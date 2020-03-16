More cruise ships stranded at sea as ports shut down due to coronavirus
In retrospect, maybe the world’s cruise lines waited just a tad too long to suspend operations.
While many cruise ships in recent days have returned to their home ports, dropped off passengers and tied up for now, at least a handful of vessels remain stuck at sea as a growing number of countries close to outsiders due to coronavirus worries.
The vessels include a Norwegian Cruise Line ship on a voyage from Sydney, Australia, to the South Pacific that has been turned away from multiple ports over the past few days, and a Princess Cruises ship sailing in the Indian Ocean that last touched land nearly two weeks ago.
There’s also a British ship, the 929-passenger Braemar, with five confirmed cases of coronavirus on board that has been in the midst of an unfolding drama over the past few days. After being denied entry at multiple ports, the vessel appears headed for Cuba.
Two Silversea ships that have been sailing in South America are now under isolation in ports in Brazil and Chile after passengers tested positive for coronavirus. It’s unclear how or when passengers will be allowed off the vessels.
“On behalf of our guests, we are in close coordination with the governments and local health authorities to determine next best steps,” Silversea said Monday in a statement about the two ships — the 382-passenger Silver Shadow and the 144-passenger Silver Explorer. Silver Shadow is in Recife, Brazil; Silver Explorer is in Tortel, Chile.
The situation on all the vessels has worried friends and family of passengers who, along with the passengers themselves, have taken to social media to express their frustration and beg for governments and politicians to help. In some cases, cruise lines have had little information to share other than that they are looking for a country that will take in the vessels.
“We are activity working to find an alternative port and are communicating with guests regularly as we have further information,” Norwegian said Monday morning on Twitter in response to a question about the Norwegian ship in the South Pacific, the 2,376-passenger Norwegian Jewel.
A spokesperson for Norwegian did not immediately respond to a request for an update on the vessel’s status.
The current sailing of Norwegian Jewel originally was scheduled to end this coming Friday in Tahiti. But with cruising coming to a halt around the globe, the vessel turned around several days ago and tried to dock first in New Zealand and then Fiji. It was turned away from both destinations.
Both New Zealand and Fiji as well as Norwegian Jewel’s port of origin, Sydney, have closed to cruise ships in the last couple days.
One passenger on board, Mark Lijek, 68, of Anacortes, Wash., told The Points Guy on Monday that the vessel is now heading to Hawaii to get passengers off. The captain has told them the ship will stop in American Samoa along the way to refuel.
It’s been a trying few days, the retired foreign service officer suggested.
“The biggest stress factor has been the lack of knowledge, both of what is happening in the outside world and, more particularly of course, what Norwegian management was up to,” Lijek said. He noted an early plan was to dock in a small New Zealand city of Tauranga.
“The first plan, dropping us in Tauranga, which has no international airport, seemed problematic,” Lijek said. “Fiji seemed practical for several reasons. We think most people had travel arrangements, and it was a gut punch when they withdrew permission.”
That said, Lijek is taking things in stride. He’s been through worse. His first assignment as a foreign service officer, in the 1970s, was to Tehran, and he and his wife, Cora, were two of the six Americans who escaped the U.S. embassy takeover in 1979.
“That event taught me to try and maintain perspective — also to make sure I know the location of the Canadian embassy,” he joked. “Cora and I have been joking that, despite the years, at least we have not lost the knack for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
Lijek added that the crew of Norwegian Jewel had been terrific through the ordeal.
It’s perhaps not a surprise that Norwegian Jewel may be heading to Hawaii. While all cruising out of U.S. ports has stopped, the U.S. government is letting cruise ships return to U.S. ports to disembark passengers. The government has issued a waiver to new coronavirus-related rules restricting the arrival of non-U.S. citizens to the country to make it possible.
Still, that hasn’t stopped at least one U.S. port city from turning away cruise vessels trying to return home. On Sunday, two San Juan, Puerto Rico-based ships, the 2,056-passenger Carnival Fascination and 3,634-passenger Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas, were denied permission to end their voyages in the city. The denials came from the government of Puerto Rico.
“We made a formal request to at least debark Puerto Rican residents, but that was also denied,” Carnival said Sunday in a statement. “Carnival Fascination will now proceed to Miami where we have already obtained approval from port and federal officials to dock the ship.”
Carnival expects Carnival Fascination to reach Miami on Tuesday.
Carnival added that Carnival Fascination had plenty of food, fuel, water and supplies onboard for the extra days at sea. The line also has opened up the internet and phone lines on the vessel so passengers can contact family members and airlines to make flight changes.
Nobody on the ship has shown any signs of illness, the line said.
Royal Caribbean has yet to issue a statement about the Puerto Rico incident.
The Princess ship in the Indian Ocean, the 670-passenger Pacific Princess, hasn’t been allowed to dock anywhere for days due to worries about the new coronavirus. Visits to Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Sri Lanka have been canceled. The ship, which is in the midst of a world cruise, recently was heading for Fremantle, Australia. But Australia, too, has now banned cruise ship arrivals due to the coronavirus outbreak.
A spokesperson for Princess Cruises did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the ship’s status.
In a bit of upbeat news, the British ship that has been searching for a port to disembark passengers for several days has gotten permission to dock in Cuba. The captain of the Braemar, a Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines vessel — the Fred. short for Fredrik, hence the period — announced onboard Monday that the island nation would allow passengers to disembark and return to the U.K. by air.
In addition to the five people on Braemar who have tested positive for the new coronavirus, another 38 are experiencing “influenza-like symptoms” as of Monday, the company said. All 43, a mix of passengers and crew, have been isolated onboard. There currently are just 682 passengers on the vessel, as it wasn’t sailing full. Most are British. None are Americans.
The current voyage of the ship, a 10-night Caribbean sailing, was scheduled to end Thursday in Barbados, but the ship wasn’t allowed to dock in the country due to the outbreak. It then headed to the Bahamas, which is its “flag state” — the country where the ship is registered. It arrived off the coast of Freeport on Saturday but was refused permission to dock there, too.
Braemar departed from the Bahamas this morning with a heading for Cuba.
Featured image by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.
