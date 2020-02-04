10 best Wyndham properties to book with points
With more than 9,000 properties worldwide, Wyndham has one of the biggest footprints among the major chains. With everything from budget-friendly to moderately luxurious properties, Wyndham caters to both the business and leisure traveler. While Wyndham Rewards might not be one of the more popular programs among points-and-miles enthusiasts, there are many gems within the company’s brands.
A little less than a year ago, Wyndham moved from a fixed award chart where all redemptions cost 15,000 points a night to a three-tier chart where properties range in cost from 7,500 to 30,000 points per night. While this change was beneficial for budget-conscious travelers, the more desirable and aspirational properties ended up requiring double the number of points.
- Tier 1: 7,500 points (or 7,500 points + cash)
- Tier 2: 15,000 points (or 3,000 points + cash)
- Tier 3: 30,000 points (or 6,000 points + cash)
Now Wyndham is on the verge of doing another adjustment to where properties fall in the three-tiered award chart. The three-tier chart will remain but approximately 800 properties will move up or down a tier level. Unfortunately, Wyndham is not announcing the properties in advance, so if you’re holding onto some Wyndham Rewards points, it’s in your best interest to make reservations before the changes take place on Feb. 11, 2020. This is especially true for Tier 1 and Tier 2 properties that could potentially cost more points in a short period of time.
Note: As long as you book a property before the change, if the property moves up a Tier, you will be locked into the lower rate. For properties that move down a Tier, you will get the difference in points back into your account.
If any of the hotels on this list intrigue you but you don’t have Wyndham Rewards points at the ready, don’t fret. Capital One just announced that Wyndham is a new transfer partner as of Feb. 4. So, if you have Capital One miles, you can transfer them from your Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card to your Wyndham Rewards account (1,000 Capital One miles = 750 Wyndham points).
Here are some of the best Wyndham properties to book on points. (Just remember, award rates may change on Feb. 11.)
Wyndham Park City
Wyndham Park City is quite possibly one of my favorite Wyndham properties in the world. It’s one of Wyndham’s many Vacation Club properties where you can currently book a one-bedroom suite with a full kitchen and washer/dryer for just 15,000 points per night. At the base of Canyons Village in Park City, Utah, this is truly a ski-in/ski-out property. From the ski valet in the morning to soaking in the hot tub for apres-ski, this property wins the award for one of the best values within the Wyndham Rewards program.
I was fortunate to just experience this property during prime ski time and would highly recommend it to others — especially for those looking to stay on the mountain in Park City. Although my stay only included myself and my husband, it’s a property that I absolutely would consider for a West Coast ski trip with my kids.
Unfortunately, though, I wouldn’t be surprised to see this property move up to the 30k-point level in the near term. Availability on points can be challenging, but if you look far enough out, you should be able to find award availability. Note: Typically you need to book a two- or three-night minimum at this property.
Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach Resort
Clearwater Beach is one of my favorite beach destinations in Florida due to the white sugar sand and the crystal clear water. I also love the lively beach vibe and the abundance of nearby activities. Although during my visit I stayed at the Hyatt Clearwater Beach & Resort, the Wyndham Clearwater Beach Resort was right next door and blew all of the other hotels out of the water. I had the opportunity to walk around the lobby and pool area and am certain it’s one of the best Wyndham properties out there.
There are actually two Wyndham properties right next to each other: the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach Resort and Club Wyndham Clearwater Beach. Although the Club property has large one-bedroom suites, availability with points is pretty limited. The resort rooms are just as nice and new, but your Wyndham Rewards points will only book you into a standard hotel room at 30,000 points a night. During peak dates, you’ll want to book far in advance.
Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs
If you’re looking for a Wyndham property that includes Disney World perks, then you might find the Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs to be the perfect property for your visit. At just 15,000 points a night, you’ll have access to Extra Magic Hours, 60-day FastPass+ reservations and a shuttle to take you to Disney World. Here you’ll have two pools, a splash pad, an arcade, basketball, volleyball and tennis. For families wanting to experience a character breakfast right at the property, you can do that with Goofy and Pluto.
Of course, you can also splurge and stay at the Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek, but that will cost you twice the number of points.
TRYP by Wyndham Jerusalem Bat Sheva
This might not win the award for the fanciest Wyndham properties, but it does rank as one of the best places to redeem your Wyndham Rewards points. The TRYP by Wyndham Jerusalem Bat Sheva is in an excellent location in Jerusalem and only costs 7,500 points a night. With Jerusalem being an expensive city for hotel rooms and limited options for using loyalty points, this is a great opportunity.
The main issue with this property (which crosses over to most of Europe), is that you can only use your points for a room with one queen bed. If you’re looking to bring a family, you’ll have to get two rooms which will not only cost you more points but splitting up your family into two separate rooms might not be ideal.
The Mills House Wyndham Grand Hotel
In downtown Charleston, South Carolina, The Mills House Wyndham Grand Hotel is one of Wyndham’s most historic properties. Here you’re perfectly situated on Museum Mile where museums, restaurants, historic tours and the waterfront are at your fingertips. After exploring the city for the day, you can relax at the hotel’s outdoor pool and courtyard. At 30,000 points a night you can select a room with one king or two double beds.
Silverado Resort and Spa
If you’re looking for more of a resort-type setting during a wine-tasting Napa Valley vacation, the Silverado Resort and Spa is the perfect place to redeem your Wyndham Rewards points. Aside from being close to many wineries, right on-site you’ll find 10 tennis courts, 10 swimming pools, two PGA champion golf courses and a 16,000-square-foot spa.
This is a unique property, with cottage-like rooms throughout the resort. At 30,000 points per night, you can stay in a room in the Mansion Estates, The Grove or The Cottages. (Only rooms in The Grove will accommodate a family of four.) This gives you a good amount of flexibility to select your ideal location within the property.
Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort
The Wyndham Grand Rio Mar is an ideal beach destination in Puerto Rico. Located about 45 minutes from the airport and close to El Yunque National Forest, this resort features three swimming pools, two oversized whirlpools and many poolside activities. There’s also a private stretch of beach just for hotel guests. Beach chairs are complimentary and even during peak dates, you’ll never have to fight the crowds to relax in a chair.
Even though this property moved up to the 30,000 point level last year, you can still book an amazing room on points as even family suites still price at the 30k point level. These rooms are more than 1,200 square feet and features one kid bed, a set of bunk beds and a pull-out sofa. Tip: Book early to reserve the largest room possible.
Club Wyndham Inn on the Harbor
The Club Wyndham Inn on the Harbor is in Newport, Rhode Island, where you’re walking distance to Bowen’s Wharf with many restaurants, bars and shopping. You’re also only a few blocks away from the International Tennis Hall of Fame and a mile away from the Cliff Walk and Easton Beach.
This is one of Wyndham’s many Vacation Club properties in the Newport area, where you can book a one-bedroom superior suite for just 15,000 points a night. (Note: Some of the Vacation Club’s in Newport only offer two-bedroom suites, which require 30,000 points a night.)
Alternatively, if you prefer to be closer to the beach, you can stay at the Wyndham Newport Hotel for the same 15,000 points per night award rate. This resort will cost the same 15,000 points a night, but you’ll only receive a standard room (with one king or two queen beds). This property is within walking distance to the beach, but a drive into Newport. My family stayed here last summer for a weekend away and we had a great time.
The property wasn’t anything fancy, but it offered a nice outside area with an indoor/outdoor saltwater pool and a large lawn for running around and playing games. This is another property that I suspect will move up in the number of points required.
Kona Coast Resort
Hawaii is filled with Wyndham properties, such as the Kona Coast Resort. As a Vacation Club property, you can book a 1,000-square-foot villa for just 15,000 points per night. The villa boasts a full kitchen, washer/dryer and a private lanai.
On the property, you’ll find two swimming pools, many Jacuzzis, tennis courts, volleyball, fitness center and a playground for kids. There are also on-site activities such as hula lessons. While this is not the fanciest hotel on the island, you’ll receive a large room close to many beaches and hiking trails. One thing to keep in mind is that you cannot walk to the beach from this resort.
With many vacation club properties on the island, you might find that another property fits your needs better. Unfortunately, though, availability is limited for many of the properties, and this property typically has at least some availability if you have some date flexibility.
Club Wyndham Midtown 45
New York City is one of the more expensive city destinations around the world. And even with many hotel options for using points and miles, many times you’ll be forced to redeem a decent number of points for a small room solely for a bed to sleep in. At the Club Wyndham Midtown 45, you can stay in a studio suite with a full kitchen for just 15,000 points a night. (Or, a room with two double beds for a party of four.) Note: Reservations require a two+ night stay. If you need a larger suite for your crew, the TRYP Times Square South has a family suite for up to eight available for 30,000 points per night.
This property is in a great location in Manhattan with Times Square, Bryant Park and Rockefeller Center all within walking distance. The property is also extremely close to Grand Central Station, which makes getting around the city extremely easy on the subway.
Bottom Line
Although 500 Wyndham hotels will be cheaper after the award chart change, over the next week, I suggest focusing on the 300 properties that could potentially become more expensive. The breakdown is 220 properties moving from 7,500 points to 15,000 points and 80 properties moving up to the 30,000-point level.
With no way of knowing the specific properties in advance, most likely it’s those hidden gems at the lower levels that will be hit. I believe we will see many of the Vacation Club properties moving up, as most of them are still 15k points a night and currently represent a great value. I have already booked a few nights with my Wyndham Rewards points and suggest you do the same (as long as there are flexible cancellation policies).
Where will you redeem your Wyndham Rewards points over the next week?
