This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
New York City is famous for a multitude of things, including the delicious pizza, endless attractions and high costs. If you are planning on visiting the Big Apple, hotel points can come in handy to defray some of these expenses, whether you are visiting family in Manhattan or booking a quick overnight stay at JFK. (Unfortunately, the new TWA hotel isn’t part of a major hotel program). With decent hotel rooms starting around $300 in some areas of New York but quickly climbing in popular neighborhoods, points can save you a large chunk of change.
Today, we’ll take you through six of the best value hotels you can book completely on points throughout New York City.
In This Post
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue
If you are looking for a very simple yet well-done hotel, you can’t go wrong with the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. You are walking distance from an seemingly infinite number of restaurants, Times Square and Bryant Park. Most importantly, this property is classified as a Category 5 hotel, meaning you could redeem 35,000 Marriott Bonvoy points (worth $280 based on TPG’s valuations) or use a free night certificate (worth up to 35,000 points) from a card like the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card (worth up to 35,000 points). With rates at this hotel regularly over $400 per night, you’ll have no problem squeezing the value out of your Bonvoy points — and that’s without utilizing Marriott’s fifth night free benefit on award stays.
If you’re a little shy of this award, there are many ways to earn Marriott points, including the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, which is currently offering a welcome bonus of 75,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new card to make $3,000 in purchases within the first three months.
Hyatt Andaz 5th Avenue
The Andaz 5th Avenue by Hyatt is a boutique-style hotel located across the street from the New York Public Library. With cash rates over $600 a night, it is not a very wallet-friendly hotel. However, 25,000 World of Hyatt points will be able to get you a King Bed room inside this property. TPG Points & Miles Editor Nick Ewen stayed at the Andaz 5th Avenue a few years ago and gave it two thumbs up, noting that the hotel “is in the perfect location” if you’re looking to visit the major sites. Note that Hyatt also provides several options to book upgraded rooms using points, which could be a great value here as well.
If you’re looking to start earning incredibly valuable World of Hyatt points, consider applying for The World of Hyatt Credit Card, which is currently offering a sign-up bonus of up to 50,000 points. You’ll earn 25,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening and an additional 25,000 points after you spend $6,000 total within the first six months of account opening.
Kimpton Hotel Eventi
In the Chelsea neighborhood is the Kimpton Hotel Eventi. The hotel is very reflective of the art scene surrounding the property, from the entry hall to each individual room. A standard room is a modest 275 square feet but comes with amenities such as floor-to-ceiling windows, marble bathrooms and a rainfall showerhead. Along with this, Kimpton is famous for its hosted wine hour each night in the lobby of their hotels.
Award nights do cost a bit on the high end at 70,000 IHG points, which are worth $350 based on TPG’s valuations. However, rooms at the Kimpton Eventi typically start at $450 per night, so you’ll typically get a great value from your points. And bear in mind that it’s very simple to earn IHG points along with high-tier status. If you are looking to earn these both simultaneously, consider applying for the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card. This card is currently offering a sign-up bonus of 125,000 IHG points (worth $625 based on TPG’s valuations) after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months. Along with the sign-up bonus, you will earn automatic Platinum Elite status, which we value at $880.
Best Western Premier Herald Square
While Best Western tends to go overlooked by travelers, consider visiting the Best Western Premier Herald Square. Located near Koreatown and the Empire State Building, the property is perfect for those looking for simple accommodations. While not the most luxurious experience, you will still have complimentary full breakfast, a cocktail lounge and on-site dry cleaning — and in New York, you’re hopefully not spending too much time in the room apart from sleeping.
Award nights start at 36,000 Best Western Reward points (worth $252), while cash rates start at roughly $300/night. However, when you factor in the taxes and fees, you can expect to get at least 1 cent per point in value.
Sheraton New York Times Square
If you are a newbie to New York City, there is no better experience than to stay in the heart of Times Square. The Sheraton at Times Square is a perfect fit for those looking for the full NYC experience. A standard room is just 250 square feet but will run you a steep $500/night. However, Marriott Bonvoy points can save you a pretty penny. Similar to the Courtyard listed above, this Category 5 property is 35,000 points per night or eligible for the free night certificate on select Marriott credit cards. Given the incredibly high rates, you should have no problem getting solid value on your points.
Along with earning Marriott Bonvoy points, you can also earn elite status through credit cards like the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card which will give you complimentary upgrades (when available) along with other perks.
Park Hyatt New York
To round this list out is a luxury property that may offer the best bang for your buck (points) in all of New York City. The Park Hyatt New York is one of the most luxurious properties. The hotel has a modest 210 guestrooms — including 92 suites — but does not lack in luxury. The hotel has a full-service spa, full indoor pool, fitness center and over 350 pieces of art throughout the hotel. Located directly across from Carnegie Hall and one block from Central Park, the property is in a perfect location for tourists. However, it does come at a steep price, with rates typically starting at just under $1,000 per night.
On the other hand, the award cost is much more manageable, as you’ll need to redeem just 30,000 World of Hyatt points for a free night. As TPG values World of Hyatt points at 1.7 cents, you can easily get close to (or more than) double the value at this property.
If The World of Hyatt Credit Card doesn’t suit your needs, be sure to consider one with transferable points like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card. You can then transfer Ultimate Rewards points directly to Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio.
Bottom Line
Booking a trip to New York City can be an incredibly expensive proposition. However, with the right amount of planning and strategizing with points, you can easily save hundreds or even thousands of dollars in hotel expenses. In some cases, your trip can even become more plush by leveraging credit cards that offer hotel elite status. Hopefully this guide has given you some concrete suggestions on how to make the most of your hotel points on a trip to the Big Apple.
Featured photo by Oliver Niblett/unsplash
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.