Karlie Kloss.
MZ Wallace
Forget “13 Going on 30” — you’re 30 going on 80, and proud of it. You’re an old soul at heart and love nothing more than practicality and efficiency. Your bag can fit just about everything, which is good, because you’re prone to picking up another magazine at Hudson News before your flight. You would never be caught dead without a laptop, charger, headphones, Kindle, lip balm, moisturizer and a jacket.
Rimowa
We get it: You’re making bank and collect passport stamps. Just, please, whatever you do, buy your upwards-of-$540 suitcase through a shopping portal, would you?
Tumi
You’re a consultant. Mazel tov! The phrase “Let’s make sure we’re all aligned on this” gives you nightmares. You’re hoarding your Marriott points for when you can actually take a vacation (and likely have your sights set on the St. Regis Maldives). You take full advantage of your Saks credit, courtesy of The Platinum Card® from American Express, and probably went a little crazy during the last sale. No shame in your game.
Dagne Dover
You spend a lot of time on Instagram, but you’re more than OK with it. You’re a sucker for a perfectly arranged photo, but at least you feel like the trendiest person at the airport with that backpack. You justify it by saying you’ll also use it for yoga.
Calpak
When the world zigs, you zag … to an extent. You don’t want to have an Away like everyone else, but you still want to look the part of a stylish, well-seasoned traveler. We’d be willing to bet an American Airlines system-wide upgrade that you have it in rose gold, too.
Briggs and Riley
You’re not the loudest person in the room, and that’s on purpose. In fact, you’re more concerned with functionality and durability than having clout or anything — when you travel a lot for work, that’s really your main concern here. People think you’re pretty intimidating before they get to know you. You probably have a mortgage and an investment account and all of the things.
Samsonite
You’re not flashy, and you’re not trying to be. You treasure your airline elite status more than anything on this planet. You read this site you might have heard of, called The Points Guy, religiously. You’ll also likely have something to say about this article.
No brand
You don’t care about such frivolous things as what your luggage brand says about you. You like your $19 airline tickets and screaming award chart sweet spots. You’re more than done with this and going back to listening to NPR. Right. Now.
Featured photo by nikita tikhomoriv/Unsplash.
