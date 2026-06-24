It has only happened a handful of times before, but Chase is now offering new applicants the chance to earn the highest-ever welcome bonus on its popular Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).

You can now earn 100,000 Ultimate Rewards points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

Earn 100,000 Ultimate Rewards points with this limited-time offer on the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card.

This is one of the best travel credit card deals ever, and there is no way of knowing when, if ever, Chase will raise the welcome bonus on this card to 100,000 points again — or if it will be retired to the "Chase vault" permanently. We have only previously seen this level of welcome offer a few times since 2021. Up until then, the welcome bonus on this card was always lower than that, and you never know if that will be the case again.

While the offer terms are straightforward — spend $5,000 on purchases with the card in the first three months of account opening — there are some conditions and application restrictions to note.

Because of that, a lot of folks have been writing to us with questions. After all, you wouldn't want to make a mistake that could cost you those 100,000 bonus points, which TPG values at $2,050 based on our June 2026 valuations.

In order to help you avoid that fate, we have gathered the most frequently asked questions about the Chase Sapphire Preferred's 100,000-point welcome offer in one place and answered them all for you.

Read on to find out what you need to know in order to get in on the highest-ever Chase Sapphire Preferred welcome bonus while it lasts.

Related: After more than 16 years, why the Chase Sapphire Preferred should still be your first rewards card

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How do I apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred?

This might seem obvious, but ... just follow our link to the Chase Sapphire Preferred application!

THE POINTS GUY

Once you've reached the landing page, you'll just need to fill out the pertinent information, including your name and address, and answer some questions about your employment, income and financial situation. Be honest about those numbers.

If you tend to keep your credit report frozen, make sure it is unlocked or "thawed" before you apply. Otherwise, you might get automatically denied or asked to contact Chase with more information.

Related: Is the Chase Sapphire Preferred worth the annual fee? I say yes

When is the Chase Sapphire Preferred 100,000-point offer ending?

We don't have an exact date to share, but you can bet that an offer this high will not last long, and it has not in the past.

The worst thing would be to miss out on this incredible bonus if it disappears one morning and you haven't submitted your application yet.

Related: The rise of the Chase Sapphire Preferred: Has it become Chase's premier card option?

Am I eligible for the Chase Sapphire Preferred 100,000-point offer?

First things first: Before applying for the 100,000-point Chase Sapphire Preferred bonus, you need to make sure you are eligible for it.

The good news is that Chase changed the eligibility rules in January 2026, so more folks should be eligible for it now, but there are still some restrictions to be aware of.

First, the new cardmember bonus is not available to you if you currently have the Chase Sapphire Preferred open, and it may not be available to you if you previously held the card or received a new cardmember bonus for it.

However, unlike in the past, even if you have or had the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees), that should not preclude you from being eligible for this offer.

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Chase will also consider your overall credit, how many cards you have open and how many you've opened and closed to determine your bonus eligibility, so if you've been playing fast and loose with card applications and closures, that kind of activity might prevent you from getting this bonus.

In a similar vein, Chase still abides by its 5/24 rule, which means that applicants who have opened five or more cards — from any and all issuers, not just Chase — in the past 24 months are likely to be denied. Some authorized user accounts and certain business accounts will also count toward that tally.

If you're not sure about your card applications and timing, check your accounts and their ages through a service like Credit Karma to ensure you fall under this threshold.

Related: Are you eligible for a Chase Sapphire welcome bonus? Here's the full checklist

I recently applied for the Chase Sapphire Preferred when the bonus was just 75,000 points. Can I ask Chase for more points?

It's the absolute worst when you apply for a card only to see its welcome bonus rise dramatically shortly afterward. We have a good news, bad news situation on our hands with this one, though.

Based on anecdotal evidence from several TPG readers, we have seen that folks who applied for the Chase Sapphire Preferred within about 10 days of the 100,000-point offer launching in mid-June have had luck calling Chase to ask the issuer to match the current 100,000-point offer.

It might not work every time, but it's worth calling Chase to see if it will let you qualify for the current bonus.

Related: Can you get the 100K Chase Sapphire Preferred bonus if you recently got the card with a lower offer?

If I already have the Chase Sapphire Reserve, can I get the Chase Sapphire Preferred, too?

As long as you haven't already had the Chase Sapphire Preferred and/or earned its welcome bonus and you're under 5/24, you should be eligible for this offer.

THE POINTS GUY

Related: When can you downgrade your credit card?

If I already have the Chase Sapphire Preferred, should I cancel it and apply again?

Probably not. If you already have the Chase Sapphire Preferred and earned its welcome bonus at some point, then you won't be eligible for it this time around.

However, if you have the Chase Sapphire Preferred but did not previously earn its welcome offer — for instance, if you downgraded to the Chase Sapphire Reserve at some point when you could only earn the welcome offer on one card or the other — then you might have options.

Your best option is probably to downgrade to another Chase card like the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees), wait a couple of weeks and then reapply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred.

Just make sure you meet the card's other eligibility requirements.

I have a Chase Freedom card. Can I upgrade to the Chase Sapphire Preferred for this bonus?

No. If you want this bonus, you will have to apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred on its own. The good news is that holding a Chase Freedom card should not preclude you from being eligible for this offer.

Does the Chase Sapphire Preferred annual fee count toward the welcome bonus minimum spending requirement?

No. The Chase Sapphire Preferred charges a $95 annual fee each year, and the first one will be due with your first statement.

Some folks think that this charge will count toward the minimum spending requirement of $5,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening.

However, the operative phrase is "on purchases." The annual fee is just that, a fee, not a purchase, so it does not count.

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The other phrase to take note of is "in the first three months from account opening." Account opening means when you're approved, not when you receive your physical card. So, make sure you meet that minimum spending requirement well within the three months from being approved for the card so that you don't miss out on this offer.

Making things a bit easier on that count, you can track your spending toward the welcome bonus in the Chase app or on the Chase website.

Related: Why I love my Chase Sapphire Preferred Card — and will always keep it in my wallet

I'm an authorized user on another Chase Sapphire card. Can I still get this bonus?

Good news: Yes!

If you're just the authorized user on someone else's Chase Sapphire Reserve or Preferred, you should still be eligible to apply for this card in your own name and receive the bonus to boot.

Can my spouse and I both get the Chase Sapphire Preferred?

Why not?

If neither of you has the Chase Sapphire Preferred yet and you both qualify and can meet the combined minimum spending requirements of two cards instead of just one, then why wouldn't you try to score 200,000 bonus points rather than just 100,000?

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That's the beauty of having a partner to maximize credit cards with — you can potentially reap twice the rewards.

Related: Why the Chase Sapphire Preferred remains the top travel rewards credit card year after year

Do you need to have a bank account with Chase to get the Sapphire Preferred?

Nope.

Opening this card can be the start of a relationship with Chase, including all the travel that earning valuable Chase Ultimate Rewards points can afford you, thanks to the program's excellent airline and hotel transfer partners.

The Sapphire Preferred also allows you to redeem your points for up to 1.75 cents per point when booking trips directly through the Chase Travel℠ portal thanks to Chase's Points Boost feature.

Related: Chase Sapphire Preferred's new benefits and 100,000-point bonus are live: 5 things to do now

Can you combine Chase points with other people?

You can combine Chase points with just one other member of your household, meaning they live with you and receive their credit card statements at the same address as you.

If you try to combine your points with a holder of one of the Chase Ink cards, they must own the business with which the Ink card is associated.

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To set up such point transfers, you will need to call the customer service number on the back of your Chase card and have an agent link them using the card number of the other person. After that, you should see your household member's account in your own online account as one of the transfer options.

I was rejected and don't know why. Is there anything I can do?

Call Chase's reconsideration line.

What's a reconsideration line? That's the phone number you can call to talk to a human representative and go over the specifics of your application.

Like many issuers, Chase's automated application system is not perfect. Sometimes it rejects folks out of hand since it would be damaging to the bank to approve potentially risky applicants without further review.

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If you feel like your application deserves another look, you might need to talk to a real human about the particulars of your credit — especially if you've had a lot of recent inquiries for a big-ticket purchase or loan like a car or mortgage. Your chances of getting an approval will depend on the exact reasons for your denial, but it never hurts to talk it out.

Chase's reconsideration line number is 1-888-338-2586. Go through the prompts, but make sure you talk to a live person about your application before conceding defeat.

Related: Your guide to calling a credit card reconsideration line

I have another Chase travel credit card. Can I still get the Sapphire Preferred?

Holding another travel rewards card from Chase — such as a United Airlines cobranded card or one of the Marriott Bonvoy-branded cards that Chase offers — should not prevent you from applying for the Chase Sapphire Preferred and earning its welcome offer. Just ensure the rest of your finances are in good order and your credit score is high (typically, you'll need it to be above 700 to be considered for this card).

Related: What credit score do you need to get the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card?

I already have airline credit cards. Do I really need the Chase Sapphire Preferred, too?

That depends on what you want to do with your points strategy. Airline cobranded credit cards are great for racking up multiple miles per dollar spent on purchases with a specific airline, as well as for day-of-travel perks like free checked bags and priority boarding.

The beauty of a card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred, though, is that it earns points that you can both transfer to a variety of hotel and airline loyalty programs and redeem directly through Chase for travel reservations.

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Carrying a card that earns transferable points or miles is key to a successful points and miles strategy. It can insulate you against sudden devaluations in individual frequent flyer and hotel points programs.

You do give up some travel-day perks, but the benefits of carrying a transferable points card far outweigh the downsides.

I used to have the Chase Sapphire Preferred and earned a referral bonus. Will that prevent me from applying now?

A referral bonus shouldn't impact your eligibility. However, if you had the Chase Sapphire Preferred and earned a welcome bonus on it, you are out of luck.

Related: Earn rewards with Chase's Refer-A-Friend program

What tricks can I use to meet the minimum spending requirement?

Like many travel rewards cards, the Chase Sapphire Preferred requires you to spend a certain amount on purchases within a set time period in order to earn its welcome offer — specifically, $5,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening.

That translates to about $1,667 per month, which should be fairly manageable if you can put all your main expenses on the card.

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If that still won't get you over the hump, there are lots of creative but still responsible ways to meet the minimum spending requirement on a credit card.

These include paying your rent or mortgage with the card (if that's feasible and doesn't hit you with tons of extra charges), waiting until you have a large purchase you were planning to make anyway, putting some business expenses on your card or temporarily redirecting all your credit card spending to your new card.

Related: 10 ways to meet the spending requirements and earn the bonus on a new card

Will having a lot of other credit cards hurt my chances of getting this offer?

Not necessarily.

If you are eligible for this welcome bonus per the card conditions and you have not opened more than five other cards within the past 24 months (falling under Chase's 5/24 rule), then having several other cards can actually help you — that is, as long as you pay off your balances in full and on time every month.

Remember, you must have a high credit score to qualify for the Chase Sapphire Preferred, and that requires you to carry a low debt-to-credit ratio. It also means you need to have your credit card accounts open and in good standing.

So, if you have a lot of cards but are carrying a lot of debt, then it's not a good idea to apply for a new card.

But if you have a lot of cards and are spending responsibly, why not boost your overall points balance with this incredible offer?

It won't hurt your credit score in the long term, and it can even help boost it if you continue to practice good financial habits, as you'll have an even larger line of credit overall.

Related: I thought I'd hardly use my Sapphire Preferred, then it became one of my go-to cards

What can you do with 100,000 Chase points?

So. Many. Things!

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There are countless ways to use Chase Ultimate Rewards points for travel. This is partly because if you have the Chase Sapphire Preferred, you can redeem points at a rate of up to 1.75 cents apiece toward travel booked through the Chase Travel portal (including flights and hotel stays).

But don't forget, Chase Ultimate Rewards has 11 airline and three hotel partners to which you can transfer your points. Then, you can redeem those points for award flights and hotel nights.

Those partners currently include:

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The possibilities are virtually limitless, but some of our favorite ways to redeem 100,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points include:

There are plenty of other ways to squeeze the most value out of your Ultimate Rewards points.

Read more: 21 ways to use 100K Chase Ultimate Rewards points: From budget-friendly flights to luxe hotel stays



Is 100,000 points a good deal on the Chase Sapphire Preferred?

We can't say this enough: Yes.

This is not only the highest offer this card has extended this year, but it is one of the all-time best travel credit card welcome offers ... ever.

Why is that? Because the 100,000 Ultimate Rewards points earned with the Chase Sapphire Preferred are ultravaluable. Their minimum face value is around $1,000 when redeemed directly for travel purchases through the Chase Travel portal. That's already a 20% return on the bonus minimum spending requirement of $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

Beyond that, though, you have the ability to transfer those points to airline and hotel partners, and you can get even more value from redemptions through those individual programs. Chase Ultimate Rewards points are worth 2.05 cents each, according to our June 2026 valuations.

We're talking about business-class airline tickets that would cost thousands of dollars otherwise or nights at hotels where rates start above $1,000. If you know how to leverage these points to their maximum value, you can get several thousand dollars of value out of them.

And at TPG, we're here to help you do that once the card is in your pocket.

Good luck with those applications, and email us with further questions you may have!

Apply now for the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card to earn a 100,000-point bonus after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.