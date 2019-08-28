This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Here’s the link to apply now for the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card with a 125,000-point bonus after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months.
Some travelers prefer to use their points for luxurious experiences they’d never pay for with cash, others try to maximize the redemption value they’ve earned and others attempt to maximize the number of free nights. In my “Stretch Your Points” miniseries, I consider the third option: How to use hotel points for the maximum number of award nights.
In recent installments of this series, I’ve presented my favorite low-tier Marriott properties, domestic Hyatt properties, international Hyatt properties, domestic Hilton properties and international Hilton properties.
In today’s guide, I turn my attention to domestic IHG properties where you can stay for 10,000 points per night. Specifically, I consider how many nights you can squeeze out of the current sign-up bonus on the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, as well as some domestic IHG properties where you can stay for just 10,000 points per night.
In This Post
How Many Nights Can I Get From the Bonus?
The IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card currently offers an elevated sign-up bonus of 125,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months. Most cardholders should be able to justify the $89 annual fee by using the anniversary free night that’s valid at properties costing 40,000 points or less. But the card’s other perks — including Platinum Elite status and a statement credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fees every four years — can also provide significant value. Plus, cardholders also get a fourth night free on award stays, which can allow you to stretch your points even further.
Related: IHG Rewards Club Premier Card Credit Card Review
IHG award nights normally start at 10,000 points per night. So, not counting the points earned while you are meeting the spending requirements to trigger the welcome bonus, you could squeeze 16 nights out of the IHG Premier Card’s current bonus if you stay in increments of four nights at 10,000-point properties. TPG’s most recent valuation pegs the value of IHG points at 0.5 cents each, so 10,000 points are worth about $50. Said another way, the 30,000 points needed for a four-night stay at a 10,000-point property are worth about $150.
However, IHG loyalists know there is a caveat: You can also book select properties for as little as 5,000 points per night when they’re on the quarterly PointBreaks list. This means you could squeeze 33 nights out of the IHG Premier Card’s 125,000-point bonus if you use the points to stay in four-night increments at 5,000-point PointBreaks properties. But the properties on the PointBreaks list change each quarter — and are removed from the list once the PointBreaks allotment for that property are exhausted — so this guide only considers properties that normally cost 10,000 points per night.
IHG currently has 366 10,000-point properties globally and 118 of these properties — 32% — are in the US. Here’s the breakdown of 10,000-point IHG properties in the US:
|Brand
|Property Description
|10,000-Point Properties in the US
|Percent of 10,000-Point Properties in the US
|Candlewood Suites
|Extended-stay rooms with kitchens; property has free washers and dryers as well as BBQ grills but doesn’t include breakfast with your room
|77
|65%
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites
|Hotel that includes breakfast with your room but doesn’t offer an on-site restaurant; has traditional rooms as well as suites
|31
|26%
|Holiday Inn Express
|Like a Holiday Inn Express & Suites, but without suites
|8
|7%
|Holiday Inn
|Hotel that provides more services than a Holiday Inn Express but breakfast isn’t usually included with your room; usually has an on-site restaurant
|1
|1%
|Independent
|Varies
|1
|1%
Now, let’s dive into 10,000-point IHG properties in the US that you might want to consider for an upcoming trip.
Hotels for Visiting Two Cities
Some of IHG’s 10,000-point properties in the US are well-suited for visiting two or more popular cities or outdoor destinations. Since you can get a fourth night free on award stays as an IHG Premier cardholder, staying at one of these properties can be a good way to maximize your points and sightseeing.
Candlewood Suites Durham-Rtp
The Candlewood Suites Durham-Rtp is in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina with both cities, as well as Chapel Hill, within reach. The hotel has barbecue grills, free laundry facilities and a fitness center. For 10,000 points per night, you can book a studio suite with one queen bed or a standard room. Cash prices usually range from $75 to $89 per night before taxes and fees.
Candlewood Suites DFW South
The Candlewood Suites DFW South is 27 minutes from downtown Dallas, 23 minutes from downtown Fort Worth and three minutes from Dallas-Fort Worth airport (DFW). The hotel has free laundry facilities, a fitness center, outdoor grills and 24-hour shuttle service to DFW. For 10,000 points per night, you can book a studio suite with one queen bed or a standard room. Cash prices usually range from $80 to $165 per night before taxes and fees. Here are some fun things to do in the Dallas area if you make the trip.
Candlewood Suites Knoxville Airport-Alcoa
The Candlewood Suites Knoxville Airport-Alcoa is 19 minutes away from downtown Knoxville, 40 minutes away from Great Smoky Mountains National Park and eight minutes from Knoxville airport (TYS). The hotel has a free airport shuttle, free laundry facilities, a pool and a fitness center. For 10,000 points per night, you can book a studio suite with one queen bed or a standard room. Cash prices usually range from $79 to $135 per night before taxes and fees. Staying here also puts you within an easy driving distance to Dollywood.
Candlewood Suites Windsor Locks Bradley Arpt
The Candlewood Suites Windsor Locks Bradley Arpt is 19 minutes away from Hartford, Connecticut, 25 minutes away from Springfield, Massachusetts, and 7 minutes away from Bradley airport (BDL). The hotel has free airport and area shuttle service, an indoor heated swimming pool, a fitness center, free laundry facilities, a DVD lending library and an outdoor barbecue gazebo. For 10,000 points per night, you can book a studio suite with one queen bed. Cash prices usually range from $87 to $164 per night before taxes and fees.
Candlewood Suites Newport News/Yorktown
The Candlewood Suites Newport News/Yorktown is 10 minutes from downtown Newport News, 15 minutes away from Newport News / Williamsburg airport (PHF) and about 35 minutes from downtown Norfolk. The hotel has a fitness center, free laundry facilities, outdoor grills and a seasonal outdoor pool. For 10,000 points per night, you can book a studio suite with one queen bed. Cash prices usually range from $59 to $139 per night before taxes and fees.
Hotels for Outdoor Trips
IHG has a few well-situated 10,000-point properties for outdoor trips, some of which could also serve as a break on a road trip.
Candlewood Suites Roswell New Mexico
Candlewood Suites Roswell New Mexico is well located for a stop along a road trip. The hotel is 19 minutes from Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge and 27 minutes from Bottomless Lakes State Park. The hotel has a seasonally heated outdoor pool and hot tub, guest laundry facilities and a fitness center. For 10,000 points per night, you can book a studio suite with one queen bed or a standard room. Cash prices usually range from $84 to $94 per night before taxes and fees.
Candlewood Suites Fort Smith
Candlewood Suites Fort Smith is between two popular national forests: Ozarks and Ouachita. So, you can take day trips from the hotel to these national forests, or stay at the hotel before or after a camping trip in either forest. The hotel has a fitness center, free laundry facilities and an outdoor pool. For 10,000 points per night, you can book a studio suite with one queen bed or a studio suite with two queen beds. Cash prices usually range from $68 to $94 per night before taxes and fees.
Candlewood Suites Sierra Vista
Candlewood Suites Sierra Vista is in southern Arizona near canyons known for hiking, picnicking and bird watching. Plus, Kartchner Caverns State Park, which is popular for caving, is just 33 minutes away. The hotel has a complimentary DVD lending library, complimentary laundry and an on-site gym. For 10,000 points per night, you can book a studio suite with either one king bed or two double beds. Cash prices usually range from $99 to $199 per night before taxes and fees.
Candlewood Suites Harlingen
The Candlewood Suites Harlingen is in southern Texas 46 minutes from Schlitterbahn Beach Water park, 48 minutes from South Padre Island, 10 minutes from Hugh Ramsey Nature Park and 22 minutes from Resaca De La Palma State Park and World Birding Center. The hotel has a fitness center, guest laundry, gazebo grill and outdoor pool. For 10,000 points per night, you can book a studio suite with one queen bed or a standard room. Cash prices usually range from $65 to $97 per night before taxes and fees.
Hotels Near Large Cities
IHG has a surprising number of 10,000-point properties in the suburbs of large cities. If you’re staying in a city for at least four nights — which you’ll want to do to get your fourth night free on award stays as an IHG Premier cardholder — then you may not mind staying slightly outside the city center. Here’s a roundup of some attractive suburban 10,000-point IHG properties:
|Property Name
|City the Property is Near
|Driving Time from Downtown
|Room Types Available on Points
|Typical Price Per Night (Before Taxes and Fees)
|Candlewood Suites Boise – Towne Square
|Boise, ID
|7 minutes
|Studio suite with one queen bed
|$84 to $140
|Candlewood Suites Detroit-Warren
|Detroit, MI
|27 minutes
|Studio suite with one queen bed or standard room
|$69 to $107
|Candlewood Suites Fort Worth/West
|Fort Worth, TX
|15 minutes
|Studio suite with one queen bed
|$64 to $129
|Candlewood Suites Houston Park 10
|Houston, TX
|26 minutes
|Studio suite with one queen bed or standard room
|$60 to $79
|Candlewood Suites Houston Westchase – Westheimer
|Houston, TX
|21 minutes
|Studio suite with one queen bed or two double beds
|$59 to $77
|Candlewood Suites La Porte
|Houston, TX
|33 minutes
|Studio suite with one queen bed or standard room
|$68 to $89
|Candlewood Suites Houston – Kingwood
|Houston, TX
|26 minutes
|Studio suite with one queen bed or two double beds
|$69 to $95
|Candlewood Suites Houston CityCentre I-10 West
|Houston, TX
|16 minutes
|Studio suite with one queen bed or standard room
|$84 to $109
|Candlewood Suites Indianapolis Northwest
|Indianapolis, IN
|20 minutes
|Studio suite with one queen bed or standard room
|$80 to $119
|Candlewood Suites Jacksonville East Merril Road
|Jacksonville, FL
|12 minutes
|Studio suite with one queen bed
|$79 to $134
|Candlewood Suites Olathe – Kansas City Area
|Kansas City, MO
|29 minutes
|Studio suite with one queen bed
|$74 to $99
|Candlewood Suites Lafayette
|Lafayette, LA
|15 minutes
|Studio suite with one king bed or standard room
|$65 to $89
|Candlewood Suites Olive Branch (Memphis Area)
|Memphis, TN
|32 minutes
|Studio suite with one queen bed or standard room
|$80 to $149
|Candlewood Suites Milwaukee Brown Deer
|Milwaukee, WI
|20 minutes
|Studio suite with one queen bed
|$89 to $169
|Candlewood Suites Eastchase Park
|Montgomery, AL
|15 minutes
|Studio suite with one queen bed or standard room
|$89 to $149
|Candlewood Suites Richmond West End Short Pump
|Richmond, VA
|18 minutes
|Studio suite with one queen bed
|$89 to $137
|Candlewood Suites Richmond-South
|Richmond, VA
|11 minutes
|Studio suite with one queen bed or standard room
|$64 to $134
|Candlewood Suites Richmond North-Glen Allen
|Richmond, VA
|17 minutes
|Studio suite with one queen bed or standard room
|$59 to $119
|Candlewood Suites Richmond Airport
|Richmond, VA
|12 minutes
|Studio suite with one queen bed, two doubles beds or two queen beds
|$69 to $129
|Candlewood Suites San Antonio NW near SeaWorld
|San Antonio, TX
|26 minutes
|Studio suite with one queen bed
|$72 to $110
|Candlewood Suites Springfield
|Springfield, IL
|9 minutes
|Standard room
|$61 to $80
|Candlewood Suites East Syracuse – Carrier Circle
|Syracuse, NY
|12 minutes
|Standard room
|$70 to $179
|Candlewood Suites Topeka West
|Topeka, KS
|11 minutes
|Studio suite with one queen bed or standard room
|$69 to $129
|Candlewood Suites Tulsa
|Tulsa, OK
|20 minutes
|Studio suite with one queen bed or two double beds
|$75 to $100
|Candlewood Suites Owasso
|Tulsa, OK
|22 minutes
|Studio suite with one queen bed or two double beds
|$59 to $114
|Candlewood Suites Wichita-Airport
|Wichita, KS
|12 minutes
|Studio suite with one queen bed or standard room
|$79 to $99
|Candlewood Suites Wichita-Northeast
|Wichita, KS
|15 minutes
|Studio suite with one queen bed or standard room
|$55 to $94
The Independent Property
One IHG “brand” may have sounded unusual in the table near the top of this guide: independent. IHG has a few independent properties, which are usually new to the IHG portfolio. One of these properties — The Cleveland Hotel — is in Cleveland, Tennessee, about 30 minutes outside Chattanooga and costs 10,000 points per night.
This property was previously a Wingate by Wyndham, and currently offers common perks like hot breakfast, an outdoor pool and fitness center as well as one uncommon perk: free access to the local YMCA. The property offers king bed rooms with either a sofa bed or a day bed with hideaway trundle when booking with points. Cash rates range from $104 to $152 per night before taxes and fees for these rooms, so you’ll get solid value from your points if you need to stay at this property.
Map of All 10,000-Point Properties
Here’s a map of all the 10,000-point IHG properties in the US. Red pins are Candlewood Suites, dark blue pins are Holiday Inn Express & Suites, light blue pins are Holiday Inn Express, green pins are Holiday Inn and black pins are Independent.
How to Get IHG Points
There are a few ways you can obtain IHG points if you don’t have enough points to make a specific redemption:
- Transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to IHG. However, this usually won’t provide good value since the transfer ratio is 1:1 and TPG’s latest valuations value Chase points at 2 cents each and IHG points at 0.5 cents each
- Purchase points during a sale
- Sign up for the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card and meet the minimum spending requirements to earn the elevated 125,000-point sign-up bonus
Bottom Line
Most of the properties highlighted in this guide are Candlewood Suites. This shouldn’t be surprising, since the majority of 10,000-point IHG properties in the US are Candlewood Suites. I’ve stayed at a variety of Candlewood Suites in the last couple years and on each stay I appreciated the extra space to work and relax, as well as the free washers and dryers that are usually next to the fitness center. Plus, the pet policies and fees at many Candlewood properties are reasonable, so it can be a solid choice if you’re traveling with a pet.
Interestingly, every 10,000-point IHG property I checked while researching this article had nightly rates over $50 for every night I checked. This means that using your IHG points for stays at these properties will provide better value than TPG’s valuation of IHG points, even if you don’t get a fourth night free on your award stay. And, IHG has many more properties available domestically at its lowest point level than most other hotel loyalty programs — so hopefully you can find a few properties that fit your travel schedule.
Related: The 7 Best Starter Travel Credit Cards
The featured image is a map of all of the domestic 10,000-point IHG properties.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.