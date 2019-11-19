Book now: Two business-class award seats to Tahiti on multiple dates
The blue waters of French Polynesia are a postcard-worthy sight, and Tahiti regularly appears on many travelers’ bucket lists. Unfortunately, getting there using points and miles isn’t all that easy, thanks to limited flight options and hit-or-miss award availability. This is especially true in business class. In fact, our research of over 120,000 data points from earlier this year found that your overall chance of a successful, business-class award search is (at best) 2.96% on Air Tahiti Nui — and less than 0.05% on both Air France and United.
However, if you’re eyeing Tahiti as a possible destination for an upcoming trip, listen up. We’re seeing a relatively large number of dates with two business-class award seats on Air Tahiti Nui’s nonstop flight from Los Angeles (LAX) to Papeete (PPT) over the next several months — plus some decent pricing on Air France’s flight on the same route.
At the time of writing, here are the dates with two of these awards available:
To Tahiti
- November 20-21 and 30
- December 7-8, 12, 14-16 and 30
- January 4
- February 8
- March 8, 10 and 30
- April 8 and 28-29
- May 19
- July 15
- August 13, 20
From Tahiti
- December 5, 7 and 17
- January 11, 16-17 and 25
- February 7, 14 and 19
- April 1
- May 19
- July 6
- September 2
- October 7
Interestingly enough, this is the extent of award availability we’re seeing on this route — there are no additional dates with just one business-class award seat.
Under normal circumstances, having just 22 and 15 dates with award space in the two directions of a long-haul flight isn’t worth celebrating, but as mentioned at the outset, it’s exceedingly rare to find any business-class awards from the U.S. to Tahiti — let alone two on a single flight. And you would also be flying on Air Tahiti Nui’s new Boeing 787s, not the aged Airbus A340s that used to serve LAX until earlier this year.
How to book
Air Tahiti Nui doesn’t belong to one of the major three alliances, but it does have partnerships with individual airlines. The best program through which to book these awards is likely American AAdvantage, which will charge 80,000 miles per person for a one-way, business-class award ticket between the U.S. and Tahiti. A round-trip flight for two would thus set you back a cool 320,000 miles — though you’ll need to pay just ~$56 per person in taxes and fees.
Unfortunately, American’s only transferable point partner is Marriott Bonvoy, and those points transfer at just a 3:1 ratio (plus a 5,000-mile bonus for every 60,000 points you transfer). In addition, our tests found that these transfers can take up to 48 hours to process. That being said, American does allow you to hold award reservations for up to five days, so you could grab the award space and then make a plan to pick up enough miles to lock in the ticket.
Other options
Of course, you may not be able to make the limited dates above work. However, if at least one direction fits into your calendar, you could snag a one-way award on Air Tahiti Nui in business class and then look for awards on another airline for the other flight. In fact, I’m seeing a number of dates with business-class awards on Air France’s nonstop flight between the two cities. Even though the Flying Blue program uses dynamic award pricing, the following dates currently have relatively affordable awards for two passengers on this route:
To Tahiti
- 73,500 miles: December 3
- 102,500 miles: January 21, 23 and 25; August 29
From Tahiti
- 64,000 miles: December 6; January 15, 17, 22 and 31; August 7
- 73,500 miles: December 18, 20; February 2, 14 and 28; March 11; May 15; June 12, 19, 24 and 26; July 3; August 2; September 4, 11, 16, 18, 20 and 23; October 2, 9, 16, 23, 25 and 30; November 1, 4 and 6
Unfortunately, each direction of this flight will add ~$250 in fuel surcharges per passenger if booked through Flying Blue. You could avoid these by booking with a partner airline’s program (like Delta SkyMiles), but note that the availability will be much more limited — and you’d also need to redeem additional miles.
The best part about booking with Flying Blue is that the program partners with all of the major transferable point currencies:
- American Express Membership Rewards (1:1 ratio)
- Capital One (normally a 2:1.5 ratio, though there’s currently a 20% bonus on transfers through Nov. 30)
- Chase Ultimate Rewards (1:1)
- Citi ThankYou Rewards (1:1)
- Marriott Bonvoy (3:1, with a 5,000-mile bonus for every 60,000 points transferred)
All of these transfers should process instantly with the exception of Marriott Bonvoy — which took 3 days to post in our tests.
Bottom line
Tahiti is considered by many to be a dream destination, but for award travelers looking to redeem miles to fly in business class, it frequently remains just that: a dream. However, now may be a great time to book, as we’re seeing a relatively wide amount of dates with business-class awards available for two passengers. If you’re looking to plan a honeymoon, special anniversary trip or just a getaway with a loved one, I’d recommend booking these sooner rather than later, as this availability won’t last.
