How to earn and redeem points with IHG Rewards Club partners
If you’re looking for new ways to earn and burn IHG points, you should look into IHG Rewards Club’s various partners. Similar to other hotel loyalty programs, these partners provide options for earning points on everyday activities as well as some non-travel options for redeeming points. So let’s take a closer look at the IHG Rewards Club program’s partners and how they can help you maximize your rewards.
IHG credit card partners
One way to earn IHG points and get elite status is through cobranded IHG credit cards. There are currently two IHG credit cards available: the $89 annual fee IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card and the no annual fee IHG Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card.
IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card
Even if you only stay with IHG a few times each year, the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card may be worth it. After all, you can justify the $89 annual fee as long as you utilize the anniversary night each year for a night that would have cost you more than the annual fee. With lots of great properties bookable for 40,000 IHG points or less per night, this is relatively easy to do.
The IHG Premier comes with many other benefits including:
- 10x points at IHG hotels and resorts (5% return based on TPG’s valuations); 2x points at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants (1% return); 1x points on everything else (0.5% return)
- 3x points at grocery stores on up to $1,500 per month through June 30, 2020 (1.5% return)
- IHG Rewards Club Platinum Elite status for as long as you remain a cardmember
- Every fourth night reward on award bookings
- Global Entry or TSA Precheck application fee statement credit every four years
- No foreign transaction fees
Currently, the card also offers an all-time high sign-up bonus of 140,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Based on TPG’s valuations, this bonus is worth $700.
IHG Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card
If you can’t justify the annual fee of the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card but you still want an IHG credit card, you may want to consider the no-annual-fee IHG Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card.
The IHG Traveler Card currently offers a sign-up bonus of 75,000 bonus points after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. TPG values this bonus at $375.
With the IHG Travelers Card, you’ll get access to the same fourth award night reward benefit as the IHG Premier Card and you won’t need to pay any foreign transaction fees. The IHG Traveler card earns 5x points at IHG hotels and resorts, 2x points at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants and 1x points on everything else. However, since TPG values IHG points at 0.5 cents each, the rate of return isn’t very impressive.
Chase Ultimate Rewards
You can also transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to IHG at a 1:1 ratio. However, since TPG Ultimate Rewards points at 2 cents and IHG points at 0.5 cents, this transfer option isn’t ideal if you want to maximize Ultimate Rewards points.
IHG Trip Extras
IHG Trip Extras is a booking platform that allows you to earn IHG points on car rentals, tours and activities, restaurants and transportation services. Specifically, you’ll earn IHG points as follows when you book through the IHG Trip Extras portal:
- Hertz car rentals: Save on rentals and earn 1,500 IHG Rewards Club points. Elite members earn an extra 500 points per day. Club members earn 125 points per day
- Dollar and Thrifty car rentals: Get discounts and earn 125 IHG Rewards Club points per day
- Viator tours and activities: Earn 1,000 IHG Rewards Club points per activity booking
- OpenTable reservations: Earn up to 500 IHG Rewards Club points when you make an OpenTable restaurant reservation, although many restaurants only earn 150 points (worth less than $1)
- GrubHub food delivery to select U.S. IHG hotels: Earn 500 IHG points for your first Grubhub order placed through IHG’s food delivery page and 250 points for every subsequent order
- Viator transport services: Earn up to 1,000 IHG Rewards Club points per transportation booking
While earning IHG points on rentals and services is great, you should compare prices to ensure you aren’t paying more just to earn points.
IHG Rewards Club Dining
IHG and the Rewards Network have partnered on the IHG Rewards Club Dining program to offer IHG points at select restaurants. You simply need to join the program, enroll at least one credit or debit card, then use that card to dine at eligible restaurants, bars and clubs.
The earning rate depends on your elite status level within the IHG Rewards Club Dining program:
- VIP members earn 8x points (4% return based on TPG’s valuations)
- Select members earn 5x points (2.5% return)
- Basic members earn 1x (0.5% return)
To earn Select status, simply opt-in to receive emails. To earn VIP status, opt-in to receive emails and complete 11 qualified transactions in a calendar year. Once you earn VIP status, you’ll keep it for the rest of the current year as well as the following calendar year.
Currently, you can earn 1,000 bonus IHG points when you join, spend $30 or more at a participating restaurant within 90 days, pay with an enrolled card and then complete an online review within 30 days of your visit.
Earn IHG points on Apple purchases
Thanks to IHG’s partnership with Apple, you can earn 4x IHG points on Apple products. You’ll need to enter the email address associated with your IHG account and then you’ll be redirected to the online Apple store. There, you’ll earn IHG points when you purchase select products.
You’ll want to double-check that your purchases won’t be excluded from earning IHG points. When I checked, the following products were excluded: new iPad Pro, new MacBook Air, AirPods Pro, Mac Pro, gift cards, gift wrap, Bose products, Apple Developer Programs and shipping. It’s also worth considering whether you can get a higher return through a different online shopping portal.
Earn with IHG airline partners
IHG Rewards Club members can choose to earn airline miles or points instead of IHG points on qualifying stays. To do so, simply change your earning preferences from points to miles in your online IHG Rewards Club account. Click on the preferences tab and scroll down to the bottom of the page where you’ll see an “Earning Preferences” section.
Currently, you can earn miles or points with the following airline programs:
|Airline programs
|Airline earning rate (return based on TPG’s valuations when available)
|Aeroflot
|Earn 1x at Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites
Earn 2x at other IHG hotels
|Aeromexico Club Premier
|1.1x at Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites
2.1x at other IHG hotels
|Air Canada Aeroplan
|1x at Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites (1.5% return)
2x at other IHG hotels (3% return)
|Air China
|1x at Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites
500 miles per stay at The Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas
2x at other IHG hotels
|Air France/KLM Flying Blue
|500 miles per stay at InterContinetal Hotels & Resorts and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants (worth $6)
400 miles per stay at Crowne Plaza (worth $4.80)
300 miles per stay at Holiday Inn and Hotel Indigo (worth $3.60)
250 miles per stay at Holiday Inn Express, Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites (worth $3)
|Air Miles
|1 Mile per $5 CAD
|Air New Zealand Airpoints
|20 Airpoints Dollars at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
10 Airpoints Dollars at other IHG hotels
|Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan
|2x at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants in the U.S. (3.6% return)
500 miles per stay at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants outside the U.S. (worth $9)
1x at Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites (1.8% return)
2x at other IHG hotels (3.6% return)
|Alitalia Millemiglia
|1x at Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites
500 miles per stay at The Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas
2x at other IHG hotels
|American Airlines AAdvantage
|Earn 1x at Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites (1.4% return)
Earn 2x at other IHG hotels excluding The Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas (2.8% return)
|ANA Mileage Club
|1x at Candlewood Suites, Staybridge Suites and The Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas (1.4% return)
3x at other IHG hotels (4.2% return)
|Asiana Airlines
|2x at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants in the U.S. (500 miles per stay outside of the U.S.)
1x at other IHG hotels
|Avianca Airlines LifeMiles
|2x at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants in the U.S. (3.4% return)
500 miles per stay at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants outside the U.S. (worth $8.50)
1x at Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites (1.7% return)
2x at other IHG hotels (3.4% return)
|British Airways Executive Club
|1x at Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites (1.5% return)
500 miles per stay at The Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas (worth $7.50)
2x at other IHG hotels (3% return)
|Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
|500 miles per stay (worth $6.50)
|China Airlines
|250 miles per stay at Holiday Inn Express
500 miles per stay at other IHG hotels
|China Southern
|1x at Candlewood Suites, Staybridge Suites and EVEN Hotels
3x at other IHG hotels
|Copa Airlines
|1x at Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites
500 miles per stay at The Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas
2x at other IHG hotels
|Delta Air Lines SkyMiles
|1x at Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites (1.2% return)
2x at other IHG hotels (2.4% return)
|El Al
|10 miles per $20 at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts in the U.S.
1 mile per $20 at other IHG hotels
|Emirates Skywards
|1x at Candlewood Suites, Staybridge Suites and The Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas (1.2% return)
2x at other IHG hotels (2.4% return)
|Etihad Airways Etihad Guest
|500 miles per stay (worth $7)
|EVA Airways Infinity Mileagelands
|500 miles per stay
|Finnair
|1x at Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites
500 miles per stay at The Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas
2x at other IHG hotels
|Gulf Airways Falconflyer
|1x at Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites
500 miles per stay at The Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas
2x at other IHG hotels
|Hainan Airlines
|2x at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants in the U.S. (500 miles per stay outside the U.S.)
1x at Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites
2x at other IHG hotels
|Hawaiian Airlines Hawaiianmiles
|2x at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants in the U.S. (1.8% return)
500 miles per stay at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants outside the U.S. (worth $4.50)
1x at Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites (0.9% return)
2x at other IHG hotels (1.8% return)
|Iberia Airlines
|2x at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants in the U.S. (500 miles per stay outside the U.S.)
1x at Holiday Inn, Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites
2x at other IHG hotels
|Intermiles
|1x at Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites
2x at other IHG hotels
|Japan Airlines JAL Mileage Bank
|500 miles per stay
|JetBlue TrueBlue
|1x at Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites (1.3% return)
500 points per stay at The Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas (worth $6.50)
2x at other IHG hotels (2.6% return)
|Korean Air Skypass
|500 miles per stay (worth $8.50)
|LATAM
|500 miles per stay at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
2.5 miles at all additional IHG hotels globally
|Lufthansa Miles & More
|1x at Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites (1.4% return)
500 miles per stay at The Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas (worth $7)
2x at other IHG hotels (2.8% return)
|Malaysia Airlines
|1x at Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites
500 miles per stay at The Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas
2x at other IHG hotels
|Qantas Frequent Flyer
|5x at all IHG hotels in Australia
500 points per stay at all IHG hotels outside Australia
|Saudia Airlines
|500 miles per stay
|Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer
|1x at Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites (1.3% return)
2x at other IHG hotels (2.6% return)
|South African Airlines
|1x at Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites
500 miles per stay at The Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas
2x at other IHG hotels
|TAP Air Portugal
|500 miles per stay
|Thai Airways
|500 miles per stay
|Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles
|2x at other IHG hotels (2.6% return)
1x at Candlewood Suites, Staybridge Suites and The Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas (1.3% return)
|United Airlines MileagePlus
|2x at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants in the U.S. (2.6% return)
500 miles per stay at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants outside the U.S. (worth $6.50)
1x at Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites (1.3% return)
2x at other IHG hotels (2.6% return)
|Virgin Atlantic Flying Club
|500 miles per stay at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants (worth $8)
400 miles per stay at Crowne Plaza and Hotel Indigo (worth $6.40)
300 miles per stay at other IHG hotels (worth $4.80)
|Virgin Australia Velocity Frequent Flyer
|3 points per $1 AUD at all IHG hotels located in Australia
600 points per stay at all IHG hotels located outside Australia
By earning airline miles, you won’t earn IHG points or elite bonus points on your stays. To put this into perspective, a Club member would normally earn 5x IHG points at Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites (2.5% return based on TPG’s valuations) and 10x at most other IHG properties (5% return).
Due to a 50% bonus, a Platinum Elite member would earn 7.5x IHG points at Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites (3.75% return) and 15x at most other IHG properties (7.5% return). So, it usually won’t make sense to earn airline miles instead of IHG points on your stays.
Redeem with IHG airline partners
IHG Rewards Club members can redeem their IHG points for airline miles with select airline partners. To do so, you must call the IHG Rewards Club Customer Care Center.
It may take up to six weeks for the miles to post to your airline loyalty account. And, you must redeem IHG points in increments of 10,000 points, which TPG values at $50. Here are the current redemption rates for each of IHG’s airline partners:
|Airline partner
|Redemption ratio
|Value of airline miles (based on TPG’s valuations)
|Aeromexico
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|n/a
|Aeroplan
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|$30
|Air China
|10,000 points = 2,000 kilometers
|n/a
|Air France / KLM
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|$24
|AIR MILES reward miles
|10,000 points = 250 miles
|n/a
|Air New Zealand Airpoints
|10,000 points = 250 Airpoints
|n/a
|Alaska Airlines
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|$36
|Alitalia MilleMiglia
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|n/a
|All Nippon Airways
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|$28
|American Airlines AAdvantage
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|$28
|Asiana Airlines
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|n/a
|Avianca LifeMiles
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|$34
|British Airways
|10,000 points = 2,000 Avios
|$30
|Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|$26
|China Eastern
|10,000 points = 2,000 kilometers
|n/a
|China Southern Airlines
|10,000 points = 2,000 kilometers
|n/a
|Delta SkyMiles
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|$24
|El Al Israel Airlines
|10,000 points = 40 El Al Points
|n/a
|Emirates
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|$24
|Etihad Airways
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|$28
|Gulf Air
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|n/a
|Hainan Airlines
|10,000 points = 2,000 kilometers
|n/a
|Hawaiian Airlines
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|$18
|Iberia Airlines
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|n/a
|Japan Airlines
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|n/a
|Jet Airways
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|n/a
|JetBlue TrueBlue
|10,000 points = 2,000 points
|$26
|LATAM
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|n/a
|Malaysia Airlines
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|n/a
|Qantas Airlines
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|n/a
|Saudi Arabian Airlines
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|n/a
|Singapore Airlines
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|$26
|South African Airways
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|n/a
|TAP Air Portugal
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|n/a
|Thai Airways
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|n/a
|United Airlines
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|$26
|Virgin Atlantic
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|$32
|Velocity Frequent Flyer
|10,000 points = 2,000 miles
|n/a
As you can tell from the table, transferring your IHG points to these airline partners isn’t always a good idea. In most cases, you’ll slash the value of your IHG points by almost half if you redeem them for airline miles.
IHG Rewards Club Hotels
Here’s the breakdown of IHG’s brands:
|IHG brand
|Open hotels
|Open rooms
|Hotels in pipeline
|Six Senses
|18
|1,448
|27
|Regent
|6
|2,003
|5
|InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
|213
|71,431
|68
|Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
|73
|13,501
|33
|Hotel Indigo
|119
|14,679
|104
|EVEN Hotels
|15
|2,209
|28
|HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts
|10
|3,105
|22
|Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts
|427
|119,565
|91
|voco Hotels
|12
|4,293
|18
|Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts
|1,246
|229,113
|282
|Holiday Inn Express
|2,872
|298,667
|761
|Holiday Inn Club Vacations
|28
|8,592
|1
|avid hotels
|11
|975
|212
|Staybridge Suites
|306
|33,476
|179
|Atwell Suites
|0
|0
|15
|Candlewood Suites
|410
|38,315
|91
Frequently asked questions
How much are IHG points worth?
TPG values IHG points at 0.5 cents each. When the redemption value is lower, I’m generally able to get higher value from my points by paying for stays or utilizing the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card’s fourth reward night award benefit. But, for the purposes of this guide, let’s assume IHG points are worth about 0.5 cents each.
Can I transfer IHG points to airlines?
You can transfer IHG points to over 30 different airlines. See the “Redeem for airline miles” section above for more details.
How much does it cost to transfer IHG points?
You can transfer IHG points to another IHG Rewards Club member in 1,000-point increments at a rate of $5 per 1,000 points. There are no caps on how many points you can transfer or receive.
Is IHG membership free?
There is no cost to become an IHG Rewards Club member.
Bottom line
I tend to get a lot of value from IHG points, especially since I often take advantage of the IHG Premier Card’s fourth award night reward benefit when redeeming points. Even with IHG’s shift toward dynamic award pricing, I still expect to get solid value out of my IHG points.
While I may consider earning some IHG points through partners such as IHG Trip Extras and the IHG Rewards Club Dining program, I likely won’t be using any of the partner redemption options discussed in this guide. After all, I can get better value out of my IHG points when I redeem them for hotel stays.
Featured image of the Kimpton Seafire Resort on Grand Cayman by Scott Mayerowitz/The Points Guy.
