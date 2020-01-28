Wyndham award chart changing in 2 weeks, lock in redemptions now
Change is a constant in airline and hotel loyalty programs, and Wyndham is no exception. In 2019, the chain got rid of its flat redemption rate of 15,000 points per night in favor of new pricing tiers. And a few months later, it removed the ability for members to earn and redeem points at Wyndham all-inclusive properties.
Now Wyndham has announced another round of award chart changes. Effective Feb. 11, 2020, Wyndham will shift some hotels into different redemption categories, although most of its properties will stay in the same tier.
Wyndham is one of the most straightforward hotel loyalty programs — there is no dynamic pricing or peak/off-peak dates. In fact, there are only three tiers:
- Tier 1 – 7,500 points (or 1,500 points + cash)
- Tier 2 – 15,000 points (or 3,000 points + cash)
- Tier 3 – 30,000 points (or 6,000 points + cash)
Here’s what we know about the upcoming changes:
- 91% of Wyndham hotels will not change
- Most hotels (just under 500) will become cheaper
- Just over 300 hotels will become more expensive
- About 220 hotels will moving from 7,500 points to 15,000 points
- About 80 hotels will move to 30,000 points
TPG values Wyndham points at 1.1 cents each, so a 7,500-point change equates to about $83. A 15,000-point jump is more substantial — the equivalent of $165 based on current valuations.
TPG reached out to a Wyndham representative and was told there will be no preview of hotels affected by this update. We will find out on Feb. 11, after the hotels have already changed price. In other words, if you’ve had your eye on a certain Wyndham hotel, book your award nights before Feb. 11. If your hotel becomes more expensive, you’ll still receive the old rate. If your hotel decreases in price, Wyndham will automatically adjust your reservation to the lower rate.
Similar to many hotel chains, Wyndham expects to shuffle a handful of their hotels once per year — last year, the Wyndham Rewards changes came around this time as well.
Wyndham isn’t known for a large inventory of upscale hotels; many of their properties are budget brands like Days Inn, Microtel Inn & Suites, Super 8 and Travelodge. The program does have some compelling options, however — you can use points to book family-friendly hotels like the Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek or in urban hot spots like the TRYP by Wyndham New York City Times Square South. I booked the Ramada Downtown Dubai because of its unmatched views of the Burj Khalifa.
One downside to Wyndham is that it doesn’t partner with the major transferable points currencies, so points are harder to earn. If you’re a Wyndham loyalist, however, be sure to book your award stays before Feb. 11 to ensure you’ve locked in current prices. Again, if the price of your hotel goes down, you’ll be credited the difference in points.
