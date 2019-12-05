Where you should travel next year based on your Myers-Briggs type
The end of the year (and decade!) will be here before you can say “What’s your New Year’s resolution?” — so if you haven’t started planning any of your 2020 travels, now is definitely the time.
Let’s be real, though. Deciding on a destination can be overwhelming. I mean, with so many places to choose from (and only so much time you can take off from work) how do you pick just one?
Enter: You.
Yes, you. And a little something called your Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI). This well-known and comprehensive test analyzes psychological types so we can all hopefully better understand how we think, feel and behave. In fact, the entire TPG team recently took the test and even the skeptics (myself included) found it pretty insightful.
Myers-Briggs can tell you more about yourself and what you value, and many people believe it can help you make smarter decisions about where to travel next (including Jetsetter).
“Traveling is so special and personal to people, and our time is the most precious commodity. Using the [MBTI] as a way to maximize your enjoyment seems like a no-brainer,” said Kelly Shockley, learning and development partner at TPG’s parent company, Red Ventures, which uses the tool to help managers learn different management styles and understand team dynamics.
The test analyzes four different dimensions of your personality:
Is your energy style extroversion (E) or introversion (I)? Are you energized by the people around you, or do you seek to recharge alone in a quiet space?
Is your cognitive style, or how you take in information, sensor (S) or intuitor (N)? Are you practical and focused on the “now” or abstract and forward-thinking?
What is your values style, or how you make decisions? Are you a thinker (T) who values logic and objectivity, or a feeler (F) who prefers making decisions based on empathy and relationships?
And what is your self-management style? Do you organize your world like a judger (J) or a perceiver (P). The former prefer to plan and schedule, while the latter are more flexible and spontaneous.
Depending on how you respond to the questions, you might be an ENTJ, or perhaps an ISFP. In fact, there are 16 possible personality types. We picked six — four of which are the most popular, according to careerplanner.com — to determine where you should burn your points next year.
First, of course, you’ll want to take your own version of the test to find out which Myers-Briggs type you are.
ISFJ
This is the most popular personality type, careerplanner.com reported. You’re quiet, but warm and factual. You pride yourself on being organized and thorough, yet helpful and sympathetic toward others. You’d thrive in a city like Tokyo or Seoul. Pro tip: Go on a solo trip this year. We have a feeling you’ll love it.
How to book: You’re going to want to book Japan Airlines first class the second award reservations open up … 330 days in advance on American and Alaska, 355 days in advance through British Airways and 360 days directly with JAL Mileage Bank. Thank us later.
ESFJ
You’re social and, more than anything, you love to take care of other people. You’re good at reading others and understanding their point of view. We’d recommend going to New Orleans or Amsterdam. These cities closely match your personality and you’ll feel at home from the second you get there. Knowing you, you’re likely to make a friend or two along the way, too.
How to book: We know you’ll probably book this trip last-minute. Google Flights will be your best bet to find the cheapest flight across all the airlines.
ISTJ
You’re logical and make your decisions on facts, not feelings. You get your energy by spending time alone and like to plan out every detail possible — you’re always the person your friends can count on to create an itinerary that accounts for every second of your trip. If you haven’t been to London or Berlin yet, 2020 should be the year.
How to book: Start stocking up on Chase Ultimate Rewards points or American Express Membership Rewards points to fly the new British Airways Club Suite or Virgin Atlantic’s Upper Class Suite.
ENFJ
This is one of the more rare personality types — You’re sociable, enthusiastic and supportive. You have a very idealistic sense of the world, and appreciate all that you have — and want to help others to do the same. Do yourself a favor and book a trip to a city like Cape Town or Barcelona. You’ll no doubt be captivated by these high-energy, vibrant cities. Knowing you, you’ll likely have every detail planned out ahead of time, too.
How to book: Hop on United’s new nonstop flight from Newark (EWR) to Cape Town (CPT) beginning on Dec. 15. You can transfer your Chase points to United at a 1:1 ratio, meaning for every Chase point you transfer, you’ll get one United mile.
ISFP
You’re patient and detail-oriented, but find joy in action and making things happen. You like to experiment and learn about different cultures, people and perspectives. Start planning a trip to Hawaii or the Caribbean so you can take some much-needed time off to recharge your batteries.
How to book: Transfer your Chase points to Hyatt to stay at the Hyatt Regency Maui, Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen, or Park Hyatt St. Kitts. Bliss awaits.
ENFP
You’re one of the loudest people in the room, and you’re OK with that. There’s nothing you love more than coming up with creative and inventive ideas and sharing them with the people around you. You can easily adapt to different environments and you want to help others fulfill their dreams and goals. Make sure Austin, Buenos Aires or Shanghai are on your list.
How to book: Since you have a tendency to wait until the last minute to book, you’ll want to take advantage of ExpertFlyer and set an alert in case any upgrades or awards become available. Don’t forget to check out our guide on the points and miles you should use for last minute flights, too.
