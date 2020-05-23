Opening America: State-by-state guide to coronavirus reopening
As of May 20, all U.S. states are in some phase of reopening … some quickly, some very slowly. It runs the gamut from wide-open states like South Dakota to mostly off-limits states like Hawaii. Here’s a look at where states are on the reopening curve to help you decide how to plan the rest of 2020’s travel possibilities.
This guide is current as of the time of publication, and we will keep information regularly updated as the situation progresses.
And if you missed it, here’s our country-by-country guide to reopenings
In This Post
Alabama to Guam
Alabama
Alabama’s stay-at-home order expired on April 30. The state still asks people to stay home if they can, but now allows gatherings of groups of 10 or more at places like churches and restaurants as long as some social distancing occurs. Gyms, barber shops, sporting venues and nail salons are open. Retail stores and beaches have also reopened.
Most Alabama waterparks are planning to reopen by the end of May. Bars and restaurants got the green light to reopen, but nightclubs did not. Any bars with gaming areas need to cordon off those areas.
All hotels, spas and resorts are in the process of reopening. Golf courses are open.
Alabama has reported more than 11,500 COVID-19 cases and 485 deaths.
Alaska
In May, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy extended a quarantine on out-of-state visitors until June 2 at the earliest. That means any visitors from out of state will need to self-quarantine for 14 days. According to various reports, the state is relying on visitors to self-police and enforcement is lax.
Visitors arriving by air are asked to fill out electronic quarantine forms during preboarding announcements at airports they are flying from and on the plane before landing in Alaska. The measures are not nearly as strict as those in Hawaii.
Alaska’s governor just eased all other restrictions on the state saying, “It’s time to get Alaska back on its feet … It will all be open just like it was prior to the virus.” All businesses including bars, gyms, churches, libraries and museums are allowed to reopen.
Some lodging and overnight camping facilities are able to reopen if they meet specific requirements. Some communities are still not welcoming any outsiders … even fellow Alaskans.
Alaska has had almost 400 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths.
Arizona
Arizona’s stay-at-home order expired on May 15 and the state has now started to gradually reopen. Gyms, retail stores and outdoor recreation facilities like public swimming pools are among the businesses allowed to reopen.
In an executive order announcing the lifting of restrictions, Gov. Doug Ducey said that Arizonians should still practice social distancing in public and businesses will have to follow a new set of safety policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In addition to businesses reopening, professional sports leagues are now allowed to start practicing, but fans will not be permitted.
Most hotels and resorts in the state have reopened with new social-distancing and cleaning measures. Home sharing is allowed.
Arkansas
Arkansas began a phased reopening on May 6 starting with the reopening of salons. However, Gov. Asa Hutchinson never officially announced a statewide stay-at-home order.
Currently, Arkansas is essentially open but businesses are to follow new safety procedures such as limiting capacity and providing the proper PPE for employees. The main things left to reopen are public recreation areas like beaches and playgrounds, which were set to reopen on May 22 and stand-alone bars, which are set to reopen on May 26.
Hotels and resorts are open. Home sharing is fine. All parks and pools are also open. Golf courses are open.
California
California locked down early in the coronavirus epidemic after it got a cluster of cases in February. It was the first state to order a mandatory stay-at-home order, and the Golden State still has strict stay-at-home orders in place for some counties. It is currently in stage two of that lockdown, and it is slowly beginning to loosen the restrictions, but it’s on a county-by-county basis. Most of the counties with phase one or two reopening are smaller, rural counties in Northern California.
Gov. Gavin Newsom is credited with saving many lives with the early lockdown of the state.
“This is an important period of time. In the next few weeks we are looking at a number of significant milestones,” Newsom said on May 19.
Churches, hair salons and sporting venues are still not allowed to open in much of the state.
Sports events will likely be able to resume in early June, but without fans, Newsom said. He also thinks hair and nail salons will be able to resume business in some counties in early June. Some retailers and malls are also beginning to reopen.
Hotels are beginning to reopen though many remain closed or are open for government use only, especially in Los Angeles and San Francisco. The hotels that are reopening are seeing major changes, including social distancing and frequent disinfecting, and many of the restaurants will remain closed.
In the meantime, some areas are cracking down on illegal visitors and home shares. South Lake Tahoe has given out $1,000 citations to people violating the stay-at-home orders. The city is not allowing hotels or home-share services to operate except to essential workers. Homeowners or hotel operators who illegally rent to visitors (or the visitors themselves) can get slapped with substantial fines.
Home sharing is not banned outright, but some counties have forbidden it.
Some California beaches and parks have reopened, but there are limits on the numbers allowed to congregate.
The state has had more than 86,000 cases and 3500 deaths.
Colorado
Colorado’s stay-at-home order expired on April 26. While staying at home is no longer mandated, the state is still advising that residents stay at home.
Many “non-critical” businesses have since been allowed to reopen under new restrictions like select offices, hair and nail salons and some public recreational areas. However, restaurants are still closed for eat-in service and neighborhood swimming pools will not be permitted to reopen just yet.
Restaurants could open as soon as next week with al fresco dining. Retailers are open for curbside pickup.
On May 1, personal-care businesses reopened with precautions. Golf courses have reopened with extra safety precautions.
State parks and swimming areas remain closed.
Connecticut
Connecticut’s stay-at-home order expired on May 20 and Gov. Ned Lamont says they’ve seen a decline in hospitalizations.
Restaurants will be among the first businesses allowed to reopen under new restrictions including limited capacity and no access to the restaurant bars. This will be part one of the four levels outlined in the “Reopen Connecticut” plan.
Retail stores and restaurants with outdoor seating are open. Beaches are open.
Museums and zoos are open, if they have outdoor space.
Hotels, gyms, movie theaters and bowling alleys could be allowed to reopen in the second stage on June 20 if certain benchmarks are met.
Salons and barbershops are set to open June 20.
Connecticut has had more than 39,000 cases and 3,500 deaths.
Delaware
Delaware is currently testing a “rolling reopening,” but the state’s stay-at-home order is in effect through May 31.
On May 22, Delaware beaches and community pools will reopen to Delaware residents. Gov. John Carney has targeted June 1 for phase one of reopening, which will allow for restaurants and retail shops to open under strict new restrictions such as limited capacity and required reservations.
Carney banned short-term home-share rentals on April 6 and that ban remains in effect. We don’t know if the ban on hotel openings and home-shares will be lifted on June 1.
Anyone traveling to Delaware from out of state is subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.
The state has had more than 300 deaths.
Florida
Florida is currently in phase one of its reopening plan, though many decisions are being left to individual counties. People 65 years old and older and those with underlying health issues are still being urged to stay home. Many businesses — including restaurants, gyms, retail stores and museums — have been allowed to reopen at 50% capacity. However, bars, movie theaters and nightclubs remain closed, as do all theme parks.
Many beaches are now open — excluding hot spots like Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. You can view a full list at the bottom of this VisitFlorida page. The Florida Keys remain closed to all visitors, but the county has announced plans to remove checkpoints and begin welcoming tourists (with restrictions) on June 1. Beaches and hotels are reopening June 1 in Miami-Dade, and after Memorial Day in Broward County.
Out-of-state visitors and Florida residents looking for an in-state getaway should note that Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended his prohibition on vacation rentals through sites like Airbnb. However, as of May 18, county administrators may request written approval to allow these and other rental properties to operate.
Finally, anyone entering Florida from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or Louisiana is still required to self-isolate or self-quarantine for 14 days (or the entirety of their visit, whichever is shorter). Interstate checkpoints remain open to identify potential cases of COVID-19 entering the state, though commercial drivers and health care workers are not subject to these screenings.
Georgia
Georgia has been making headlines for its lack of regulation in response to the pandemic. The state’s shelter-in-place order expired on April 30 and businesses like restaurants were allowed to reopen as early as April 24, though it was widely reported that not all businesses opened just because they could.
Nearly a month into reopening and there hasn’t been a resurgence of cases, but experts say that the data is preliminary and incomplete.
Almost everything in Georgia has been allowed to reopen, including hotels, gyms, restaurants and tourist attractions. Golf courses are open as well.
Georgia has had more than 40,000 coronavirus cases and more than 1,750 deaths.
Guam
This Pacific Ocean territory has simple guidelines as of March 31: All incoming travelers, whether by land or sea, must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine at a government facility at their own expense before proceeding to their final destination. Transiting travelers will be permitted to pass through Guam as long as they do not leave the airport. Hotels, beaches and parks remain closed and restaurants can only offer takeout and delivery.
Hawaii to Maryland
Hawaii
Hawaii has had among the strictest of all the state policies on visitors. The Aloha state has pulled up the red carpet. It still has a mandatory quarantine order in place for anyone coming in from out of state.
Related: Hawaii to stay closed through end of June
There have been 17 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hawaii.
Hawaii entered phase one of its reopening plan on May 7, allowing residents to leave their homes and some businesses to reopen though restrictions vary by county.
Gov. David Ige said, “This is the stabilization phase … It allows for the reduction in restrictions for businesses classified as low-risk from a health perspective. An important consideration was the ability of the businesses to keep both employees and customers safe, and their ability to follow social-distancing guidelines.”
On March 26, 2020, he issued emergency rules to safeguard Hawaii from the threat of the novel coronavirus. Part of the order included the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for anyone arriving on the island or traveling inter-island with the exception of individuals “performing critical infrastructure functions.”
Violators face a $5,000 fine or jail time of up to one year.
Many hotels remain closed. Restaurants and cafes are closed for customer seating but can provide takeout and delivery. Many attractions are closed, and beaches are closed as well.
Golf courses have reopened.
Idaho
Idaho’s stay-at-home order expired on April 30 and the state is currently in stage two of its “Idaho Rebound” reopening plan. This allows for businesses such as restaurants, gyms and salons to be open.
If there are no significant increases in cases and all of the criteria are met, the state expects to be fully reopened by June 26. Each phase is currently happening at two-week intervals.
Idaho had a 14-day quarantine in place, but that has been lifted. Instead, state officials are asking people from out-of-state to “self-quarantine.”
Idaho has had more than 2,100 cases of coronavirus and 69 deaths.
If there is no surge in new cases, all restrictions in Idaho should be lifted by the end of June.
Illinois
The stay-at-home order in Illinois is set to expire on May 29, but the state has already begun its phased reopening. Currently, Illinois is in phase two of a five-phase plan, though details vary by region.
On May 1, state parks were allowed to reopen and some other recreational activity was allowed to resume. Retail stores are currently open, but only for curbside pickup.
Phase three begins May 29 when bars and restaurants will have the option to resume operations for outdoor seating only.
In Chicago, religious services, gyms, museums and the lakefront will open later this summer (think July).
Hotels are open with new restrictions.
In all, 105,000 people have been sickened in Illinois and more than 4,000 of them have died.
Indiana
Indiana began its phased reopening on May 4 and most of the state will enter phase three on May 22. There are three counties that are progressing slower than others — Marion, Cass and Lake. They will be allowed to join the rest of the state in phase three on June 1.
Phase three allows for restaurants, retail stores and movie theaters to reopen and operate at 50% capacity. Additionally, recreation facilities such as gyms and community pools will be allowed to reopen under new restrictions.
Hotels and golf courses are open.
Iowa
A statewide stay-at-home order was never issued in Iowa, but there were some restrictions that Gov. Reynolds started to lift on May 1.
Restaurant dining rooms across the state were allowed to reopen at a reduced 50% capacity on May 15. As of May 22, a number of businesses will be allowed to reopen including movie theaters, museums, wedding reception venues and swimming pools will open for swimming lessons. Gov. Kim Reynolds will allow school-sponsored activities to resume on June 1.
Kansas
Kansas’ stay-at-home order expired on May 3 and the state began its phased reopening the following day.
Phase two began May 22. It allows for gatherings of 15 people or fewer and indoor leisure spaces and casinos will be allowed to reopen. Additionally, sports will be allowed to resume with some restrictions. Originally, bars were slated to reopen in phase two, but Gov. Laura Kelly has delayed that at least through the end of May.
Some activities will be restricted for several weeks. However, most hotels and casinos will open by June 1.
Kentucky
Kentucky began its gradual reopening on May 11. Currently, a number of businesses have reopened with new protocols in place. On May 22 restaurant dining rooms were allowed to reopen with new restrictions, including reduced capacity of 33%.
On May 25 social gatherings of 10 people or more, salons and similar businesses will also be allowed to reopen. Starting on June 29, bars can reopen and groups of 50 people or less will be allowed.
Kentucky’s travel ban is no longer in effect. Hotels and golf courses are open.
Louisiana
Louisiana has been among the hardest-hit states. It’s had more than 36,000 cases and 2,500 deaths.
Louisiana’s stay-at-home order expired on May 15 and most of the state entered phase one of its reopening plan. This means that businesses such as restaurants, shopping malls, gyms, salons and movie theaters can reopen at 25% capacity and under additional sanitation and spacing guidelines. Bars can only reopen with a food permit.
On June 1 Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce if the state is ready for phase two.
Bars, schools, theaters, and sporting venues may be able to reopen in phase two beginning as soon as June 5.
Hotels are open, but out-of-state visitors are still asked to stay away for now.
Maine
The state that calls itself “Vacationland” has faced a serious challenge during the COVID-19 outbreak: how to maintain its visitor-friendly stance while also keeping the virus out of the state.
In many cases, Maine has chosen to prioritize the latter over the former, enacting some of the strictest guidelines for out-of-state visitors in the U.S. These rules have been controversial, especially because they apply to the many out-of-state residents who own second homes on Maine’s beaches and lakefronts.
If you’re visiting in the coming months, here’s what you can expect:
- On April 3, Gov. Janet Mills announced that visitors entering the state were required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival and that violators could be subject to a $1,000 fine or a year in jail.
- This same order closed all of Maine’s lodging — including hotels, B&Bs, and home rentals — though a plan for reopening is now in place. All of these businesses may begin accepting reservations for June 1 and later, though for out-of-state residents, the 14-day quarantine requirement still stands. The governor has indicated that she’s willing to work on options that would allow visitors to forgo the quarantine period — including testing — but there are no concrete plans yet.
- Campgrounds are open as of Memorial Day weekend, but to Maine residents only.
- Services reopening in May include: golf courses; guided hunting, fishing and boating excursions with fewer than 10 participants; drive-in movie theaters; select state parks and trails, and marinas. Popular coastal sites will remain closed. Each of these business types will need to follow reopening “checklists” — all of which specifically ban businesses from catering to out-of-state customers who have not quarantined for 14 days.
- Acadia National Park is open, but with a limited capacity. All services in the park — including visitor centers, shops, and restrooms — are unavailable and the Loop Road, the park’s main road, is closed to motor vehicles. Some trails are open for hiking and all out-of-state visitors must abide by the state’s 14-day quarantine guideline to enter.
Maryland
Maryland’s stay-at-home order expired on May 15 and many retail stores, salons and houses of worship were allowed to reopen under new restrictions as a part of phase one in reopening.
Just four days after the state began reopening, 1,784 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported by the Maryland Department of Health.
Maryland, Virginia and Washington DC have the highest percentage of positive test results.
Much of the state remains closed to tourism. Restrictions vary widely county by county. For example, Hotel and vacation rental restrictions in Ocean City are being lifted, but restrictions on hotels remain in place in some localities.
Some areas continue to enforce a 14-day quarantine on out-of-state visitors.
Washington, D.C.
Washington D.C. Mayor Mauriel Bowse said that D.C. may enter a phased reopening as soon as May 29 if the district continues to see a downward trend. The stay-at-home order, however, is in effect until at least June 8.
Both Virginia and Maryland have begun a phased reopening, however, the D.C. suburbs were excluded from those plans as they have shown some of the highest number of positive cases.
Massachusetts to New Jersey
Massachusetts
Massachusetts was among the hardest-hit states in the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the eastern regions surrounding the city of Boston. Its reopening in the coming weeks and months, like many states, is dependent on consistently decreasing numbers of cases, and is set to happen in four phases. With those parameters, the timing for the phases is — unfortunately for travelers — somewhat unknown.
But here’s what we do know: The state is currently in phase one, which allows some businesses mostly unrelated to travel, to reopen.
Here’s more of what you can expect:
- For now, all business and recreational travel to the state is discouraged, and there will still be limits on these through phase two.
- Travelers, for the time being, are urged — but not required — to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival in the state. This will hold through phase two of the state’s reopening plan.
- Lodging in the state (both hotels and home rentals) is currently restricted to essential workers only and will not fully reopen to the general public in the state until phase two of the reopening plan.
- Restaurants, like lodging, will resume regular operation — and not just takeout and deliveries — in phase two under strict guidance from the state, while other businesses that require gatherings (think casinos and museums) are slated for phase three. There is no definitive timeline on the return of large-scale sporting and arts events — a reality that is surely distressing to the region’s ultraloyal sports fans.
- Parks and beaches are currently open, but expect services and parking to be limited. On May 25, the state will open outdoor recreation. In addition to expanded services at beaches and parks, the roster of reopenings includes zoos, outdoor gardens, fishing, hunting, boating, some athletic fields and courts, and, in a truly throwback move, drive-in movie theaters.
Throughout these phases, the state is instructing residents and visitors to respect face-covering and social-distancing guidelines that can vary by business type.
Michigan
Michigan has been under one of the strictest stay-at-home orders in the nation with virtually everything closed except grocery stores.
Some of those strict regulations have already been eased, but the official stay-home-order isn’t set to expire until May 28. Currently, Michigan is in phase three, known as the flattening phase.
Additionally, Michigan is approaching reopening regionally. For instance, bars in northern Michigan were allowed to welcome guests on May 22. This coming week, retail businesses and car dealerships will be allowed to reopen by appointment.
Hotels are back open with new safety protocols.
State parks and beaches are back open, but swimming pools are closed.
Anyone traveling to the state from out-of-state is asked to quarantine for 14-days. It’s unclear when those orders will be lifted.
Minnesota
Minnesota’s stay-at-home order expired on May 17. Minnesotan’s are now allowed to leave their homes and can visit retail stores. Some manufacturing businesses have gotten the green light to reopen.
The state is expected to enter phase one of reopening on June 1, which includes the reopening of restaurants, bars and salons at reduced capacities and with new regulations in place.
The 2020 Minnesota State Fair was cancelled on May 22 for the first time since 1946.
State parks will reopen on June 1. That’s also when public and private campgrounds can reopen. Casinos reopened on May 26, and many hotels are open again or reopening.
Mississippi
Mississippi’s stay-at-home order expired on April 27 and was turned into a “safer-at-home” order, which expires on May 25. The state entered phase two of its reopening on May 7, which allows for restaurant dining rooms to open at 50% capacity. However, bars that do not serve food are not permitted to reopen.
Retail stores, outdoor recreation areas, personal care shops and casinos have also reopened with new restrictions across the state.
Hotels and gambling houses are also open.
Missouri
Missouri’s stay-at-home order expired on May 3 and the state has now entered phase one of its recovery plan. This phase is expected to last until at least May 31, but could be extended.
In this phase, restaurant dining rooms, places of worship and large venues are all allowed to reopen under new guidelines such as social distancing.
Attractions like the Missouri Botanical Garden are also reopening though with social distancing measures and PPE requirements.
Some counties are welcoming visitors, but are asking that they practice social distancing.
Montana
Montana is another state that has a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all out-of-state visitors. It expires June 1.
Gov. Steve Bullock put the order into effect on March 30 saying,
“While we love our visitors, we would ask that you not come visit while Montanans are watching out for one another by staying at home. This is important not only to protect our health care system, but also to protect against the spread of COVID-19. As of today, travel from another state or country is the most common known source of COVID-19 infections in Montana. I am asking anyone who is in Montana and has recently traveled from another state or country to do the right thing and self-quarantine for 14 days.”
There have only been 470 confirmed cases in all of Montana — the fourth-largest state in the U.S.
Most restaurants, hotels, bars and attractions have already reopened with social-distancing restrictions. The Museum of the Rockies opens May 28.
Montana is home to both Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park. Interestingly, the Montana entrances to Yellowstone are closed, but the Wyoming entrances are now open.
Montana’s Glacier National Park has been closed since March 27. The park will begin to reopen in early June though most of the facilities will still be closed, according to Montana Public Radio. That includes campgrounds and visitor centers. The popular and famous Glacier’s Shuttle System will also not be running.
A few of the hotels in Glacier and Yellowstone parks will remain closed for the season, but some are open or will open for the summer season. Spokesmen from the Xanterra Travel Collection which runs hotels in the parks told me limited hotel rooms are available inside the parks beginning June 15.
Nebraska
There is no formal stay-at-home order for Nebraska, although a number of measures were implemented, many of which will expire by May 31. Religious communities are under safety and social-distancing guidelines for faith-based gatherings, and state residents are encouraged to practice social distancing and follow CDC guidelines at parks. Restaurant employees are encouraged to wear masks.
Hotels, golf courses and other tourist attractions are open. The Nebraska nation forest is open and even some campgrounds and RV centers are available.
Nevada
Nevada entered phase one of reopening measures on May 9, although locals are still encouraged to stay home other than for essential activities. Gatherings of 10 or more are still prohibited, and immunocompromised, elderly and other high-risk demographics should remain sheltered in place.
Restaurants are limited to 50% of dine-in capacity and all employees must wear masks. Retail businesses can also operate at 50% occupancy limits, while barber shops, hair and nail salons must provide socially-distanced service by appointment only. All patrons are encouraged to wear face masks in public, while businesses must require all client-facing employees to wear face masks.
Visitors and Nevadans returning to the state are strongly encouraged to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.
New Hampshire
- New Hampshire is currently discouraging out-of-state visitors from entering the state, and is recommending (but not requiring) a 14-day quarantine upon entry for all nonresidents.
- Hotels and vacation rentals are currently unavailable, and can be reserved only by essential workers, but this policy is likely to change in the coming weeks.
- All public beaches on New Hampshire’s short but heavily touristed Atlantic coast are currently closed and parking is not available.
- State parks are open to New Hampshire residents only.
- Golf courses are open but guests should expect social distancing, touchless payment, face covering and capacity limits. Clubhouses are closed, services are limited and club rentals are not available.
- Campgrounds are open only to New Hampshire residents, as well as members and passholders.
- As of May 18, some business related to outdoor recreation are permitted to open. Hunting and fishing expeditions, kayak rentals and guided nature tours are among those included, but only for groups of 10 or fewer. Amusement parks, water parks, boat cruises and other attractions that cater to larger groups are not currently open.
New Jersey
New Jersey residents have been under stay-at-home orders since March 21, after Gov. Phil Murphy issued a joint state of emergency and public health emergency on March 9. In total, the governor has issued more than 40 executive orders designed to protect one of the states hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak.
As of May 14, New Jersey is still requiring all residents to stay at home until further notice, except for purchasing essential products, picking up takeout food or beverages, seeking essential services such as medical attention, visiting close personal connections, working essential jobs that cannot be conducted remotely, or exercising and participating in outdoor activities while maintaining safe social-distancing practices of six feet or more.
Face masks are encouraged outside the home, and required for entering essential businesses. If you travel out of the country, you’re requested to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival home. Bridges, tunnels and other transportation routes remain open.
Gov. Murphy said on May 22 that just in time for Memorial Day Weekend, campgrounds would reopen and outdoor gatherings of up to 25 are allowed. Indoor gatherings are still limited to 10 or less.
New Jersey has had nearly 11,000 cases of coronavirus.
New Mexico to South Carolina
New Mexico
There is an ongoing war of words between lawmakers and the governor in New Mexico. The state began loosening restrictions on May 8. The governor still wants people to stay home if they can and wear masks in public.
Some businesses can reopen with strict limits for social distancing.
Retailers and houses of worship can only have 25% occupancy. Movie theaters, concert halls and amusement parks remain closed. The same goes for restaurant dining rooms, indoor malls, salons and gyms.The Northwestern portion of the state remains closed as cases remain high there.
Out-of-state visitors are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.
New Mexico has had 6,317 positive COVID-19 tests, and the death toll is over 250.
New York
New York has been the hardest-hit state with more than 360,000 confirmed and probable cases, and more than 28,000 deaths. The first official case was identified on March 1. The state has been under a mandatory stay-at-home order since March 20.
It is in the middle of a phased reopening, but all counties are still in phase one, including Capital Region, Western New York, Central New York, North County, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley Regions. That does not include New York City, where nonessential workers are asked to stay inside their homes at all times except for critical travel, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy.
For Memorial Day, ceremonies of 10 people or fewer are allowed statewide, with final decisions about events left to local governments.
Mayor Bill de Blasio says he thinks NYC can begin to reopen as part of phase one as early as June 1 with retail stores allowed to open for curbside delivery and pickup only. Construction workers can also go back to work. Two weeks later, if the trends in infections continue to fall, in-store retailers would be able to open. Broadway, opera, ballet and museums will not be allowed to reopen until mid-July in phase four of the reopening plans and Broadway theaters have already announced that they will not reopen until Sept. 6.
New York State says downturns in hospitalizations, ICU admissions and positive tests must all be established for 10-14 days before the next phase gets underway. Bars and restaurants in the city have been closed for two months except for takeout, and are unlikely to reopen anytime soon for regular business.
Most beaches in New York state are open with restrictions. Even some of New York City’s beaches could reopen in June.
Hotels were not asked to close, but most hotels in NYC have been either closed or open only to house COVID-19 patients or hospital workers or the homeless. The president and CEO of the Hotel Association of New York told the New York Post, “Out of nearly 700 hotels, nearly half of them are closed.” He said some could start reopening in July, but “it hinges on how international and domestic travel pick up, how the tech companies react to this.” He said he doesn’t expect luxury hotels to reopen until August.
Airbnbs are widely available in both New York State and New York City, and there don’t appear to be any restrictions on home-sharing at this time.
North Carolina
North Carolina’s stay-at-home order expired on May 22, though many restrictions had been relaxed much before that.
The state is now in phase 2 of reopening, which is expected to last at least five weeks. Businesses allowed to reopen at reduced capacity include restaurant dining rooms, personal care services, pools, retail business and childcare facilities.
Originally, bars and playgrounds were expected to open in phase 2 but Gov. Cooper said, “The increases in COVID-19 cases indicate the need to take a more modest phase 2 than initially expected.”
North Dakota
North Dakota never issued a mandatory stay-at-home order and the state is in the middle of reopening. Restaurants, bars and salons were allowed to reopen on May 1.
The North Dakota State Historical Society just announced state historical sites will reopen on May 23.
North Dakota has had two deaths and more than 2,200 cases.
Ohio
Ohio’s stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 29, but many restrictions have already begun to be relaxed. In fact, 90% of Ohio’s economy has reopened as of May 22, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.
The state is targeting May 26 and May 31 as key dates for reopening the rest of the economy. This includes gyms, pools and other recreational activities.
Oklahoma
Oklahoma never issued a statewide stay-at-home order, but it did shut down various businesses across the state. Many of those were permitted to reopen on April 24.
The state is currently in phase two of reopening, which allows businesses such as funeral homes, churches, nurseries, bars and nightclubs to reopen.
Oregon
Businesses across Oregon were permitted to reopen on May 15, putting the state in phase one of reopening. However, not all counties are reopening at the same pace.
Among businesses that are allowed to reopen in phase one are restaurants, bars, personal care services, gyms and gatherings of up to 25 people. The state will reevaluate the success of the reopening after 21 days to see if it meets the requirements to proceed to phase two.
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania’s stay-at-home order is set to expire on June 4, but the phased reopening will not be statewide. Instead Gov. tom Wolf will approve plans county by county.
A majority of the state is expected to enter the yellow phase by June 5, which will allow for select businesses to reopen and stay-at-home restrictions to be lifted. Restaurants and bars will still be limited to takeout and delivery, but in-person retail will be permitted.
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, is one of the most popular destinations in the Caribbean, but the island has been on lockdown since March.
All ferries and cruises have been suspended and ports closed; all travelers arriving by air must pass through San Juan International Airport (SJU) and undergo enhanced health screenings, then participate in a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival.
Further, Puerto Rico has enforced a nightly curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., which has been extended through May 25. People are only allowed to leave home for essential purchases such as groceries, and must wear a face mask inside any establishment.
Rhode Island
Rhode Island is about to enter phase 2 of its reopening on June 1. Hair salons and barbershops, gyms and outdoor venues will all reopen then.
State parks and beaches, public gardens, historical sites, zoos and even mini-golf facilities are among the outdoor locations that will open in time for the summer season. Restaurants will also be able to have 50% occupancy.
Churches and salons will begin to open then too.
Some beaches are open but it varies by location. Narragansett Town Beach, for example, won’t be open until June 6.
Travel restrictions will be largely lifted on June 1 as well, but anyone coming from out of state is still required to quarantine for two weeks.
Gov. Gina Raimondo issued an executive order that hotels and rental companies must inform out-of-state guests they have to self-quarantine for 14 days. It does not apply to business travelers.
South Carolina
South Carolina’s stay-at-home order expired on May 4, though the state began reopening on April 20. Currently, most of the state has reopened under new guidelines encouraging social distancing and new sanitary requirements.
This coming weekend, restrictions on attractions and sports are going to be lifted. This means that places like waterparks, amusement parks and zoos will all be reopened. Additionally, sports leagues will be allowed to practice starting May 30 and competitive play can resume on June 15.
South Dakota to Wyoming
South Dakota
South Dakota is one of a handful of states that never had a stay-at-home order. Gov. Kristi Noem has announced a “back to normal” plan with guidelines for businesses to reopen as long as their county has seen a downward trend in cases for 14 days.
Restaurants never closed, but guests are asked to maintain social distancing. Hotels and home-sharing are allowed to be open.
Mount Rushmore will be open for Memorial Day. In fact, President Trump has said he will try to attend fireworks at the national monument for the Fourth of July.
South Dakota reports fewer than 1,000 cases of coronavirus and six deaths.
Tennessee
Tennessee’s stay-at-home order expired on April 30 and restaurants reopened to diners on April 27.
Gov. Bill Lee announced that restaurants in 86 of the 95 counties could increase their capacity under updated guidelines, including enforcing social distancing. However, bars are to remain closed unless used for dining.
On May 22 the governor signed an executive order that allows gatherings of more than 10 and up to 50, effective immediately.
Tennessee will also begin to reopen larger, non-contact attractions including recreational parks, museums, racetracks, theaters, waterparks and auditoriums, though restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people will remain in place.
Hotels and home-sharing are open and allowed, but with new safety measures. A survey of Nashville hotels suggest they will be back to full staffing by the end of August.
Tennessee has had nearly 19,000 reported cases.
Texas
Gov. Greg Abbott lifted travel restrictions for travelers to Texas on May 20.
The state had forbade visitors from several high-risk states unless they self-quarantined for 14 days. As of May 21, all air travel restrictions to Texas have ended, including temporary quarantines for travelers returning from California; Connecticut; New York; New Jersey; Washington; Atlanta; Detroit; Chicago and Miami. All road travel restrictions have also been eliminated.
Utah
Utah never issued a stay-at-home order though there were restrictions put in place. On May 1, some of those were lifted, including he reopening of restaurants and personal care services.
A majority of the state is currently in phase two of reopening, which allows for groups of 50 or fewer to gather, team sports to resume and all businesses to operate as long as they follow new health protocols.
Vermont
Vermont’s stay-at-home order expired on May 15 and Gov. Phil Scott says that his goal is to get almost everything open to 25% capacity or at least announce an opening by June 1.
Ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend, Vermont is allowing hotels, bed and breakfasts and campgrounds to reopen. However, only Vermont residents or nonresidents who can verify they’ve quarantined for the past 14 days can book lodging.
Currently, outdoor recreation areas, retail stores and manufacturers are among the businesses allowed to reopen. Just recently, restaurants were allowed to open for outdoor dining as well. On May 29, personal care services such as barbershops and salons will be allowed to reopen under new guidelines. Additionally, in-patient surgeries and procedures are expected to fully resume on June 1.
Virgin Islands
Although the U.S. Virgin Islands are a United States territory, the islands have limited incoming travel even for domestic travelers. The only passengers allowed to enter the USVI are residents, medical personnel, business travelers and property owners. Further, the islands’ government has implemented rigorous “safer at home” protocols, resulting in closed restaurants and similar nonessential businesses. Local beaches are also closed.
The goal is to reopen the islands for tourism by June 1, when hotel reservations will begin to be honored and restaurants will reopen.
Virginia
Virginia’s stay-at-home order has changed to a “safer at home” order and is in effect until June 10. However, some parts of the state will be under strict regulations longer than others. For instance, data for Northern Virginia has shown that the region is not ready to reopen so Gov. Ralph Northam signed an executive order to delay reopening that region.
Other parts of the state, however, began to ease restrictions on May 15. For instance, salons began accepting customers by appointment and places of worship can hold services at 50% capacity. Social distancing is to be enforced.
Beaches are closed except for Virginia Beach which reopens for Memorial Day weekend. Hotels are open.
Governor Ralph Northam said in a press conference back in April, “We cannot and will not lift restrictions the way you turn on a light switch. We will do it responsibly and deliberately, and it has to be grounded in data. We will move forward, but in a way that prioritizes public health and creates public confidence.”
Washington
Washington’s stay-at-home order is in effect through May 31, though some restrictions have been eased since May 5 allowing for certain outdoor activities to resume such as golf and tennis.
Currently, the state is in phase one of its “Safe Start” approach to reopening, with 10 counties authorized for phase two, which allows for reopening restaurants and retail stores under new safety protocols. To be eligible for phase two, counties must have fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day span.
West Virginia
West Virginia has largely reopened. It’s already in a self-described “Week 4” reopening. The governor is even opening up indoor dining, big retail stores and outdoor recreation businesses.
A new executive order also rescinded the requirement for out-of-state travelers visiting West Virginia to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Hotels are open.
After Memorial Day, Phase 5 begins – it will allow bars to open at 50% capacity and museums, visitor centers, zoos, spas and massage businesses to open.
That state has had 1,500 cases and 68 deaths.
Wisconsin
Wisconsin’s supreme court just threw out the state’s mandatory stay-at-home orders. The governor is now encouraging people to maintain social distancing, but re-openings are being left to local governments.
It’s really on a county-by-county basis what is and isn’t reopened. In some spots, all restrictions are pretty much lifted, where others are still in Phase 1.
Even some amusement parks and water parks are opening.
1,275 people have been infected with coronavirus, and 434 have died in the state.
Wyoming
Wyoming never had a stay-at-home order, just a recommendation. The state began to fully reopen on May 1. Bars, restaurants and gyms are all open with some restrictions.
A 14-day quarantine on out-of-state visitors was lifted on May 8. In fact, both Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park also reopened already. Interestingly, only the two Yellowstone gates on the Wyoming border are open right now. The three Montana entrances to the park remain closed until June 1, when Montana lifts its 14-day quarantine on out-of-state visitors.
On the first day of reopening, there were major crowds, especially around the Old Faithful Geyser. Reports suggest visitors are not following strict social-distancing or mask-wearing guidelines. Tour buses, overnight camping and lodging are still not allowed. Not all of Yellowstone is currently accessible.
But in the rest of Wyoming, it’s back to normal. Most of the hotels in the state are reopening now and home-sharing is fine under state rules. Even hotels inside Grand Teton National Park will be open, including Signal Mountain Lodge and Campground, beginning June 5.
Travelers can expect primary road access, day-use hiking on seasonally available trails and access to fishing. Multiuse paths, select public restrooms and certain tours (biking and wildlife tours, for example) are also available to visitors.
Some campgrounds, boating and floating facilities, lodges, concessions and visitor centers are still closed.
In a statement, Brook Kaufman the CEO of Visit Casper said, “We are seeing the return of out-of-state visitors to Casper. And as we dip our toes back into the waters of travel, it’s vital that our visitors, residents and businesses work together to ensure safe travel practices and a healthy destination.”
The state has recorded only 750 cases of coronavirus, and eight deaths.
Additional reporting by Laura Motta, Nick Ewen, Katherine Fan and Liz Hund.
Featured photo of Yellowstone by Clint Henderson/The Points Guy
